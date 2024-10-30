The Fight

Offshore Wind’s Sign of Resilience

And more of the week’s top policy news around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
10/30/2024
1. Offshore wind lease win – Two companies, Avangrid and Invenergy, purchased four of the eight leases up for grabs yesterday at the first floating offshore wind sale in the Gulf of Maine, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

  • I’ve previously chronicled how offshore wind is particularly vulnerable to the whims of the federal government and how if Donald Trump wins the presidency again, the entire U.S. sector could grind to a shrieking halt.
  • That’s why, as my colleague Emily Pontecorvo noted, the fact any leases were purchased at all is a surprise sign that not all momentum has stalled ahead of this consequential election.
  • “The fact that two developers took the leap now rather than waiting for 2028 – which is when the next lease sale in the Gulf of Maine is scheduled – shows some level of confidence in the long-term prospects for the industry,” she writes.

2. Community benefit plans – The Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office is letting the public in on its community benefit agreements, publishing three plans for a wire harness plant in Texas, a solar-plus-storage project on tribal lands in California, and the revived Holtec Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan.

  • The LPO emphasized labor and trade benefits involved in each project. We’ve previously explored how community benefit agreements can really help with getting local consent on a project, depending on how they’re structured.

3. Big ports money pour – The EPA yesterday debuted nearly $3 billion in IRA funding to port decarbonization projects ranging from direct acquisitions of zero-emission tech to internal emissions planning.

  • EPA stated projects will not receive all funding until remaining legal requirements have been met. I’d note environmental analysis of these funding decisions has been a factor in “permitting reform” talks in Washington.

Here’s what else I’m watching right now…

  • In Massachusetts, a compromise climate bill is temporarily taking a back seat to an economic development package.
  • In Rhode Island, a mayoral re-election bid is now infused with allegations of conflict-of-interest surrounding a solar farm, close friends, and Revity Energy.
  • In Wyoming, legislators rejected bills that would’ve curbed state eminent domain powers for carbon capture and renewables.
Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

