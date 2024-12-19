Heatmap Pro Is Looking for a VP of Sales

Heatmap Pro is an insights platform providing actionable intelligence to renewable energy developers, helping them stay informed about community sentiments and regulatory trends. We are seeking a strategic and entrepreneurial VP of Sales to lead our efforts in scaling the business, expanding our revenue base and shaping our go-to-market strategy. Heatmap Pro is a fast growing division of Heatmap News, a successful media and data company covering climate change, clean energy and sustainability for a large, professional audience.

Key Responsibilities

Client Acquisition & Revenue Growth

• Build and manage a pipeline of high-value opportunities within the renewable energy sector

• Support business development strategy for expansion in new market segments

• Negotiate and close enterprise-level contracts to achieve and exceed revenue targets.

Strategic Leadership

• Work closely with leadership to shape Heatmap Pro’s growth strategy and identify new market opportunities.

• Provide insights on industry trends and client feedback to guide product development and market positioning.

• Represent Heatmap Pro at industry events and conferences to build brand awareness and establish partnerships.

Sales Structure & Process Development

• Design and implement scalable sales processes, including CRM management, lead qualification, and deal tracking.

• Shorten the sales cycle and improve conversion rates through effective process improvements.

Qualifications

Required Experience

• Deep understanding of the renewable energy industry or adjacent sectors with extensive contacts to match

• 5+ years of experience in enterprise sales, with a proven track record of meeting or exceeding revenue targets.

• A proven track record of managing a high-performing sales team

Skills & Competencies

• Strong strategic thinking and ability to influence company direction.

• Experience in managing sales pipelines, CRMs, and metrics-driven sales strategies.

• Excited about working in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment.

Bonus Qualifications

• Knowledge of siting and community engagement for the renewable energy sector.

• Experience scaling sales teams and processes in early-stage companies

• Experience with business analytics, insights platforms, or other SaaS products

Above all, candidates should be passionate about Heatmap's mission and excited about working with a talented team of journalists and business executives dedicated to advancing the energy transition.

The salary minimum is $120,000 and the maximum is $135,000 plus a good commission plan based on revenue performance. Competitive benefits, unlimited paid time off, and a generous equity plan, which gives employees a real stake in the company, are also offered. This position is remote. While candidates from all over the U.S. are encouraged to apply, the VP of Sales is expected to keep East Coast hours.

Interested candidates should send a brief cover letter and resume to business@heatmap.news.

Heatmap News is an Equal Opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.