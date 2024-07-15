Sign In or Create an Account.

Politics

The Subtle Energy Themes of the 2024 RNC

On the GOP’s big week, wildfires, and hydrogen-powered ferries

Jessica Hullinger
07/15/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Russia declared a state of emergency as forest fires rage near the Black Sea • Tornado sirens sounded in downtown Chicago last night • It will be rainy and hot in Milwaukee today for the start of the Republican National Convention.

THE TOP FIVE

1. RNC to go ahead in Milwaukee despite Trump assassination attempt

The Republican National Convention will go ahead as planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week, even after Saturday’s assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. During the four-day event, the party will formally designate Trump as its presidential candidate and learn who will be running alongside him. While not the sole focus, energy themes will be present throughout, E&E Newsreported last week, though of course plans may have changed in light of the weekend events. Speakers are expected to weave in references to high energy prices, call out Biden’s “anti-drilling” stance, and attack his climate policies. RNC chairman Michael Whatley, a former oil lobbyist, will likely kick things off Monday. Officials from major energy groups including the American Petroleum Institute, the National Mining Association, and the American Clean Power Association will be in attendance (and may also be at the DNC in August). A handful of conservative climate change groups will host a reception “to promote climate change policies aimed at Republicans.” Some of that will involve pushing clean energy policies, E&E News added. The RNC coordinator for the Secret Service said there would be no changes to the security plans for the event following the weekend violence. Guns aren’t allowed inside the convention center but they’ll be permitted in some areas outside the building.

2. Deadly heat wave moves east

The heat wave that scalded the West last week has moved on and is bringing dangerously high temperatures to Central and Eastern states. Roughly 245 million Americans will experience temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the next few days. “Many daily record highs are possible,” according to the National Weather Service. It will be 100 degrees today in St. Louis and 102 degrees tomorrow in Washington, D.C. In July alone, 37 heat-related deaths have been reported in the U.S.

HeatRisk/NWS

While the West Coast is getting some respite from the heat, out-of-control wildfires in Southern California have burned more than 20,000 acres. Officials there say fires have scorched five times the average amount of land for this time of year. Meanwhile in Canada, 9,000 people were evacuated from the paths of wildfires over the weekend. Officials have started warning that heat waves are causing tens of billions of dollars in damage – from crop loss to productivity dips – and much of that isn’t covered by insurance.

3. Survey: Americans’ support for solar and wind drops

A new survey released today from nonprofit research institution Resources for the Future has some interesting insights into Americans’ attitudes about climate change. The overall takeaway from the Climate Insights 2024 report is that the public’s views on the issue “have remained remarkably steady” since the group’s first survey in 1997. Most respondents believe, as they did 27 years ago, that the Earth’s temperature is warming (75%) and that human activity is at least partly to blame (83%). But a few things have changed over the years:

  • Americans feel they know more about climate change. Today 73% of respondents say they know “at least a moderate amount” about the issue compared to 42% in 1997.
  • More people see climate as their top issue. Twenty-one percent of Americans care deeply about climate change, pay attention to the news about the issue, and are likely to vote based on candidates’ climate policies. That’s up from 9% in 1997.
  • Confidence in government action has risen recently. Today, 51% of Americans say the federal government is addressing climate change, up from 44% in 2020.
  • Attitudes about renewables have shifted since 2013, and not necessarily in a good way. A majority of people still favor wind and solar power but their enthusiasm is wavering: Support for solar is down from 91% to 83%; support for wind is down from 84% to 70%.
  • More Americans support nuclear, aren’t sure about coal, and dislike natural gas. Support for nuclear power has risen from 33% to 44%. On the flip side, support for natural gas has declined 10 percentage points to just 38%. Americans’ attitudes about coal haven’t changed much but remain unfavorable – only 18% said they think coal should be used to make electricity.

4. U.K. approves 3 new solar farms

The U.K.’s new Labour government over the weekend approved three new solar farms that the previous administration had blocked. Together, the projects will generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes. The move follows a quick decision to remove a ban on onshore wind farms. The government also put forward plans for a “rooftop revolution” that will boost the number of rooftop solar panels installed across the country.

5. Hydrogen-powered ferry launches in San Francisco

In case you missed it: The first hydrogen-powered commercial passenger ferry launched in San Francisco on Friday. The fuel cell-powered vessel, called Sea Change, is undergoing a six-month pilot period during which it will carry passengers between the Ferry Building and Fisherman’s Wharf for free. America has about 620 ferries, and most of them run on diesel, “making them some of the largest emitters among commercial harbor craft,” Canary Mediaexplained. Some operators are shifting to battery-powered ferries, but hydrogen is a better option for long-haul journeys.

Switch Maritime

THE KICKER

Minnesota is looking to hire an “interconnection ombudsperson” whose job it will be to communicate and mediate between solar developers and grid utilities to resolve conflicts on new solar projects and avoid “weeks of back and forth to get clarity on a simple misunderstanding.”

Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Welcome to Hell, East Coast

The week in heat, July 15-21.

Julia Vaz
07/15/2024
Power lines in Houston.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The heat is not going anywhere anytime soon, so keep reading to discover how you might feel it this week.

Thousands are still without power in Texas with relief efforts ongoing

Shawn Schulze, CEO of the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, has been driving around Texas to coordinate relief efforts after Hurricane Beryl. On Sunday, he pulled over in his car to talk to me about what the situation is like on the ground.

Is Sodium-Ion the Next Big Battery?

U.S. manufacturers are racing to get into the game while they still can.

Katie Brigham
07/12/2024
Sodium-ion batteries.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images, Peak Energy, Natron Energy

In the weird, wide world of energy storage, lithium-ion batteries may appear to be an unshakeably dominant technology. Costs have declined about 97% over the past three decades, grid-scale battery storage is forecast to grow faster than wind or solar in the U.S. in the coming decade, and the global lithium-ion supply chain is far outpacing demand, according to BloombergNEF.

That supply chain, however, is dominated by Chinese manufacturing. According to the International Energy Agency, China controls well over half the world’s lithium processing, nearly 85% of global battery cell production capacity, and the lion’s share of actual lithium-ion battery production. Any country creating products using lithium-ion batteries, including the U.S., is at this point dependent on Chinese imports.

AM Briefing: Tesla’s Delay

On Musk’s latest move, Arctic shipping, and China’s natural disasters

Jessica Hullinger
07/12/2024
Tesla Is Delaying the Robotaxi Reveal
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide in Nepal that swept away 60 people • More than a million residents are still without power in and around Houston • It will be about 80 degrees Fahrenheit in Berlin on Sunday for the Euro 2024 final, where England will take on Spain.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Biden administration announces $1.7 billion to convert auto plants into EV factories

The Biden administration announced yesterday that the Energy Department will pour $1.7 billion into helping U.S. automakers convert shuttered or struggling manufacturing facilities into EV factories. The money will go to factories in eight states (including swing states Michigan and Pennsylvania) and recipients include Stellantis, Volvo, GM, and Harley-Davidson. Most of the funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and it could create nearly 3,000 new jobs and save 15,000 union positions at risk of elimination, the Energy Department said. “Agencies across the federal government are rushing to award the rest of their climate cash before the end of Biden’s first term,” The Washington Post reported.

