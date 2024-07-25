Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Climate

EPA Union Gets Behind Harris

On an important endorsement, Ford’s earnings report, and tree bark

Jessica Hullinger
07/25/2024
EPA Union Gets Behind Harris
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Taiwan with the force of a Category 3 major hurricane • Large hailstones pelted Verona, Italy • Tropical Storm Bud formed in the Eastern Pacific, but is expected to dissipate by the weekend.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Vineyard Wind turbine fiasco linked to manufacturing defect

The blade that snapped off an offshore turbine at the Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts on July 13 broke due to a manufacturing defect, according to GE Vernova, the turbine maker and installer. During GE’s second quarter earnings call yesterday, CEO Scott Strazik and Vice President of Investor Relations Michael Lapides said the company had identified a “material deviation” at one of its factories in Canada and would “re-inspect all of the blades that we have made for offshore wind.” At a public meeting in Nantucket last night, Roger Martella, GE Vernova’s chief sustainability officer, said there were two issues at play. The first was the manufacturing issue — basically, the adhesives applied to the blade to hold it together did not do their job. The second was quality control. “The inspection that should have caught this did not,” he said. Two dozen turbines have been installed as part of the Vineyard Wind project so far, with 72 blades total. GE Vernova has not responded to requests for clarification about how many of them originated at the Canada facility, reported Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo. Nantucket representatives are going to meet with Vineyard Wind next week to negotiate compensation for the costs incurred as a result of the accident.

2. Biggest EPA union endorses Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris got a little boost for her 2024 presidential bid yesterday with an endorsement from the American Federation of Government Employees Council 238. The group is the largest Environmental Protection Agency union – of the 750,000 government employees it represents, about 8,000 of them are with the EPA, accounting for just under half the agency’s permanent workforce. Last month the union issued its first-ever political endorsement, for President Biden’s re-election, saying he “supports and values the work of federal employees who are working tirelessly to face the climate emergency.” Shifting support to Harris “reaffirms” that endorsement. Former President Donald Trump rolled back many EPA rules during his time in office, including emissions regulations and environmental protections. He also gutted workplace protections for federal workers. Judging by the infamous Project 2025 playbook, Trump would seek to dramatically “restructure” and “streamline” the EPA to “reflect the principles of cooperative federalism and limited government,” and many workers reportedly fear their jobs will be on the line if he wins.

3. Ford Q2 earnings disappoint as EV losses mount

Ford’s stock is down about 13% in pre-market trading after yesterday’s disappointing Q2 earnings report. The automaker reported adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, far below analysts’ expectations of 68 cents per share. The company cited unforeseen costs for repairing problems on slightly older vehicles that are still under warranty. But its EV losses grew, too, reaching $2.5 billion through the first half of 2024. CEO Jim Farley remained bullish in the earnings call, telling investors the company is committed to reducing the losses on EVs but basically said the market has been tough and turbulent, and Ford is honing its strategy. That includes expanding its hybrid portfolio and prioritizing smaller, more affordable EVs. He said Ford “must do a much better job in educating our customers” about the advantages of owning an EV. “Overall, the EV journey has been humbling,” he said, “but it has forced us to get even more fit as a company.”

Get Heatmap AM directly in your inbox every morning:

* indicates required
Our Privacy Policy & Terms Apply.

    • 4. Wildfires approach Canadian oil pipeline

    Firefighters are battling hundreds of wildfires in Canada’s Alberta province, one of which is nearing a crucial oil pipeline. The Trans Mountain Pipeline carries 890,000 barrels of oil per day from Edmonton to Vancouver. Its operator is reportedly using sprinklers to protect the pipeline, which was still operating normally yesterday. Some oil producers with operations in Canada’s Fort McMurray oil sands region have pulled staff as a precaution and reduced production. “While wildfires have already forced some producers to curtail production, these fires still threaten a large amount of supply,” ING Group analysts said.

    5. Study: Tree bark removes methane from atmosphere

    Microbes living in tree bark are surprisingly effective at removing methane from the atmosphere, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Up until now, soil was the only known “terrestrial sink” for methane, a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas that’s responsible for about one third of the global warming since the pre-industrial age. But the research suggests tree bark may be just as effective as soil when it comes to methane removal. Trees are already climate champions because of their ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere, and the authors think these new findings boost their overall climate contribution by about 10%. Another fun tidbit from the study is that, if all the bark from all the trees on Earth were laid flat, it would cover the planet’s entire land surface.

    THE KICKER

    The Irvine Police Department is adding Tesla’s Cybertruck to its fleet. The vehicle reportedly won’t be sent out on patrols, but will instead be used for “community relations.”

    X/IrvinePolice

    Yellow
    Jessica Hullinger profile image

    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

    Electric Vehicles

    The Upside of Tesla’s Decline

    A little competition is a good thing.

    Ryan Cooper
    07/24/2024
    Elon Musk with a down arrow.
    Illustration by Simon Abranowicz

    Tesla, formerly the golden boy of electric vehicle manufacturers, has hit the skids. After nearly continuous sales growth for a decade, in May sales were down 15% year-on-year — the fourth consecutive month of decline. Profits were down fully 45% in the second quarter thanks to soft sales and price cuts. The only new model the company has produced in five years, the Cybertruck, has gotten weak reviews and been plagued with problems.

    Electrifying transportation is a vital part of combating climate change, and for years Tesla benefited from the argument that as the pioneering American EV company, it was doing great work on the climate.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Yellow
    Sparks

    Why the Vineyard Wind Blade Broke

    Plus answers to other pressing questions about the offshore wind project.

    Emily Pontecorvo
    07/24/2024
    A broken wind turbine.
    Illustration by Simon Abranowicz

    The blade that snapped off an offshore turbine at the Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts on July 13 broke due to a manufacturing defect, according to GE Vernova, the turbine maker and installer.

    During GE’s second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Scott Strazik and Vice President of Investor Relations Michael Lapides said there was no indication of a design flaw in the blade. Rather, the company has identified a “material deviation” at one of its factories in Gaspé, Canada.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Green
    Politics

    The Best Permitting Reform Deal We’re Going to Get

    Whether that’s enough to see it through this Congress is another story.

    Jael Holzman
    07/24/2024
    Manchin, Barrasso, and wires.
    Illustration by Simon Abranowicz

    We now know what a real bipartisan permitting overhaul could look like.

    Senators Joe Manchin and John Barrasso on Monday unveiled the Energy Permitting Reform Act, the product of months of negotiations over how to craft a sweeping change to the nation’s federal energy project approvals system that could actually pass through Congress. It’s got a little bit of everything: For the oil and gas folks, there’s mandatory offshore oil and gas lease sales and streamlined permitting requirements; for renewables, there’s faster permits for “low-impact” construction jobs and new deployment goals; for transmission, there’s siting authority for interstate lines, compulsory interregional planning, and clarity on cost allocation. There are also sections devoted to helping mining projects navigate legal uncertainties around mill sites and assistance for hydropower projects needing extended licenses. Lastly there’s a fresh limit on the length of time allowed for legal challenges against energy projects of all types.

    Keep reading...Show less