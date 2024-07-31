Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Labor Protections Are So Hot Right Now

On extreme heat, solar robots, and exploding craters.

Daniel Propp
07/31/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions:Temperatures are expected to hit 99 degrees Fahrenheit today in Chico, California, hampering efforts to quell the country’s largest wildfire • North Korean state media says over 4,000 homes have been flooded after heavy rainfall near the Chinese border • Strong winds and high temperatures are fanning wildfires in Greece, Croatia, and North Macedonia.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Americans support extreme heat protections

Earlier this month, the Department of Labor proposed a new rule that would require employers to take steps — such as mandatory rest breaks and illness prevention plans — to protect workers from extreme heat. A new poll from Data for Progress suggests that the rule is broadly popular, with 90% of respondents either “strongly” or “somewhat” supporting the requirements.

The Biden Administration is framing the rule as part of a broader response to extreme weather during a summer when wildfires, tropical storms, and extreme heat are afflicting large swaths of the country. Texas Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat and an outspoken supporter of the rule, said in a statement, “Protecting workers from the heat unites voters across the aisle in a way that virtually nothing else does.”

Workers endure triple-digit heat in California. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.

2. Methane levels rise dangerously

Methane has long been recognized as a dangerous greenhouse gas, shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but more than 80 times more potent in its first 20 years there. A new paper in Frontiers in Science finds that methane emissions are growing at an alarming rate. Annual emissions in the 2020s are clocking in at about 30 million tons more than during the previous decade. While the study acknowledges there is no single reason for this, the authors point to fossil fuel processing, livestock, and wetlands as contributing factors. This spells trouble for the climate, particularly over the next couple decades. “Reducing CO2 will protect our grandchildren — reducing methane will protect us now,” one of the study’s authors told The Guardian.

3. Kairos Power begins construction on a new reactor

Kairos Power, a nuclear technology company founded in 2016, began construction on its Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the company announced on Tuesday. The reactor uses a modular design, allowing Kairos to manufacture it in Albuquerque before shipping it to the construction location, and employs fluoride salt cooling technology, a departure from the light water cooling that is the norm in the U.S. nuclear industry. In fact, the reactor was the first non-light water reactor to receive construction approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in more than 50 years when the agency issued it a permit last year. Kairos aims to have the reactor operational in 2027.

4. New climate change accounting standards

The International Accounting Standards Board sets the norms for companies in 140 jurisdictions — including the U.S., Canada, the E.U., and Japan — on how to record and report financial data. On Wednesday, the Board proposed guidance for companies to show how climate change might affect their bottom lines. Both climate impacts (like floods and extreme heat) and targets (like net-zero strategies) have a bearing on a firm’s financial performance, the IASB said. Wednesday’s guidance, which now enters a consultation period, aims to provide a standardized approach to reporting these factors to investors.

The guidance follows a March announcement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will require companies to disclose climate change-related information to investors. As Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo wrote at the time, “The rule is also set to spark an explosion in the businesses of corporate emissions accounting and climate risk analysis,” making robust standards that much more important.

5. Meet Maximo, the solar-panel-installing robot

On Tuesday, electric utility AES introduced a new hire: Maximo, a pickup truck-sized robot charged with installing panels at the company’s solar farms. AES says Maximo can install these heavy panels at twice the rate a human could, using artificial intelligence to line them up. The company plans to employ Maximo first on its solar-plus-battery project in Kern County, California, later this year.

If Maximo proves effective, he may get some siblings. Large solar farms can take 12 to 18 months to build and often require workers to operate in extreme heat. Robots could reduce risks to workers and help companies accelerate their construction timelines. The flipside? The number of solar workers in the U.S. is expected to double by 2033, and these workers may find some stiff competition from Maximo.

MaximoImage courtesy of AES.

THE KICKER

Add exploding Siberian craters to the list of climate-change-related hazards. Ongoing research suggests that longer thawing periods are allowing buildups of gas to escape (or detonate) from beneath the permafrost.

Yellow
Daniel Propp profile image

Daniel Propp

Daniel Propp is an environmental policy expert and freelance writer with bylines in Inside Climate News, Latitude Media, the SF Chronicle, the LA Times, and The Hill. He previously worked on energy and climate for the Center on Global Energy Policy and Resources for the Future.

Climate

A Climate Answer to Project 2025

Evergreen Action has a wishlist for the Harris administration, should it come to that.

Jeva Lange
07/31/2024
Kamala Harris.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It has been a strange year for the climate left’s relationship with the word “if.” Over the past several months, some activists and advocates had begun to use the word with me in such a way that it started to sound an awful lot like “when.” If Donald Trump is reelected… If Republicans return to power…

The tone wasn’t hypothetical; it was resigned.

Green
Politics

The Climate Cost of the Permitting Deal

Why the Manchin-Barrasso bill might not be worth it.

Jael Holzman
07/30/2024
The Capitol filled with money.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Senator Joe Manchin’s new permitting deal is the best shot Congress will get this year to boost transmission and renewables. It may also lock in generations of future fossil fuel production and exports.

To many climate activists, that’s not a trade worth making.

Economy

AM Briefing: European Energy Worries

On flaring, forests, and boardroom deliberations.

Daniel Propp
07/30/2024
Tuesday.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: At least 45 are dead and many more are trapped in the Indian state of Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered landslides • California’s Park Fire, only 14% contained, is now the sixth-largest in the state’s history • Typhoon Gaemi’s death toll continues to climb as the storm’s remnants batter southern China • A flash flood hit the popular Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

THE TOP FIVE

1. European clean energy companies weigh their futures in the U.S. ahead of the presidential election

European companies are considering whether to invest in new clean energy projects in the U.S. as November’s election looms, Reuters reported on Monday. The Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives for clean energy, EVs, and hydrogen – which drew many European firms to cross the Atlantic – are perceived to be in jeopardy in the event of a Trump victory. Companies like Thyssenkrupp Nucera, Nel, SMA Solar, and H2Apex, which have undertaken clean energy projects in the U.S. in the last two years, are all delaying investment decisions over worries that tax credits and demand could dry up.

