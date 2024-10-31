Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Dead Hydrogen Hubs and Ghost Forests

On destruction in Spain, the low-carbon fuel standard, and a spookily warm Halloween.

Jeva Lange
10/31/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions:A “pretty good chance of rain” in Los Angeles over the next few days won’t dampen World Series celebrations • Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall as the most powerful storm to hit Taiwan in 28 years • Record-warm temperatures across the Northeast mean trick-or-treaters can leave their jackets at home.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Valencia looks like it was struck by ‘a strong hurricane’

Shocking photos of the catastrophic damage to the Valencia region of Spain have begun to emerge after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in a single day. The official death toll from the storm, which hit Tuesday night, is at 95, though that number is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue. In pictures, the aftermath in places like Sedaví looks “eerily similar to the damage left by a strong hurricane or tsunami,” the Associated Press reports, with dozens of cars piled on top of each other in the narrow streets between buildings.

Though it is too soon to know whether or to what extent climate change played a role in this week’s devastation, the intense rainfall was caused by cold air moving over the warm Mediterranean, an effect that is expected to become more severe in future years as the sea warms and evaporation increases. Separately, World Weather Attribution released a report on Thursday showing that the top 10 deadliest extreme weather events since 2004 were made worse by climate change and collectively killed more than half a million people. Meteorologists expect more heavy rain in the hardest-hit regions of Spain on Thursday.

Valencia after the storm. David Ramos/Getty Images

2. Why hydrogen hubs are struggling

A year after the Biden administration named the seven regional clean hydrogen hubs selected to receive $7 billion of support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, almost half are “running into serious trouble,” Heatmap’s Jael Holzman reported Wednesday for The Fight. Several companies have pulled out of or paused projects; CNX indefinitely stepped away from a blue hydrogen hub in West Virginia, while Fortescue would not confirm that a hydro-powered production plant intended for Washington state will still be built.

“Conversations with experts and stakeholders indicate to me this could be evidence of broader macroeconomic issues hitting the hydrogen industry, from inflation pushing up the price of electrolyzers to the stubbornly low price of natural gas,” Holzman wrote. Or perhaps it’s “a calm before a storm of hydrogen investment” that’ll follow full implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s production tax credit. Jael’s take? “This is further proof we live in a disorganized energy transition.”

3. Tesla endorses California’s LCFS, despite Trump’s vow to axe it

Tesla joined Hyundai, GM, Audi, Rivian, and other major car makers in endorsing California’s low carbon fuel standard program, which sets declining limits for transportation fuel emissions in the state. Tesla’s participation in the letter from automakers to California lawmakers, obtained by Politico on Wednesday, puts the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, at odds with Donald Trump, who has vowed not to allow “California politicians to get away with their plan to impose a 100% ban on the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks,” a misleading reference to the LCFS.

Musk has spent more than $75 million supporting Trump’s campaign and has been promised a role in a Republican administration, while Trump, in turn, has tempered some of his more aggressive rhetoric on EVs. As Paul Waldman wrote for Heatmap, it would appear Musk is gunning for two things: “He would like government to give him more money, and he would also like it to get out of his way.”

    • 4. Tariffs on Chinese-made EVs go into effect in Europe

    The European Union enacted higher tariffs on electric vehicles made in China on Wednesday. The tariffs come on top of the preexisting 10% rate and vary by manufacturer based on subsidies they receive from China, ranging from an additional 7.8% for Tesla to 35.3% for SAIC Motor of Shanghai.

    European carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW oppose the tariffs, worrying they will hurt their sales in China if the country decides to retaliate, Bloomberg writes, while Reuters reports Beijing has already quietly told its domestic automakers not to make significant investments in countries that voted for the tariffs, including France, Poland, and Italy. China has publicly slammed the tariffs as unfair and protectionist and warned that the plan will make it more difficult for Europe to lower its emissions.

    5. Tucson school district approves ambitious student-drafted climate action plan

    While the federal election is still four days away, climate has already won one proposal put to the vote in Arizona. This week, the Tucson Unified School District board of governors approved in a 3-2 vote an ambitious student-led plan to cut emissions in half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2040, in part by electrifying its entire bus fleet, increasing plant-based meal options, and limiting its food waste, Fast Company reports. The plan will also require almost all schools in the district to have a designated “cooling room” by 2027 to combat Arizona’s dangerous temperatures, and for climate education to be included in the schools’ curricula. The Arizona Youth Climate Coalition researched and wrote the climate action plan; its co-leader, Ojas Sanghi, called the TUSD decision “a beacon of hope for young people everywhere fighting for their future.”

    THE KICKER

    The United States Geological Survey recently announced that it is investing in new research into “ghost forests,” the spooky remains of woodlands that have been killed by rising seawater. When researchers drilled into the dead snags, they discovered the trees are home to tiny organisms that convert methane into less-potent carbon dioxide.

    A ghost forest in Goose Creek State Park, North Carolina.Melinda Martinez, USGS

    Yellow
    Jeva Lange profile image

    Jeva Lange

    Jeva is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Her writing has also appeared in The Week, where she formerly served as executive editor and culture critic, as well as in The New York Daily News, Vice, and Gothamist, among others. Jeva lives in New York City.

    Technology

    Would You Like a Gas-Fired Power Plant With That Data Center?

    CoreWeave signed a deal for a new facility in New Jersey, behind-the-meter power on the side.

    Matthew Zeitlin
    10/30/2024
    A gas plant and retro loading.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    The cloud computing company CoreWeave announced Monday that it is leasing a former medical research facility and turning it into a data center. Along with it comes a 25-megawatt power plant that once provided power and steam directly to the former Merck headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey, but began to sell more and more power to the grid, the plant’s owner said in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In 2023, the facility was purchased by Onyx, a real estate firm, and Machine Investment Group, with the intention to market the site to another life sciences or biotechnology company.

    Then the AI revolution happened.

    Blue
    Spotlight

    Hydrogen Hubs Are Struggling. Why?

    Explanations abound.

    Jael Holzman
    10/30/2024
    Hydrogen plant.
    Shutterstock / Heatmap

    Key projects for the Energy Department’s hydrogen hubs are dropping like flies. And it’s really not obvious why.

    Three hubs DOE selected for potential federal support have lost projects that were linchpins. Industrial giant Fortescue is no longer publicly committing to a hydro-powered hydrogen production plant proposed in Washington state that was key to the Pacific Northwest hub. News of a pause at the project was previously reported, but the company notably declined to even say the project was still getting built when asked about it this week.

    Hotspots

    Agri-Voltaics Anguish, Offshore Wind Wailing

    And more of the week’s most important conflicts around renewable energy.

    Jael Holzman
    10/30/2024
    Map.
    Heatmap Illustration

    1. Douglas County, Kansas – A legal headache is consuming Kansas Sky Energy Center, a 159-megawatt solar project proposed by Savion and Invenergy… and showcasing how “agri-voltaics” may not be the community engagement panacea some in industry are praying for, according to legal filings reviewed by Heatmap.

    • The Douglas Board of County Commissioners approved the project earlier this year unanimously in spite of a petition from nearly property owners to oppose the project. After that, landowners and the small neighboring community of Grant Township sued the county commissioners to invalidate the approval.
    • The litigation accuses the Board Chair Karen Willey of essentially orchestrating the approval and the solar project’s agri-voltaics plans without meaningful local consultation, per the most recent amended complaint filed by the aggrieved community members.
    • The complaint gets ugly real fast, citing texts and emails to allege some sort of conspiracy between Willey, Savion employees, and The Nature Conservancy, the environmental nonprofit, which was brought in to assist with the agri-voltaics plans.
    • “Commissioner Karen Willey, a well-known opponent of production farming and a critic of the accepted farming principles that enable Kansas farmers to feed the world,” states the complaint filed in August, “orchestrated the request and approval process to fulfill her pre-set personal agenda.”
    • Willey and the rest of the board have denied all of the wrongdoing alleged in the suit and are fighting it vigorously.
    • Irrespective of the merits, this one’s a headache, and must be eating up lots of time and money for developers and the local government. Yesterday a federal judge sent the case to state court after a prolonged fight over jurisdiction.
    • This can be a fraught place to develop solar, as NextEra Energy has experienced with its West Gardner solar project.

    2. Worcester County, Maryland – We finally get to see the contours of the legal strategy against the Maryland Offshore Wind Project, after Ocean City and surrounding local business and government officials filed their lawsuit last week.

