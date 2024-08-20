Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Economy

Can Harris Rebrand Climate Policy as an Economic Strategy?

On the latest from the campaign trail, freak storms, and the U.S. grid

Jessica Hullinger
08/20/2024
Can Harris Rebrand Climate Policy as an Economic Strategy?
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Typhoon Jongdari is expected to bring flooding to South Korea when it makes landfall tomorrow • Wildfire smoke from North America turned the moon red for stargazers in the U.K. • California’s Park Fire, which started on July 24, is still burning.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump attacks Harris on energy and environment

While the Democratic National Convention got underway in Chicago yesterday, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance went on the offensive in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. In separate speeches, Trump and Vance slammed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ energy and environmental policies. Trump accused her of waging “war on American energy” and promised to “unlock American energy” if he is elected to the White House again in November. He reiterated his pledge to scrap the Biden administration’s rules limiting power plant pollution, saying Harris is on “a regulatory jihad to shut down power plants all across America.” He also hinted at giving Tesla CEO a cabinet position. Vance told a crowd: “We are going to drill, baby, drill.” In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Vance claimed Harris “cares more about climate change than about inflation.” A New York Times/Sienna poll last week showed Harris inching ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, as well as in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Allies have encouraged Harris to lean into the environmental wins of the past four years, including the Inflation Reduction Act, but it’s anyone’s guess how much of her big speech on Thursday will be about climate. For his part, President Biden used his moment in the spotlight yesterday to tout emission reductions and his initiatives to expand EV charging stations across the country.

2. Climate groups launch $55 million ad push for Harris

A group of climate organizations are putting out a $55 million ad campaign for Kamala Harris in swing states this week, The New York Timesreported. The ads frame the current administration’s climate and energy policies as economic wins. “The goal of her presidency: strengthen America’s middle class,” one ad says. “We get there by investing in growing fields like advanced manufacturing and clean energy – good-paying jobs that don’t need a four-year degree.” The ad campaign is backed by L.C.V. Victory Fund, E.D.F. Action Votes, Climate Power Action, and the Future Forward super PAC.

3. Maine to build first U.S. floating offshore wind research site

The first floating offshore wind research site in the U.S. will be located in the Gulf of Maine. The Biden administration this week issued a lease for the research site, which “will inform how floating offshore wind operates and can co-exist with ocean users and ecosystems,” the Maine governor’s office said in a statement. The area is about 28 nautical miles from the shore and covers 9,700 acres, enough to accommodate 12 floating offshore wind turbines designed by the University of Maine. Floating offshore wind platforms enable wind power generation in deeper waters, and the Interior Department has a goal of deploying 15 gigawatts of floating capacity by 2035. Construction on the Maine site won’t start for another few years.

4. Sinking of luxury yacht off Sicily could have climate link

Climate change may have contributed to the freak storm that sank a luxury yacht Monday off the coast of Sicily, leaving one person dead and six missing, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. As rescue efforts continue, one Italian climatologist toldReuters the accident could have been caused by a water spout that produced high winds. Data suggests these weather events are becoming more frequent in Italy. “The sea surface temperature around Sicily was around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), which is almost 3 degrees more than normal,” said Luca Mercalli, president of the Italian meteorological society. “This creates an enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms. So we can't say that this is all due to climate change, but we can say that it has an amplifying effect.” The Mediterranean is bracing for more intense storms today.

5. U.S. grid’s utility-scale electric capacity continues to grow

The U.S. power grid added 20.2 gigawatts of utility-scale electric generating capacity in the first half of 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s a 21% jump compared to the same period last year. In the second half 2024, the grid could expand capacity by another 42.6 GW “if utilities add all the solar capacity they are currently planning.” Solar accounted for 59% of additions through June this year. Battery storage made up 21% of additions, and wind power made up 12%. Meanwhile, coal and gas plant retirement has slowed.

EIA

THE KICKER

Starting this fall, both Arizona State University and the University of California San Diego are requiring students to take a course on climate change and sustainability.

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Climate

AM Briefing: A Turning Point in China?

On plummeting plant approvals, DNC Day 3, and blood shortages

Jessica Hullinger
08/21/2024
What’s Going On with Coal Power in China?
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Extreme storm warnings are in place across Europe • Large hail could terrorize the High Plains today and tomorrow • It will feel like 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston, Texas.

THE TOP FIVE

1. A quick climate roundup from the DNC

It’s Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention. The Obamas took center stage last night. Now the focus shifts to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will accept the vice-presidential nomination this evening. There are a few climate-specific events on the schedule today, including a meeting hosted by major environmental groups (some of which are behind a new $55 million climate ad push for Kamala Harris) to “present the latest on climate,” and a meeting of the Council on the Environment & Climate Crisis. Today’s events will also feature speeches from climate advocates Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Podcast

This Isn’t the Same Kind of Climate Election

Inside season 2, episode 2 of Shift Key.

Robinson Meyer
08/21/2024
Jesse D. Jenkins
08/21/2024
Kamala Harris.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Democrats are gathering in Chicago this week for their quadrennial convention and to celebrate Kamala Harris’s nomination for president. This year’s convention will look different from 2020’s for many reasons — but one of them is that we’re likely to hear far less about climate change. Unlike in 2020, when President Joe Biden described global warming as one of “four overlapping crises” confronting the country, Harris has been more subtle when discussing it.

So … is that a problem? Should we be freaked out? On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Rob and Jesse discuss the modern electoral politics of climate change. We talk about whether the electorate’s interest in climate issues has faded, how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect voting, and why a “quiet on climate” strategy might be okay. Shift Key is hosted by Robinson Meyer, the founding executive editor of Heatmap, and Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Economy

It’s Getting Harder to Close a Coal Plant

Fossil fuel plant retirements are slowing down, and projected load growth is to blame.

Matthew Zeitlin
08/20/2024
It’s Getting Harder to Close a Coal Plant
Illustration by Simon Abranowicz

To fully decarbonize the electricity system will require more than just the rapid deployment of non-carbon-emitting generation capacity, plus the transmission necessary to get that electricity to where it needs to go. It will also require that our existing stock of electricity generation — which is largely natural gas- and coal-powered — get mostly mothballed. So far, this process has been proceeding briskly. Renewable deployment is on the way up and is projected to accelerate, and older electricity generation was sliding quickly but gracefully into retirement — until recently.

Retirements of existing generation have slowed down dramatically in the first half of this year, which is on pace to be the slowest for existing generation retirements since 2011, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.

Keep reading...Show less