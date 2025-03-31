Sign In or Create an Account.

Trump ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ If His Tariffs Hike Car Prices

On auto imports, special elections, and Volvo’s new CEO

Jessica Hullinger
03/31/2025
Current conditions: Ice storms left more than 900,000 customers without power across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana • The Table Rock Fire, which ignited in South Carolina more than a week ago, has jumped the border into North Carolina • Meteorologists are warning that unprecedented flooding in the Australian state of Queensland could go on for days.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Entire East Coast faces severe storm threats today

Nearly the entire East Coast faces the threat of severe weather today from a powerful storm system that has already left thousands of customers in central and midwestern states without electricity. Roughly 100 million people will be at risk of damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes through Monday evening as a cold front collides with unseasonably warm air to help fuel the system. Some 300 tornadoes have already been recorded in the first three months of 2025, nearly double the number from the same time last year.

2. Trump ‘couldn’t care less’ if tariffs hike car prices

President Trump told NBC News over the weekend that he “couldn’t care less” if the prices of cars go up in the U.S. due to his 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts. “I hope they raise their prices,” he added, “because if they do, people are going to buy American-made cars.” The vehicle tariffs are set to come into effect on April 3, and Bloombergreports that JPMorgan analysts expect auto prices to increase by 11% on average. “The impact for potential EV buyers is clear,” wrote Andrew Moseman for Heatmap. “New car prices will soar by thousands of dollars with Trump tariffs in place. That will be particularly troublesome for EVs, which are staring down the prospect of this administration trying to remove federal tax credits for Americans who buy electric. If you really want to get into an EV, the best bet might be to act right now before any of this madness takes effect in April.”

3. Florida gears up for special congressional elections

On the radar this week: There are two special elections tomorrow in Florida, one of which is looking surprisingly close. Democrats are hoping their candidate, Josh Weil, can flip Florida’s Sixth Congressional District, which is vacant after former Rep. Mike Waltz resigned to become national security adviser to President Trump. Weil has outraised his Republican opponent, State Senator Randy Fine, prompting concern within the GOP about the party’s razor-thin majority in the House. The other special election, for Florida’s First Congressional District, looks less competitive. As Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo and Jael Holzman report, the balance of the chamber has big implications for the fate of the Inflation Reduction Act as the House Ways and Means Committee debates which programs to keep and which to cut to pay for Republicans’ desired tax cuts.

4. Volvo ousts CEO Jim Rowan

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan is stepping down today and will be replaced on an interim basis by the company’s former CEO Håkan Samuelsson. The move “is somewhat surprising,” said Iulian Dnistran at InsideEVs, “seeing how last year, Volvo posted its best-ever sales, profits and revenue figures.” But Rowan recently warned of a “very challenging year” ahead as trade tensions rise. The company is expected to be hit hard by President Trump’s tariffs on imported cars, and the board is seeking a “steady hand” at the helm.

Samuelsson served in the role for about a decade leading up to 2022, before handing the reins to Rowan. Volvo’s share price has dropped by 66% over three years as the EV transition has progressed more slowly than anticipated. Last year the company abandoned its goal of selling only EVs by 2030 as demand lagged. “With fast-moving technological shifts, growing geopolitical complexity, and intensifying competition across regions, the board believes the company is best served by leadership with deep industrial experience, deep knowledge of our group, and a proven ability to execute in challenging environments,” Volvo said. Samuelsson will serve as CEO for two years as the company searches for a permanent replacement.

5. China discovers major oilfield in the South China Sea

China has discovered a large oilfield in the South China Sea with reserves of more than 100 million tons, according to the state news agency Xinhua. The Huizhou 19-6 oilfield sits off the coast of Shenzhen and is in very deep waters, which makes it harder to explore. China is looking to become more energy independent, and the discovery could curb its oil imports. The country’s demand for oil-based fuels has been declining in part because of its rapid transition to electric vehicles. But demand is still growing for oil that gets turned into plastics and textiles. “Oil demand for petrochemicals in China rose by almost 5% in 2024 as new plants came online, a trend that is expected to continue in the next few years,” according to the International Energy Agency.

THE KICKER

Fossil fuel emissions in the European Union fell by nearly 3% last year as the power sector moved away from coal. The decline was smaller than the 8.5% drop seen between 2022 and 2023.

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

AM Briefing: Liberation Day

On trade turbulence, special election results, and HHS cuts

Jessica Hullinger
04/02/2025
Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Loom
Current conditions: A rare wildfire alert has been issued for London this week due to strong winds and unseasonably high temperatures • Schools are closed on the Greek islands of Mykonos and Paros after a storm caused intense flooding • Nearly 50 million people in the central U.S. are at risk of tornadoes, hail, and historic levels of rain today as a severe weather system barrels across the country.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump to roll out broad new tariffs

President Trump today will outline sweeping new tariffs on foreign imports during a “Liberation Day” speech in the White House Rose Garden scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. Details on the levies remain scarce. Trump has floated the idea that they will be “reciprocal” against countries that impose fees on U.S. goods, though the predominant rumor is that he could impose an across-the-board 20% tariff. The tariffs will be in addition to those already announced on Chinese goods, steel and aluminum, energy imports from Canada, and a 25% fee on imported vehicles, the latter of which comes into effect Thursday. “The tariffs are expected to disrupt the global trade in clean technologies, from electric cars to the materials used to build wind turbines,” explained Josh Gabbatiss at Carbon Brief. “And as clean technology becomes more expensive to manufacture in the U.S., other nations – particularly China – are likely to step up to fill in any gaps.” The trade turbulence will also disrupt the U.S. natural gas market, with domestic supply expected to tighten, and utility prices to rise. This could “accelerate the uptake of coal instead of gas, and result in a swell in U.S. power emissions that could accelerate climate change,” Reutersreported.

The Least-Noticed Climate Scandal of the Trump Administration

Rob and Jesse catch up on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund with former White House official Kristina Costa.

Robinson Meyer
04/02/2025
Jesse D. Jenkins
04/02/2025
Lee Zeldin.
The Inflation Reduction Act dedicated $27 billion to build a new kind of climate institution in America — a network of national green banks that could lend money to companies, states, schools, churches, and housing developers to build more clean energy and deploy more next-generation energy technology around the country.

It was an innovative and untested program. And the Trump administration is desperately trying to block it. Since February, Trump’s criminal justice appointees — led by Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia — have tried to use criminal law to undo the program. After failing to get the FBI and Justice Department to block the flow of funds, Trump officials have successfully gotten the program’s bank partner to freeze relevant money. The new green banks have sued to gain access to the money.

Funding Cuts Are Killing Small Farmers’ Trust in Climate Policy

That trust was hard won — and it won’t be easily regained.

Jeva Lange
04/01/2025
A barn.
Spring — as even children know — is the season for planting. But across the country, tens of thousands of farmers who bought seeds with the help of Department of Agriculture grants are hesitating over whether or not to put them in the ground. Their contractually owed payments, processed through programs created under the Biden administration, have been put on pause by the Trump administration, leaving the farmers anxious about how to proceed.

Also anxious are staff at the sustainability and conservation-focused nonprofits that provided technical support and enrollment assistance for these grants, many of whom worry that the USDA grant pause could undermine the trust they’ve carefully built with farmers over years of outreach. Though enrollment in the programs was voluntary, the grants were formulated to serve the Biden administration’s Justice40 priority of investing in underserved and minority communities. Those same communities tend to be wary of collaborating with the USDA due to its history of overlooking small and family farms, which make up 90% of the farms in the U.S. and are more likely to be women- or minority-owned, in favor of large operations, as well as its pattern of disproportionately denying loans to Black farmers. The Biden administration had counted on nonprofits to leverage their relationships with farmers in order to bring them onto the projects.

