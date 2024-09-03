Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Electric Vehicles

The Reviews Are In for Volvo’s New EX90 SUV

On glitchy EV software, calm Atlantic waters, and solar panels

Jessica Hullinger
09/03/2024
The Reviews Are In for Volvo’s New EX90 SUV

Current conditions: Japan recorded its hottest summer ever • Tropical Storm Yagi killed at least 14 people in the Philippines and is forecast to strengthen as it heads toward China • Cooling centers are open in L.A. as another powerful heat wave bakes California.

THE TOP FIVE

1. U.S. and China to hold more climate talks

U.S. climate envoy John Podesta will head to Beijing this week for a second round of formal climate talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin. From Wednesday through Friday the two men will discuss their countries’ respective 2035 emissions targets and climate finance ahead of November’s COP29 climate summit. The U.S. is trying to encourage China to commit to more ambitious emissions cuts, and contribute funds to the New Collective Quantified Goal to help developing countries build climate resilience. According toReuters, “few analysts expect this week’s talks to deliver much progress.” The U.S. and China are the world’s top greenhouse gas emitters.

2. Eerily calm Atlantic baffles storm watchers

The Atlantic Ocean has been strangely quiet over the last few weeks, and meteorologists are baffled. “Despite several disturbances peppering the Atlantic from the Gulf of Mexico to Africa this Labor Day – a traditionally active turn in the hurricane season – none show any immediate signs of development,” wrote Michael Lowry in his Eye on the Tropics newsletter. Indeed the National Hurricane Center currently shows two areas of interest, both with very little chance of forming into a storm system to be worried about. “The quiet is eerie but no one is complaining,” said research meteorologist Ryan Maue. Hurricane season peaks one week from today.

National Hurricane Center/NOAA

3. Grand Canyon deaths rise as extreme weather intensifies

With four months left in 2024, the number of deaths reported in Grand Canyon National Park this year has reached 14, just shy of the annual average of 15, according toThe Hill. There are a number of factors at play but the rise in fatalities comes as climate change brings more dangerous weather to the popular park, including extreme heat and flash floods. Just in the last 10 days, three people have been found dead. A recent study from the National Park Service concluded that more extreme heat is significantly increasing the risk of heat-related illness for visitors. Temperatures at the bottom of the canyon regularly reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit and can go higher as the dark stones absorb heat. But flash floods are common, too, and can catch hikers off guard. “The arid, sparsely vegetated environment here means that rainfall quickly generates runoff because the ground doesn’t absorb it well,” National Park Service spokesperson Rebecca Roland said. A flash flood tore through the canyon on August 22 and killed a 33-year-old woman.

4. Study: The ‘neighborhood effect’ accelerates solar panel uptake

If you’re thinking of installing solar panels but still on the fence, maybe consider that taking the plunge could turn you into an influencer who inspires your neighbors to install their own solar panels, too. A recent study published in the journal Energy Research & Social Science looked at solar installations in Australia and specifically the so-called neighborhood effect that’s observed when a technology becomes more visible and subsequently more popular. The researchers found that “once a few houses in a neighborhood had solar, solar got installed faster – translating on average to 15-20 extra solar installations per postal area per year.” They estimate that in 2018, the neighborhood effect was responsible for about 18% of the annual number of installations in Australia. “We do care what our peers are doing,” the researchers wrote. “This is nothing to be ashamed of. As we work to secure a liveable climate, the neighborhood effect can play an important role.” While this study focused on uptake in Australia, the neighborhood effect has been observed in relation to solar installations in the U.S., too.

5. The first-drive reviews of Volvo’s EX90 SUV are in

Today seems to be the day everyone is publishing their first-drive reviews of the Volvo EX90, the company’s new flagship all-electric SUV. The long-delayed, three-row vehicle starts at a base price of $82,290, and has a range between 296 and 308 miles. It’s being manufactured in South Carolina and U.S. deliveries are expected toward the end of 2024. Here’s a distilled version of what everyone is saying:

The good: The SUV is comfortable, cushy, and beautifully designed. “The cabin has a nice ambience and a cool, premium feel.” It has a very smooth ride and incredible torque considering its hefty weight. And the sound system is “genuinely astonishing.

The bad: Software glitches (no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto at launch, non-functional lidar), buggy connectivity (the phone-as-key feature seems particularly confused), battery drain when parked, and a cramped back row.

The bottom lines:

  • “If you’re interested in an EX90, and its promise of serene emissions-free motoring, you’re just going to have to keep waiting. Wait until Volvo can polish the software, then buy the finished product. You shouldn’t spend $90,000 on a promise.” –Mack Hogan, deputy editor of InsideEVs
  • “Unless the need for a third row is not optional, it's hard to ignore the Polestar 3, built alongside the EX90 in South Carolina, which is several thousand dollars cheaper and much more fun to drive.” –Jonathan M. Gitlin, automotive editor at Ars Technica
  • “The launch of the EX90 has been delayed by almost a year due to the complexity of getting the software right, and even that delay has not been enough to get it to a level you’d rightly expect of any new car launched in 2024, let alone one like the EX90.” –Mark Tisshaw, editor at Autocar
  • “As a minimum viable product, the EX90 is still pretty good. Future updates and bug fixes will make it the luxury vehicle that Volvo hopes it will be, with all the promised bells and whistles.” –Abigail Basset at The Verge

THE KICKER

“It’s getting so hot that the pieces that hold the concrete and steel, those bridges can literally fall apart like Tinkertoys.” –Paul Chinowsky, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, explains how extreme heat affects infrastructure.

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Politics

The 10 Most Important Senate Races for Climate Policy

The contrasts may be quiet, but they’re also quite clear.

Paul Waldman
09/03/2024
Voting in the Capitol.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The United States Senate sits on a knife-edge. Democrats currently control the chamber by a 51-49 margin, but they are defending more seats than Republicans are in this election. In fact, with the retirement of Joe Manchin and the nearly inevitable passing of that West Virginia seat to a Republican, Democrats need to win almost every contested race in order to keep the chamber at 50-50, which would give them control if Kamala Harris wins the White House and Tim Walz is able to cast tie-breaking votes.

The consequences of a shift in control for climate policy could be enormous, not just in the legislation that will (or won’t) pass, but in the fate of nominees to key agencies. So how are Senate candidates confronting the climate issue? This roundup of the 10 most closely contested races shows that while the contrasts between the candidates are stark, for the most part, climate has been a secondary or even absent issue on the campaign trail.

Keep reading...Show less
Green
Climate

Will Summer Ever End?

The week in heat, September 2 to 8.

Julia Vaz
09/03/2024
A family leaving the beach.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Is summer really over? Meteorologists would say one thing, astronomers another, and Americans will just decide to start making things pumpkin-flavored whenever they please. So who’s to say? And after all the record-breaking this summer, does it really matter? So far, 2024 has proven that climate change is as real as ever and bizarre weather is here to stay.

Buckle up for a ride, Midwesterners

The heat in the Midwest last week was no joke. States including Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and even some farther East, like Pennsylvania, saw temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Some cities recorded readings in the low 100s. The intense heat came just as children went back to school, and it was so bad in Philadelphia that 63 schools had to dismiss classes early on both Tuesday and Wednesday. In Chicago, sports practices were canceled and other outdoor activities had to be moved inside.

Keep reading...Show less
Politics

Is the Election Already Hurting Clean Energy?

Republicans are less supportive now than they were in April, according to Heatmap polling.

Matthew Zeitlin
09/03/2024
A MAGA hat shading solar panels.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Climate has not exactly been the focus in this election cycle that it was in 2020 — but the political climate could still be polarizing public opinion on clean energy.

For the latest Heatmap News poll, Embold Research surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters over two weeks in early August. When asked whether they were in favor clean energy projects in either their state, their local area, or near their own property, a majority of respondents said they were at least somewhat supportive, with declining levels of enthusiasm as the projects got closer to their homes. The responses also followed a predictable partisan gradient: 81% of Democrats supported clean energy projects “on a property near yours” compared to 28% of Republicans. But this level of support was also slightly lower than what it was in April, when Embold fielded a similar Heatmap survey.

Keep reading...Show less