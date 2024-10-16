The Fight

Renewable Energy’s Gloomy Election

Why alarm bells are ringing in the renewable energy ecosystem, plus more policy news

Jael Holzman
10/16/2024
IRA on the mind – The renewable energy ecosystem is starting to really sound alarm bells about the November election and the risks of what they’re calling a “clean energy plan repeal” – e.g. scrapping IRA credits and carbon pollution rules.

  • Yesterday, the nonprofit E2 released a survey of industry leaders that found more than half would “lose business or revenue” from such a repeal and more than 20% would have to lay off employees.
  • Climate Power then sent out the survey in an email blast that read in big bold letters: “ICYMI: Business Leaders Say Repealing the Clean Energy Plan Would Lead to Mass Layoffs, Major Blow to Business.”
  • This is some classic Washington messaging prep clearly in the event of a less-than-favorable outcome in the election.

No Golden climate bill – However, if Kamala Harris and the Democrats do win in November, I’m bearish on the odds of another big piece of renewables stimulus passing through Congress next term.

  • That’s because of moderate Democrat Jared Golden of Maine, who said in a Politico profile yesterday that he would oppose his party moving to another piece of major climate legislation if they held power.
  • “I don’t want to talk about a climate bill,” Golden told the Beltway media outlet.
  • Given the odds of a major blue wave are exceedingly low, a Democratic majority would probably be thin – so thin that Golden would easily get his way.

Data center moratoriums – Energy demand for tech may be a driver of renewables development across the country, but data centers are starting to face moratoria fights of their own.

  • In Indiana, the activist group Citizens Action Coalition called for a state-wide ban on new data centers for artificial intelligence, arguing they waste electricity and no longer fit the budgetary boundaries of an existing state tax exemption on data centers.
  • The Coalition’s organizers include Ben Inskeep, who is also an analyst for energy consulting firm EQ Research.
  • It’s unclear whether this will fly with state policymakers as data center moratoriums so far have failed to get off the ground in the U.S.. Earlier this year a grassroots effort to restrict development in Loudon County, Virginia, flatlined.

Here’s what else we’re watching…

In Illinois, the Solar Energy Industries Association and American Clean Power are rallying behind comprehensive decarb stimulus legislation.

In Louisiana, voters going to the polls will decide whether to increase revenues from offshore energy – including wind – that go to coastal restoration.

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap.

Spotlight

The Collapse of the Northeast’s Biggest Hydrogen Plant

Has Plug Power pulled the plug on its upstate New York facility?

Jael Holzman
10/16/2024
In 2021, top elected officials in New York state promised that Plug Power, a nascent company in the growing hydrogen industry, would build a large hydrogen fuel production facility in the Buffalo-Rochester area. It was supposed to make the state an industry leader.

Today, the project is looking more like a warning sign about the perils of being a first-mover in the unproven hydrogen business.

Hotspots

A Battery Ban, Burning Man, and Lots More Yelling

The week’s biggest fights around renewable energy

Jael Holzman
10/16/2024
1. San Diego County, California – The battery backlash just got stronger after the city of Escondido, California, indefinitely banned permits to the entire sector in reaction to a battery fire last month.

  • Last week, the city council enacted a 45-day moratorium on permits to construction and operation of battery energy storage systems, or BESS. The moratorium will impact AES Corporation’s Seguro storage project, as well as at least one more pending project, according to staff testimony at the city council meeting on the matter.
  • But for AES and anyone else who hopes this ends quickly, some bad news: Staff also testified it’ll take much longer than 45 days to prepare a report outlining next steps due to the outstanding government workload – and that’ll just be the idea generation phase of the city’s response. A 10-month moratorium was discussed as a potential next step.
  • “I don’t think any of us up here are adamantly opposed to battery energy storage systems,” the city’s Republican mayor Dane White said at the meeting. “However, it has to be done the right way.”

2. Waldo County, Maine – The potential first floating offshore wind assembly site in America is now one step further in the permitting process, after Maine’s Department of Transportation released a pre-application alternatives analysis required for federal environmental reviews.

Q&A

The Transmission Study Making the Rounds on the Hill

And more from my conversation with Ray Long, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy

Jael Holzman
10/16/2024
This week’s conversation is with Ray Long, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, or ACORE. A representative of one of Washington’s most influential climate tech policy trade groups, Long is also a seasoned veteran of the energy sector across fossil and carbon-free power and now an industry thought leader based in Washington. I caught up with him at ACORE’s Grid Forum last week and asked him how companies are doing against NIMBYs.

Developers of gas infrastructure – are they spending more, less, or the same as renewable energy developers on community engagement? Who spends more on community engagement?

