The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Policy Watch

Washington Goes Wild, Wyoming Pipelines Win

And more of the week’s top policy news around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
02/06/2025
Burgum and Musk
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Catching Up With the Trumps – You’d be forgiven if you’ve been confused by the news firehose that has been the early days of Trump 2.0. Here’s a quick breakdown of what matters most for developers…

  • DOE Secretary Chris Wright last night issued his first order decrying net-zero but supporting nuclear and hydropower energy generation. Unlike Trumpian comms, Wright’s order did not decry wind or solar energy.
  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued his own flurry of orders earlier this week that open doors to lots more public lands going to resource extraction. Given the situation at BOEM and what we’re hearing is happening at the Fish and Wildlife Service, the jury’s still out on whether his entry into Interior will ease any permitting hardships for renewable energy.
  • At the EPA, crucial funding for renewables and other decarb projects remains on ice. Oh, and they’ve gutted the environmental justice office. It is unclear how any of this will impact permitting, though.
  • The next shoe we’re waiting to drop? Changes to IRA tax guidance from the Treasury Department, which has begun to pull back from promoting ESG in the investor community.
  • For these reasons, I believe it is worth it for anyone in the developer space to be watching how Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency interact with agencies overall, from any reductions in permitting staff size to changes in Treasury’s payment systems, which govern subsidies.

We’re Watching Wyoming – Business groups successfully killed an effort in Wyoming to inhibit eminent domain powers in the name of stopping CO2 pipelines.

  • Republican lawmakers had introduced legislation undercutting state regulations laying the groundwork for CO2 pipeline construction, targeting Governor Mark Godron’s support for an “all of the above” approach to energy that has room for decarb strategies preferred by the oil and gas sector.
  • But the bills have floundered amidst opposition from mining as well as coal interests who say they’ve invested too much in CO2 capture to turn back now, according to the news outlet WyoFile.
  • This is the most optimistic case study I can possibly point to that laws like the Inflation Reduction Act could stick around in a fully GOP federal government. Industry’s invested quite a bit. Guess we’ll see soon if Washington is like Wyoming.
  • Republican lawmakers had introduced legislation undercutting state regulations laying the groundwork for CO2 pipeline construction, targeting Governor Mark Godron’s support for an “all of the above” approach to energy that has room for decarb strategies preferred by the oil and gas sector.
  • But the bills have floundered amidst opposition from mining as well as coal interests who say they’ve invested too much in CO2 capture to turn back now, according to the news outlet WyoFile.
  • This is the most optimistic case study I can possibly point to that laws like the Inflation Reduction Act could stick around in a fully GOP federal government. Industry’s invested quite a bit. Guess we’ll see soon if Washington is like Wyoming.

Oh, and local control legislation in Virginia we’ve told you about has failed to advance in the Senate.


Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Q&A

What’s Really Wrong With the Permitting Pipes

A conversation with Peter Bonner, senior fellow for the Federation of American Scientists

Jael Holzman
02/06/2025
Peter Bonner
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s Q&A is with Peter Bonner, senior fellow for the Federation of American Scientists. I reached out to Peter because this week, as I was breaking stories about chaos in renewables permitting, his organization released a report he helped author that details how technology and hiring challenges are real bottlenecks in the federal environmental review process. We talked about this report, which was the culmination of 18 months of research and involved detailed interviews with federal permitting staff.

The following interview was lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading...Show less
Hotspots

Trump Cancels Key Meeting for Vineyard Wind Expansion

And more of the week’s conflicts around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
02/06/2025
Renewable energy conflicts map.
Heatmap Illustration

1. Dukes County, Massachusetts – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management canceled a key meeting required for the environmental review of Vineyard Offshore’s expansion into the New York bight, in what appears to be the first time the agency has publicly canceled offshore wind review meetings for projects in the Atlantic Ocean since Trump took office.

  • BOEM had previously canceled a meeting for offshore wind leases in the Pacific. But this new move, which was announced late Tuesday evening, indicates the administration is not only limiting final approvals for new offshore wind leases but also procedural steps historically done in the permitting process for individual projects.
  • BOEM published a notice it would start the environmental impact statement process for the Vineyard Mid-Atlantic project in the final days of the Biden administration. The project would generate more than 2 gigawatts of power, according to the agency.
  • In a brief public statement, the agency said it was canceling virtual meetings for the environmental impact statement that were scheduled today. BOEM cited Trump’s executive order targeting offshore wind that paused “new or renewed approvals, rights-of-way, permits, leases, or loans for offshore wind projects” – at least until the government does a purported review of the offshore wind industry.
  • What’s unclear still is why this executive order triggered canceled meetings. How is a gathering for comment considered an approval or a permit? Does this mean BOEM’s putting a stop to any and all staff activity related to offshore wind?
  • I asked BOEM these questions and I will let you know if I hear back. Based on what we’re hearing is going on at other agencies, this doesn’t bode well for wind developers.

2. San Luis Obispo County, California – The ballooning Moss Landing battery fire PR crisis is now impacting other battery projects in the surrounding area.

Keep reading...Show less
Spotlight

Trump Has Paralyzed Renewables Permitting, Leaked Memo Reveals

The American Clean Power Association wrote to its members about federal guidance that has been “widely variable and changing quickly.”

Jael Holzman
02/04/2025
Donald Trump.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Chaos within the Trump administration has all but paralyzed environmental permitting decisions on solar and wind projects in crucial government offices, including sign-offs needed for projects on private lands.

According to an internal memo issued by the American Clean Power Association, the renewables trade association that represents the largest U.S. solar and wind developers, Trump’s Day One executive order putting a 60-day freeze on final decisions for renewable energy projects on federal lands has also ground key pre-decisional work in government offices responsible for wetlands and species protection to a halt. Renewables developers and their representatives in Washington have pressed the government for answers, yet received inconsistent information on its approach to renewables permitting that varies between lower level regional offices.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow