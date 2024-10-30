Sign In or Create an Account.

Podcast

Climate-o-Rama: EVs, Oil, Trump, and More

Rob and Jesse do a pre-election power hour.

Robinson Meyer Jesse D. Jenkins
10/30/2024
It’s all happening. The presidential election is a week away, and our cohost Jesse Jenkins is back from vacation. There is so much to talk about in the world of decarbonization and energy. So we tried to catch up on all of it. Are EV sales starting to rebound in the U.S.? What’s up with the Cybertruck? And what about Senator Joe Manchin’s permitting reform bill?

On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Jesse and Rob attempt to discuss all those questions and more. Peak oil demand — the IRA’s focus on manufacturing — the emerging political economy of decarbonization — we hit it all. Or we try to, at least. Shift Key is hosted by Robinson Meyer, the founding executive editor of Heatmap, and Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University.

Subscribe to "Shift Key" and find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also add the show’s RSS feed to your podcast app to follow us directly.

Here is an excerpt from our conversation:

Robinson Meyer: I want to do a branching pass here for a second. If Trump wins and Republicans want to pass [the Manchin-Barrasso permitting] bill, I think Democrats should take them up on it. Because all the changes to the oil and gas regime — almost all the changes to the oil and gas permitting regime that are contemplated by the bill will be done by a Trump administration. They could be done through executive action, or through a helpful Congress in a Trump administration. But the transmission stuff can’t be. So you might as well take the transmission tailwind and then just do the stuff that a Trump administration can do anyway.

To be clear here, when you talk to the modelers — not Jesse, other modelers — they say that the expansion oil and gas that happened during Trump would dwarf any sense of the changes contemplated by the bill. If Harris wins, then I think we have the real conversation about whether this bill makes sense for Democrats. But if Trump wins, I think, number one, Republicans aren’t going to be interested in passing the bill. But if they are interested, Democrats should take them up on it.

Jesse Jenkins: Yeah, so you have kind of a narrow range of circumstances where this bill might be considered seriously in a lame duck, right? I think you’re right that if Trump wins somehow they’re going to offer it, Republicans are going to offer it, that’s an interesting deal for Democrats. I just don’t think that’s too likely.

I think the most likely scenario where this bill is taken seriously is if Harris wins and if the House and Senate are split. Whether they flip sides or whatever the control looks like, going forward, if the Democrats have the House and the Republicans have the Senate, or vice versa, this could be the type of bipartisan bill that is sort of the best deal on the table that, that might be able to get through regular order — that’s, this bill would require 60 votes to get past the filibuster in the Senate.

So you know, it by nature has to be bipartisan. And by definition, at this stage, a bipartisan bill is going to have some things that climate advocates really don’t like. And if it has enough that outweighs that, that’ll be the serious question.

This episode of Shift Key is sponsored by …

Watershed’s climate data engine helps companies measure and reduce their emissions, turning the data they already have into an audit-ready carbon footprint backed by the latest climate science. Get the sustainability data you need in weeks, not months. Learn more at watershed.com.

As a global leader in PV and ESS solutions, Sungrow invests heavily in research and development, constantly pushing the boundaries of solar and battery inverter technology. Discover why Sungrow is the essential component of the clean energy transition by visiting sungrowpower.com.

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.

Music for Shift Key is by Adam Kromelow.

Robinson Meyer

Robinson is the founding executive editor of Heatmap. He was previously a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he covered climate change, energy, and technology.

Jesse D. Jenkins

Jesse D. Jenkins is an assistant professor and expert in energy systems engineering and policy at Princeton University where he leads the REPEAT Project, which provides regular, timely environmental and economic evaluation of federal energy and climate policies as they’re proposed and enacted.

Climate

AM Briefing: A Public Health Warning

On floating offshore wind, a new ‘Lancet’ report, and collectible footwear.

Emily Pontecorvo
10/30/2024
Climate Change Is Bad for Your Health
Current conditions:At least 51 people were killed by flash floods in Spain yesterday • Rapidly intensifying Super Typhoon Kong-rey is barreling toward Taiwan • Mount Fuji has yet to see snow this year, marking the latest date the mountain has been bare in 130 years.

THE TOP FIVE

1. ‘Lancet’ Countdown shows new records for climate change’s impact on human health

British medical journal The Lancet’s annual report tracking climate change and public health paints a stark picture of worsening heat-related deaths, food insecurity, and exposure to life-threatening diseases. The authors find that 10 of their 15 indicators for climate change-related health hazards “reached concerning new records.” These impacts are, of course, not hitting everyone equally. Heat-related deaths among people over 65 were 167% higher last year than in the 1990s. The global population also lost 6% more sleep due to heat than the average between 1986 and 2005, with the worst impacts seen in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.

The authors warn that that oil and gas companies are reinforcing global dependence on their product. “The relentless expansion of fossil fuels and record-breaking greenhouse gas emissions compounds these dangerous health impacts, and is threatening to reverse the limited progress made so far and put a healthy future further out of reach,” Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown told The Guardian.

Technology

Redoxblox Raises $40.7 Million for ‘Thermochemical’ Energy Storage

It’s not a thermal battery, but it’s also not not one.

Katie Brigham
10/30/2024
Redoxblox technology.
Decarbonizing industrial processes such as paper and pulp production, chemical manufacturing, or food processing is a tough sell. As it so often goes, that’s largely due to the efficacy and low cost of natural gas, which can cheaply and efficiently provide the high heat required for these industries. But a number of innovative battery companies are looking to shake up that dynamic, and the latest, Redoxblox, just gained a big vote of confidence.

Today, the San Diego-based startup announced the close of its $40.7 million Series A round, which it raised in two tranches. The first $9.4 million tranche, back in 2022, was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The latest $31.3 million raise, announced today, was led by the climate tech investor Prelude Ventures, with participation from Imperative Ventures and New System Ventures, alongside BEV and Khosla. While Redoxblox didn’t respond to an inquiry about why it raised these two tranches so far apart, an SEC filing reveals that the company initially aimed to raise $22.4 million in 2022, indicating that it fell far short of its original goal.

Climate

Two Offshore Wind Developers Wade Into the Gulf of Maine

Today’s lease auction actually went kinda well.

Emily Pontecorvo
10/29/2024
The Gulf of Maine and wind turbines.
Just days before what is sure to be a close presidential election in which one of the candidates has promised to shut down the offshore wind industry “on day one,” an auction for the rights to develop wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday was a surprise success.

Two developers, Avangrid and Invenergy, purchased four of the eight leases that were up for sale. If turned into wind farms, they have the potential to generate about 6.8 gigawatts, or enough electricity to power about 2.3 million homes, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

