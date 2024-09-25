Sign In or Create an Account.

Why FEMA Is Teaming Up with the NFL

On emergency shelters, Biden’s climate legacy, and Europe’s deadly floods

Jessica Hullinger
09/25/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Large hail stones pelted Oklahoma City • A month’s worth of rain fell over 24 hours in parts of England, with more rain on the way • A wildfire is raging near the capital of Ecuador, which is experiencing the worst drought in six decades.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Biden touts his climate legacy at Climate Week

President Biden touted his administration's climate legacy yesterday at the Bloomberg Global Business forum as part of Climate Week. The speech was a comprehensive list of his climate and clean energy accomplishments, starting with the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden called the most significant climate law ever passed in the history of the world. “We were told it couldn’t get done but we did it,” he said. He tied climate policy to economic growth and job creation. “In just two years since the Inflation Reduction Act, we’ve created more than 330,000 clean energy jobs,” he said. Some other crowd pleasers from the speech:

  • Companies have announced “nearly $1 trillion of investments in U.S. clean energy manufacturing over the last three years.”
  • The U.S. is on track to “add more electric capacity this year than in the last two decades, and 96% of that will be clean energy.”
  • “American solar panel manufacturing is up four times what it was four years ago.”

Biden closed his remarks with a warning that former President Donald Trump would undo much of this progress if elected again in November. He urged the business leaders in the room to keep the momentum going. “It’s a perfect time to go big. The market for clean energy is booming … I’m doing my part and I’m calling on other companies and the capital in the room to invest more and do more. Now’s the time. We can do this. We really can. We owe it to our children.”

2. Evacuations begin ahead of Hurricane Helene

Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to strengthen into a large, major hurricane later today and make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast tomorrow. A hurricane warning is in effect for Florida's Big Bend. Some coastal regions are evacuating, and flooding is expected in Georgia and Alabama, as well. Reutersreported that oil producers including BP, Chevron, Equinor, and Shell are evacuating staff from platforms in the Gulf.

NOAA/NWS

3. NFL and FEMA partner to turn football stadiums into disaster shelters

The NFL and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are partnering to make football stadiums available as emergency disaster shelters year-round, according toThe Washington Post. The NFL reportedly approached FEMA with the idea three years ago. “It just made perfect sense,” said FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. “We have all of these existing venues. How do we better coordinate during these blue sky days to better understand what they bring to the table and what we can use them for in the future?” Three stadiums are already on board: New York’s MetLife Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, and Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The Post reported that L.A.’s SoFi Stadium is expected to sign on soon, and Criswell hopes the MLB and other sports leagues will also join the initiative.

4. Study: Europe must balance ‘ambition with adaptability’ to meet climate goals

European Union emissions targets “often lack the flexibility necessary for effective decarbonization at the national level,” according to a report released today by Third Way’s Carbon-Free Europe and Evolved Energy Research. By mapping existing clean energy infrastructure for each member state “down to each kilometer,” the researchers found that “hitting sector- and tech-specific deployment targets does not necessarily equate to hitting emissions targets,” Lindsey Walter, the co-founder of the Carbon-Free Europe initiative, told Heatmap.

For example, the report found that EU policy needs to be more aggressive in deploying solar energy, while other 2030 targets, such as clean hydrogen, are likely to outpace demand as the transport and industry uses continue to develop and petroleum refineries, one of the primary uses today, are in decline. By looking more deeply at various net-zero pathways for each member state, the report proposes a “more flexible framework” for keeping countries competitive via individualized net-zero strategies. “Ultimately, we think the future energy mix will be determined strictly by economics,” Walter said. “What our study is finding is that land use trade-offs will likely be just as big — if not a bigger — factor in the ultimate energy mix in Europe.” Particularly in countries like the U.K., France, and Italy, there is the potential for significant on- and off-shore wind and solar in some of the models: “We’re not talking about building the next 10 wind or solar farms — we’re talking about the next 1,000,” Walter went on. “And it is quite significant when you look at it on the ground.”

5. Climate change contributed to recent European floods

In case there was any doubt, researchers from World Weather Attribution confirmed that climate change contributed to the severity of the heavy rain and flooding that Storm Boris brought to central Europe this month. The group analyzed climate models and historical data and found that human-caused climate change has made rainfall events like these twice as likely and 20% more intense since the pre-industrial era. The rain was “by far the heaviest ever recorded” in the area, and left at least 24 people dead. “Yet again, these floods highlight the devastating results of fossil fuel-driven warming,” said Joyce Kimutai, a researcher at Imperial College London and one of the contributors to the report.

THE KICKER

“A lot of energy performance improvements to houses right now are on sale, and they're going to be on sale until the end of the decade.” –Eric Werling, former national director of the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Homes program, speaking to Heatmap’s Katie Brigham about the benefits of home weatherization.

Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

The EV Charging Problem Is Getting Worse

It will get better, but until then, the dongles are killing me.

Andrew Moseman
09/25/2024
A tangled EV charger.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Last year, a great streamlining of electric vehicle charging infrastructure looked imminent. One by one, the major automakers committed to using the North American Charging Standard, or NACS, which was formerly Tesla’s proprietary plug. The moves would allow EV drivers of all stripes to use Tesla’s Supercharger network and would move the industry toward a single standard where things worked seamlessly. Earlier this month, GM joined the ranks of Ford and Rivian in having its vehicles officially able to visit nearly 18,000 Supercharger stations.

All of the GM vehicles built up to this point, however, carry the previous charging standard for non-Tesla EVs. You know what that means: dongles.

The Grudge Match Over Maine’s Plans for Offshore Wind

Conservationists won the last round, but this time the stakes involve new renewables technology.

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
Maine map.
Maine Department of Transportation / Heatmap

The future of floating offshore wind in America rests on a feud between YIMBY state officials and a government whistleblower over a bucolic island off the coast of Maine. I have no clue who will win.

Floating offshore wind is Maine’s best bet for wind power in deeper stretches of ocean, far away from beach views, coastal properties, and valuable fishing grounds. The tech — which other countries have tried to deploy but is still unproven at large commercial scale — offers a hypothetical panacea for the sorts of conflicts that often stymie offshore wind, and other states are looking to it as a solution for these thorny issues, including California.

Battery Fears Hit Nebraska and New York

And more of the week’s biggest conflicts around renewable energy development.

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
Map of U.S.
Heatmap Illustration

1. Cass County, Nebraska — Local permits for a 260+ megawatt NextEra solar project have been stalled for at least two months, we can exclusively report.

  • The Cass County Planning Commission held a special meeting Monday on NextEra’s application for the project. Meeting minutes aren’t public yet and a record of the gathering may not be public until at least next week, but staff in the county zoning office confirmed with me on the phone that commissioners tabled the application for 60 days.
  • Why was it tabled? According to one anti-NextEra attendee’s post to Facebook, it was NextEra’s desire to add battery storage to the project. “Voters and commission members jumped all over him about [how] unsafe these lithium ion batteries are and, if they catch on fire, how they are nearly impossible to extinguish,” wrote Dave Begley of Omaha, Nebraska. “The Commission tabled the application over concerns about batteries.”
  • Cass County has restricted solar development before, passing an ordinance in 2023 with property distance requirements. A NextEra project developer told Energy News Network last year 40%-50% of the acreage it has leased for the project would be for setbacks from roads, drainage, and trees.
  • This upper-middle class, white, and conservative community outside of Omaha is also predicted to be a relatively difficult place to build a renewable energy project, based on Heatmap Pro’s modeling of polling, demographic, and economic data. Strong opposition to battery storage, in particular, was likely:

    • Batteries.Battery opinion modeling in Cass County, Nebraska.Heatmap Pro Screenshot

