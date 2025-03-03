Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Trump’s Gift to the Timber Industry

On logging in national forests, fires in the Carolinas, and fusion

Jessica Hullinger
03/03/2025
Trump's Gift to the Timber Industry
Current conditions: Firefighters in Japan are battling the country’s largest wildfire in 30 years • Tropical Cyclone Alfred is hurtling toward Australia’s Queensland coast • Some 170 million Americans are in the path of a storm system that will bring severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the South and Mid-Atlantic regions through Wednesday.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Wildfires break out across North and South Carolina

More than 175 wildfires erupted across parts of North and South Carolina over the weekend, fueled by dry, windy conditions. About 4,200 acres have burned so far. The largest blaze, known as the Carolina Forest fire, spans about 1,600 acres and is located west of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. It was about 30% contained as of last night. A state of emergency was declared in South Carolina on Sunday. Parts of the region are under fire danger warnings through the rest of today.

2. Trump aims to ramp up logging

President Trump signed an executive order over the weekend directing the Departments of Interior and Agriculture, as well as the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service, to investigate ways to boost timber production across national forests and other public lands. The order slams “onerous” policies that have “prevented full utilization” of U.S. timber resources, likely referring to environmental regulations such as the Endangered Species Act. Last week Trump tapped Tom Schultz, a former Idaho timber executive, to lead the Forest Service, a move seen as a win for the timber industry. The administration is considering tariffs on timber imports, which could raise construction costs. “Taken together with massive staff cuts to the Forest Service that included reductions in wildland firefighters and support personnel, this order may offer a boost to timber industry profits — but carries heavy implications for the climate and for wildfire season in 2025 and beyond,” said Blaine Miller-McFeeley, representing environmental legal group Earthjustice.

3. China sets sights on commercial nuclear fusion by 2050

China wants to use nuclear fusion for clean power generation at scale by 2050, the country’s state-owned atomic company, China National Nuclear Corp., said on Friday. China’s experimental fusion reactors have been making progress in testing. In January, China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak reportedly maintained a loop of plasma for more than 1,000 seconds, which was “a step towards maintaining prolonged, confined plasma loops that future reactors will need to generate electricity,” as LiveScienceexplained. China is planning for a demonstration phase in 2045, before going commercial by 2050. It also plans to build more fission reactors and small modular reactors in the near-term. “China is set to leapfrog the U.S. and France as the owner of the world’s biggest [nuclear] reactor fleet by 2030,” according toBloomberg.

4. Watershed invites proposals from carbon removal suppliers

Climate software company Watershed is issuing its first-ever request for proposals from carbon removal suppliers to fulfill an anticipated demand from its customers for 1 megaton of carbon removal credits over the next 18 months. Watershed is a sustainability platform that helps companies manage and reduce emissions. It claims to currently manage over 2 gigatons of emissions for customers including Walmart, Visa, Airbnb, General Motors, and six U.S. banks. “We are seeking carbon project partners to build a supply pipeline for our customers,” the company said. “We are excited to grow our partner ecosystem with a small group of providers whom we plan to highlight in future buyer cohort announcements.” The company said its new callout is “the first RFP in the market to procure both nature-based and engineered removals together.” Applications are due by March 31.

5. Vineyard Wind set for completion in 2025

The Vineyard Wind project is scheduled for completion this year, according to Spanish power company Iberdrola, whose subsidiary Avangrid is developing the wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts. As E&E Newsreported, Iberdrola’s executive chair Ignacio Galán told investors last week he was confident the company’s renewables investments would go ahead under President Trump. The comments “mark a vote of confidence in U.S. offshore wind at a time when the industry has been rocked by Trump's decision to freeze new wind permits and review existing ones.” Vineyard resumed sending power to the grid in January after a six-month pause following a very public problem with one of its turbine blades.

THE KICKER

“The energy transition is a one-way ticket.”

–Economists Eric Beinhocker and J. Doyne Farmer explain in The Wall Street Journal why the clean energy revolution is unstoppable.

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune.

Politics

Call Him ‘Green New Donald’

Oh, he’d never self-identify as an environmentalist. But not even climate activists have had the courage to propose a 10% tax on energy.

Robinson Meyer
03/04/2025
Donald Trump.
Dear Donald Trump,

I will be honest with you. I doubted at first. I didn’t understand the plan. But now that I see what you are doing, I have to say: I underestimated you. I was not really familiar with your game.

Energy

This Morning’s Electricity Price Spike Probably Wasn’t About Tariffs

But tariff-related price pain could still be coming for the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

Emily Pontecorvo
03/04/2025
Power lines.
Just as Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico went into effect in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, electricity prices in the Northeast appeared to spike. As I wrote back when the specter of tariffs first loomed in January, New England sources a substantial amount of electricity from Canada, meaning that the new duties could raise energy bills in the Northeast. But it’s far from clear that’s what happened here.

If you look at real-time hourly prices for electricity for New England over the past few weeks, you’ll see they regularly fluctuate between roughly $50 and $125. Here’s what electricity prices looked like in the preceding week — there was also a price spike between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on March 1.

Climate

AM Briefing: Historic Fire Conditions

On a massive winter storm, NOAA’s future, and battery storage

Jessica Hullinger
03/04/2025
Texas Could Face Historic Fire Conditions This Week
Current conditions: A large wildfire threatens the Japanese city of Ofunato, which was devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami • Mardi Gras celebrations are in disarray as New Orleans braces for high winds • Statewide tornado drills scheduled for tomorrow in the Carolinas have been postponed due to the threat of actual tornadoes.

THE TOP FIVE

1. February was 3rd hottest on record

Last month was the third hottest February ever recorded, marking the first time since June 2023 that a single month has not been the first or second warmest in history, according to climate researcher Zeke Hausfather. But global temperatures were still worryingly high, averaging 1.59 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era. Hausfather noted that temperatures dropped sharply in February, which “may be a sign that the short-term cooling effect of La Niña is at long last kicking in, though it is too early to know for sure.”

