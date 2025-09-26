The Fight

Arkansas Attorney General Reassures Wind Energy Opponents

And more of the week’s most important news around renewable energy conflicts.

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Pulaski County, Arkansas – The attorney general of Arkansas is reassuring residents that yes, they can still ban wind farms if they want to.

  • As I chronicled earlier this month, the backlash to wind energy in this state is fierce, motivated by a convergence of environmental frustrations and conservative cultural splashback. It bears repeating: there really isn’t much renewable energy in operation here right now.
  • The state passed legislation putting restrictions on wind development that was intended to assuage local concerns. But it seems frustrations have boiled to a point where the state attorney general has had to clarify this new law will not get in the way of towns or counties going further, and that the law was merely to create a minimum set of guardrails on wind development.
  • “In my opinion, [the law] broadly delegates authority to municipalities and counties, enabling them to enact local laws that address their specific needs, including the possibility of moratoriums on wind development,” Arkansas attorney general Tim Griffin wrote in a letter released this week. “No state or federal law prohibits or preempts a local unit of government from passing moratoriums on the construction and installation of wind turbines.”

2. Des Moines County, Iowa – This county facing intense pressure to lock out renewables is trying to find a sweet spot that doesn’t involve capitulation. Whether that’s possible remains to be seen.

  • An opposition group named Des Moines County NO! CWECS successfully got county officials earlier this year to issue a moratorium on wind energy until updates could be made to its ordinance. The county, which is relatively rural and doesn’t include the actual city of Des Moines, extended the moratorium last week for at least another 30 days.
  • One of the targets here: AES’ Big River Wind project, which is expected to submit paperwork for approval from the county next year.
  • Apparently a major issue is mitigating harm to wildlife. At activists’ urging, the county will consult with both state regulators and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on how best to protect eagles and bats from wind turbines. We’ll be watching to see whether Trump’s more politically-hostile FWS indeed gets involved.
  • But an even larger concern here is the risk of turbine failure impacting farmland. Opposition routinely references a situation in Mechanicsville, Iowa, north of Des Moines County, where a farmer last year dealt with a large turbine fire that wrecked their cropland. This is the sort of one-off event that, while an aberration, can scare communities into opposing wind farms.
  • Heatmap Pro ranks Des Moines as one of Iowa’s riskiest counties to build in, with survey modeling showing it’s overindexed for concerns about harms to wildlife.

3. Fayette County, Tennessee – This county just extended its solar energy moratorium for at least the next 18 months after pressure from residents.

  • Per public records, the county’s planning commission is in the process of developing a workable ordinance that would increase property line setbacks and require approval from the county commission to approve any requests from solar projects for rezoning land (currently, they just ask the zoning board).
  • This didn’t fly with folks in this incredibly conservative and mostly rural county. Before a packed hearing room, the commission unanimously voted to extend its moratorium set to expire at the end of September through at least March 2027.

4. McCracken County, Kentucky – It’s not all bad news this week, as a large solar project in Kentucky appears to be moving forward without fomenting difficulties on the ground.

  • An AES facility known as “McCracken Solar” is purportedly advancing without much in the way of public complaints. This is a big deal because McCracken County carries a high risk of local opposition cropping up.
  • The developer appears to think it is at least in part because of an existing county-level solar ordinance requiring at least 150 feet of distance from any residential property line.
  • That being said, McCracken Solar will still need to go through an approval process before the county commission. We’ll be waiting and seeing with this one.
Data Centers Are the New NIMBY Battleground

Packed hearings. Facebook organizing. Complaints about prime farmland and a disappearing way of life. Sound familiar?

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
A data center and houses.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Solar and wind companies cite the rise of artificial intelligence to make their business cases after the United States government slashed massive tax incentives for their projects.

But the data centers supposed to power the AI boom are now facing the sort of swift wave of rejections from local governments across the country eerily similar to what renewables developers have been dealing with on the ground over the last decade. The only difference is, this land use techlash feels even more sudden, intense, and culturally diffuse.

Solar Out West Is ‘Relatively Difficult’ Under Trump

A conversation with Wil Gehl at the Solar Energy Industries Association

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
Wil Gehl.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

This week I chatted with Wil Gehl, the InterMountain West senior manager at the Solar Energy Industries Association. I reached out in the hopes we could chat candidly about the impacts of the current national policy regime on solar development in the American West, where a pause on federal permits risks jeopardizing immense development in Nevada. To my delight, Wil was (pun intended) willing to get into the hot seat with me and get into the mix.

The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.

Indiana Energy Secretary: We’ve Got to ‘Do Something’ About the NIMBYs

And more on the week’s most important battles around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
09/18/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Indianapolis, Indiana – The Sooner state’s top energy official suggested energy developers should sue towns and county regulators over anti-renewable moratoria and restrictive ordinances, according to audio posted online by local politics blog Indy Politics.

  • Per the audio, Indiana Energy Secretary Suzie Jaworowski told a closed-door audience Tuesday that she believes the state has to “do something” about the recent wave of local bans on renewable energy because it is “creating a reputation where industry doesn’t want to come.” Among the luncheon’s sponsors were AES Indiana, Duke Energy, and the industry group Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy, and it was officially chaired by Citizens Energy, Indiana Electric Cooperatives, and EDP Renewables.
  • Jaworowski – who was previously an official in the first Trump administration – bemoaned the fact companies spend copious amounts of money on community engagement only to reach no deal. “Personally I think that those companies should start suing the communities and get serious about it,” she said, adding that her office is developing a map of “yes counties” for energy development.
  • At least eleven Indiana counties have outright moratoria on renewable energy development and more than twenty others have at least some form of restriction on solar or wind, according to the Heatmap Pro database.

2. Laramie County, Wyoming – It’s getting harder to win a permit for a wind project in Wyoming, despite it being home to some of the largest such projects in the country.

