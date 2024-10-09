The Fight

Power Line Planning

Jael Holzman
10/09/2024
Olivie Strauss / Severin Demchuk / Heatmap

Transmissions on transmission – The Energy Department last week released a must-read national planning study for transmission to connect renewables to the grid through 2040.

  • The takeaway? We could reduce billions of tonnes of CO2 emissions with interregional transmission and constraining development would require new nuclear and hydrogen energy to meet emission reduction targets, instead of solar, wind, and batteries.
  • The lengthy report didn’t go into the permitting challenges at all though and the mapping does read aspirational if you know the context.
  • Regardless, we hope to see you on DOE’s webinar on the study next Wednesday.

SCOTUS shrugs for once – The Supreme Court declined to stay challenges to the EPA’s methane and mercury air pollution regulations, meaning at least two Biden regulatory tailwinds for renewables developers remains in play.

  • This means those challenges will have to weave their way through the appeals process while remaining in effect for companies.
  • There’s still an outstanding request for the high court to stay EPA’s CO2 regulations for power plants though, so stay tuned.
  • Meanwhile, the court has asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on fossil fuel climate liability cases.

Big Oil wants IRA credits – Executives for oil majors have asked former President Donald Trump to keep at least some of the Inflation Reduction Act in place, reports the Wall Street Journal.

  • However, don’t be fooled: the WSJ reporting indicates a priority for oil executives is carbon capture – not renewables. I first suggested this might be a possibility over the summer in my first story for Heatmap.
  • Simply put, if you’re a developer, now’s the time to ask yourself: what’s my government affairs strategy if Trump wins?

Here’s what else I’m watching…

The U.S. International Trade Commission has received a patent protection complaint from Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar against Runergy and Adani Green Energy

In Wyoming, state lawmakers are trying to pass legislation allowing temporary radioactive storage for nuclear power.

Yellow
Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

Spotlight

How a Fight over Cables Could Kill Offshore Wind in New Jersey

Let's dive deep into the campaign against the so-called “high-risk” cables.

Cable and offshore.
Wiki Commons / Joel Arbaje / Heatmap

One of the biggest threats to American offshore wind is a handful of homeowners on the south Jersey shoreline spouting unproven theories about magnetic fields.

Within a year of forming, the activist group “Stop The High-Risk Cables” has galvanized local politicians against the transmission infrastructure being planned for wind turbines off the coast of New Jersey known as the Larrabee Pre-built Infrastructure. The transmission route, which will run a few miles from the beaches of Sea Girt, New Jersey, to a substation nearby, is expected to be a crucial landing zone for power from major offshore wind projects in south Jersey waters, including Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Shell that received final permits from federal regulators last week.

Hotspots

Vineyard Wind’s New Fight

And more of the week’s biggest conflicts in renewable energy.

Map.
Heatmap illustration.

1. Nantucket County, Massachusetts – A new group – Keep Nantucket Wild – is mobilizing opposition to the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project, seeking to capitalize on the recent blade breakage to sever the town of Nantucket’s good neighbor agreement with project developer Avangrid.

  • Keep Nantucket Wild was started weeks ago by raw bar restaurateur Jesse Sandole and yoga studio owner Evie O’Connor. The group already has amassed more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to the town select board to pull out of the good neighbor agreement.
  • Town officials have previously said they will renegotiate the pact, which included a $16 million company payment into a community fund and promises to reduce nighttime visual impacts.

2. East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana – One lowkey local election this fall may decide the future of Louisiana’s renewables: the swing seat on the state’s Public Service Commission, which is being vacated this year by a retiring moderate Republican.

Q&A

Are Fossil Fuel Projects More or Less Insurable Than Renewables?

A conversation with Jason Kaminsky, CEO of renewables insurance data firm kWh Analytics.

Jason Kaminsky.
Heatmap Illustration

This week we chatted with Jason Kaminsky, CEO of renewables insurance data firm kWh Analytics. Kaminsky has been laser focused on the real risks of physical damage solar and battery projects face – and the fears host communities feel about them. We talked about how those risks compare to fossil fuels and whether innovation could cure this industry ailment.

The following is an edited version of our conversation.

