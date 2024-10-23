The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Policy Watch

Offshore Wind Isn’t Swinging Votes

And more of the week’s most important news around renewable energy policy and politics.

Jael Holzman
10/23/2024
wind turbines.
Wikicommons / Heatmap

1. Offshore wind completion – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management finished its environmental review for more offshore wind off the coast of New York and New Jersey – an area relevant to the recently-submitted Community Offshore Wind joint venture between RWE and National Grid.

  • Five other projects have acreage within the lease area according to BOEM: Bluepoint Wind, Atlantic Shores, Invenergy Wind, and Vineyard Wind. BOEM's website also lists an area held by Attentive Energy; it is unclear how the company’s decision to pull out of the New York solicitation will impact those parcels.
  • The lengthy programmatic environmental impact statement (viewed here) is a crucial step under the National Environmental Policy Act before selling leases to developers.

2. Offshore wind polling – On the heels of that decision comes a noteworthy poll of New Jersey residents finding many voters opposed to offshore wind don’t really care if politicians feel the same way.

  • The Stockton University poll released Tuesday found only 17% of voters said a candidate’s views on offshore wind would influence their vote “a great deal.” Among coastal voters – a group deeply opposed to offshore wind in the poll – only about 30% of voters said a candidate’s view on the matter “would impact their vote greatly.”
  • “No matter which side of the issue voters land on, they seem to agree that it’s not a top priority,” said Alyssa Maurice, research director at Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, in a statement. “The opposition to offshore wind is particularly vocal and well-organized in New Jersey, but the poll shows that for most voters this issue doesn’t move the needle much.”
  • What does this mean? Well when it comes to this issue deciding elections, we’ll be holding our breath.

3. Geothermal permitting – The Bureau of Land Management has dropped a new proposal to streamline permitting for geothermal energy projects.

  • The proposed rule, which is now up for public comment, would create a new “categorical exclusion” for geothermal resource confirmation plans – a crucial step in the exploration process for potent geothermal energy. It would allow drilling wells and core drilling to avoid a lengthy review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
  • BLM also approved the Fervo Energy project in Utah, which will generate upwards of 2 gigawatts of power.

Here’s what else we’re watching…

  • The Energy Department has offered a conditional loan commitment of up to $1.44 billion to a company producing “sustainable” aviation fuel in Montana.
  • Michigan regulators have declared an anti-renewables group violated campaign finance law.
  • Texas regulators are moving forward with a plan to build more transmission to serve growing power needs at oil fields in the Permian Basin.
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Spotlight

Anatomy of a Texas NIMBY

Inside a solar fight in the “cowboy capital of the world.”

Jael Holzman
10/23/2024
Bandera flag
Logan Riely/Getty Images/Planet Volumes / Ricardo Gomez-Angel / Heatmap

An hour northwest of San Antonio, Texas, the small town of Bandera is home to fewer than 1,000 people. Complete with old-timey heritage buildings from the Old West, the town markets itself as a ranching tourism destination and the “cowboy capital of the world.”

And some residents really don’t want the solar farm coming to town: Pine Gate Renewables’ Rio Lago solar project, which would produce 132 megawatts of power. That’s enough renewable electricity to fuel almost 23,000 homes.

Keep reading...Show less
Hotspots

A Midwestern Shot/Chaser for Renewables

The week’s most important conflicts around the energy transition.

Jael Holzman
10/23/2024
map
Heatmap illustration

1. Madison County, Ohio – All eyes are now on the Ohio Supreme Court, after opponents of the nation’s largest agri-voltaics project – Savion’s Oak Run solar farm – yesterday formally appealed a key approval from the state Power Siting Board.

  • We’ve previously explored how the fight over Oak Run is a flashpoint for solar on farmland. But perhaps even more important: it could decide the threshold for rejecting renewables in Ohio towns and counties that don’t want more projects.
  • Matt Eisenson at Columbia’s Sabin Center for Climate Law represents landowners intervening in support of the project. The big legal question in this appeal, he said, “is the extent to which public opinion and opposition by local government officials can be viewed as a proxy for the public interest.”
  • “[A]s a matter of law, one of the criteria for approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board is whether a project will serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity,” he explained in an email last night. “Can the Siting Board conclude, on the basis of local opposition alone, that a project does not serve the public interest?”
  • Eisenson said other legal challenges against other solar projects – Lightsource bp’s Birch Solar and Vesper Energy’s Kingwood Solar – could also decide this question. But crucially, Oak Run is the lone project of the three that was approved by the siting board.

2. Nassau County, New York – RWE and National Grid submitted the nation’s biggest offshore wind proposal to date to be built in the New York Bight with interconnection points in Brooklyn and Long Island …

Keep reading...Show less
Q&A

The IRA Programs Most At Risk from a Trump Victory

A conversation with Jason Clark, former chief strategy officer for American Clean Power

Jael Holzman
10/23/2024
The IRA Programs Most At Risk from a Trump Victory

With the election approaching, I wanted to talk to the smartest person I could find to explain how the election could affect the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately renewable energy development. So I hit up Jason Clark, who was until recently chief strategy officer for American Clean Power during passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the first years of IRS guidance.

Clark, who has started energy policy consulting firm Power Brief, put together a risk profile for every major IRA program in the event of unified Republican control in Washington. I talked to him about the risk analysis, what programs are most at risk, and whether we should care about oil companies supporting some parts of the law.

Keep reading...Show less