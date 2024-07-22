Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Politics

Examining Kamala Harris’ Climate Credentials

On the 2024 presidential race, the EPA’s climate grants, and COP29

Jessica Hullinger
07/22/2024
Examining Kamala Harris’ Climate Credentials
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: England’s wet and cold summer has been linked to a concerning decline in insect populations • At least 11 people died in northern China after torrential rain caused a bridge to collapse • The West Coast’s record-breaking heat wave will last at least through Wednesday.

THE TOP FIVE

1. A quick look at Kamala Harris’ climate record

President Biden announced yesterday he will not run for re-election and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the 2024 Democratic ticket. Tributes from his colleagues poured in quickly, with many hailing Biden’s decision as brave and patriotic, and others recounting his accomplishments during three-and-a-half years in office, including his climate record. “Biden will leave office with easily the strongest climate record of any president — and one of the stronger environmental records, generally, in decades,” wrote Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer. Biden signed the largest investment in clean energy and decarbonization in American history, oversaw a revitalization of American industrial strategy, passed the bipartisan infrastructure law and CHIPS and Science Act (both of which funded or expanded climate-friendly programs), and moved quickly to regulate greenhouse gas emissions using executive authority. “Democrats had tried and failed for 30 years to pass a climate law through the Senate,” Meyer said. “Biden succeeded.”

Would a President Harris carry on this legacy? As Bloombergnoted, her own climate agenda as a presidential candidate in 2019 was more ambitious even than Biden’s. She called for a carbon tax, a ban on fracking and fossil fuel leases on public lands, and $10 trillion in spending to curb greenhouse gas emissions. She also was an early co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. She supported a pollution fee, a crackdown on fossil fuel companies, and as a top attorney in California, spearheaded several investigations into and lawsuits against major oil companies. She has also been a vocal advocate for protecting frontline and disadvantaged communities bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

2. Biden awards $4.3 billion in grants to fund community-driven climate solutions

The Biden administration this morning announced the 25 recipients of more than $4 billion in Climate Pollution Reduction Grants to “implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.” The EPA estimates that the projects, when taken together, would have the greenhouse gas reduction potential equivalent to 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2050. The grants will fund projects across 30 states and one Tribe. The largest grant, of $500 million, will go to California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District project to decarbonize transportation and goods movement in Los Angeles and Long Beach. Other large-sum recipients include:

  • The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection ($450 million to fund heat pump installations)
  • The Illinois EPA ($430 million for decarbonizing industry and buildings, freight electrification, agriculture, and renewables deployment)
  • The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources ($421 million for carbon sequestration through natural and working lands)
  • The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ($396 million for industrial decarbonization)
  • The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy ($300 million for climate-smart agriculture)

The CPGR program was created under the Inflation Reduction Act. EPA administrator Michael Regan said these funds would be allocated by the fall. As E&E Newsnoted, this timeline “would make them virtually impossible for a new administration to rescind.”

3. Rivian opens EV ‘charging outpost’ near Yosemite

EV startup Rivian opened a first-of-its-kind “charging outpost” – or, as Engadgetcalls it, a “crunchy not-gas station.” It’s a rest stop, basically, but instead of filling up with gas you top up your EV charge and get a chance to use the bathroom, grab some snacks, and even do some reading at the onsite library. The outpost, which has five DC fast chargers, is located about 24 miles outside of Yosemite National Park in Groveland, California, and sits on the site of an old gas station. It’s the first of what Rivian hopes will be many such EV rest stops near national parks and other high-traffic areas.

Rivian

4. Azerbaijan suggests fossil fuel extraction can continue under Paris Agreement

Azerbaijan, the host of this year’s COP29 climate summit, has set up an international fund to pool money from polluting countries and governments to help poorer countries adapt and build resilience to the climate crisis. Contributions to the “Climate Finance Action Fund” will be voluntary and will only go ahead if pledges reach $1 billion collectively between at least 10 countries. Meanwhile, “negotiations on the core outcome of the summit — a new, large-scale financial aid target to support climate action in developing countries — remain deadlocked,” Politicoreported. The fund is one of 14 non-binding initiatives Azerbaijan announced on Friday, none of which “directly address” fossil fuel use. At a press conference on the same day, the summit’s chief executive Elnur Soltanov suggested that reducing fossil fuel extraction was not necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. “We should somehow delineate between a 1.5C alignment and this view about hydrocarbons,” Soltanov said. Azerbaijan is heavily dependent on income from fossil fuels, which make up more than 90% of its exports.

5. Trump says he is ‘totally for’ EVs

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend changed his tone slightly on electric vehicles, telling a crowd at a rally in Michigan that he’s “totally for” EVs so long as they don’t make up 100% of the market. He said something similar at an event last month, announcing he was a “big fan” of EVs: “I think a lot of people are going to want to buy electric cars but…if you want to buy a different type of car you have to have a choice—some people need to go far.”

Trump has repeatedly vowed to end the (non-existent) EV “mandate” if he’s elected in November and has a history of complaining that EVs run out of battery. A report in The Wall Street Journal suggests his blossoming “bromance” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be inspiring the messaging shift. The two men have reportedly been chatting behind the scenes, and Musk has endorsed Trump. “He’s very nice when he calls,” Musk told an investor recently, adding that he can be very persuasive. “I was like, you know, electric cars I think are pretty good for the future, America’s the leader in electric cars…buy America.” At the Michigan event over the weekend Trump said he “loves” Elon.

THE KICKER

“We can turn a wrench in an oil and gas field to reduce methane emissions. There’s no wrench we can turn to slow emissions from the Amazon or permafrost.”Rob Jackson, author of a new book on climate solutions calledInto the Clear Blue Sky

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Politics

Why American Climate Policy Needed Biden

On one important way we’ll remember the 46th president of the United States.

Robinson Meyer
07/21/2024
President Biden.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

What is so striking, in immediate retrospect, about many of Joe Biden’s accomplishments as president is how many of them depended on him.

Democrats had tried and failed for 30 years to pass a climate law through the Senate. Biden succeeded.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Politics

Backstage, the RNC Was All About All of the Above

“Republicans engage differently on climate and energy policy than Democrats, and that doesn’t make it wrong.”

Jeva Lange
07/19/2024
Donald Trump.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The longest presidential nomination acceptance speech in history included not one single second on climate change. That’s table stakes, though, for the party of Donald Trump. More noteworthy, perhaps: During Trump’s 92-minute speech Thursday night at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, he used the word “energy” fewer times than he said “beautiful,” “invasion,” or his own name.

When Trump did reference energy, it was almost exclusively to distinguish himself from the incumbent’s policies. “They’ve spent trillions of dollars on things having to do with the Green New Scam,” he said in an apparent reference to the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant action the U.S. government has ever taken on clean energy. He vowed to redirect IRA funds to “roads, bridges, and dams,” and to both “drill, baby, drill” and end the (nonexistent) “electric vehicle mandate” on his first day in office. Such adversarial rhetoric was par for the course for the RNC’s primetime speakers — would-be future cabinet member Doug Burgum earlier this week warned of an “era” of “brownouts and blackouts” if Democrats stay in power, and Trump’s running mate JD Vance painted himself as an ally of “the energy worker” in fracking states.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Climate

AM Briefing: Vineyard Wind Does Damage Control

On the mess in Nantucket, Biden’s big decision, and electricity demand

Jessica Hullinger
07/19/2024
Vineyard Wind Has Some Explaining to Do
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: A raging wildfire disrupted traffic at Turkey’s Izmir airport • The North Central Plains are on alert for severe thunderstorms • It’s about 70 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where President Biden is self-isolating with COVID.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Climate groups ‘split’ on Biden’s 2024 decision

With reports swirling that President Biden is likely to announce his departure from the 2024 presidential race this weekend, Reuters says that climate groups are “split” on the issue. The outlet contacted eight environmental groups for their take on whether Biden should step aside. Two (the Sunrise Movement and Climate Defiance) said yes. One (the Sierra Club) said no. The others were undecided or didn’t want to comment. “Joe Biden’s inability to campaign coherently and articulate an alternative to the far right will result in lower turnout among potential Democratic voters faced with a choice between two old white men clinging to power,” said Evan Drukker-Schardl, an organizer with Climate Defiance.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow