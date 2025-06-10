Sign In or Create an Account.

Chris Wright Swoops In to Defend the LPO

On a dead wind farm, a bankrupt solar company, and a possible rescue for energy funding

Emily Pontecorvo
06/10/2025
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Tropical Storm Barbara has weakened from hurricane strength and is heading northwest, away from Mexico • A heat advisory is in place for the Sacramento Valley in California, with temps expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night • Severe thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to the Southeast today.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Chris Wright is negotiating with Congress to save the LPO

If the U.S. is going to lead on nuclear power, the “best way to get shovels in the ground” is for the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office to provide low-cost debt, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said during an interview at a conference on Monday. The budget reconciliation bill that passed the House last month would gut the LPO’s budget to provide such loans. Wright accused the Biden administration of abusing its lending authority and giving the office a bad name. “I’m in a little bit of a negotiation trying to keep it around,” Wright said, adding that he saw opportunities to support transmission lines and critical mineral projects in addition to nuclear. “It will be around, the question is just going to be the scale and scope of how much we can do with the Loan Programs Office.” The Senate Energy committee is expected to release its own proposal for the LPO in the budget reconciliation bill as soon as today.

Wright at the White House in April.Wright at the White House in April.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

2. RIP Atlantic Shores

Last fall, Heatmap named Atlantic Shores, a 2,800-megawatt proposed wind farm off the coast of northern New Jersey, one of the most at-risk projects of the energy transition. Eight months later, Atlantic Shores is officially dead. The developer submitted a filing to New Jersey regulators seeking to terminate its agreement to sell power into the state. The move came after the oil giant Shell pulled out of the project in January, and the Trump administration revoked its air permits in March. The administration’s anti-wind actions have forced the company “to materially reduce its personnel, terminate contracts, and cancel planned project investments,” the filing says.

3. LCOE is so yesterday

A new report from the Clean Air Task Force argues that the “levelized cost of energy,” the dominant metric used to make financial comparisons between energy sources, is not fit for purpose in today’s discussions about meeting power demand. The calculation covers capital and operating costs, but it does not take into account increasingly important factors such as when the power is available (i.e. not at night, for solar without batteries, which represent an additional cost), and whether it will require new transmission lines or upgrades. While LCOE can illustrate that solar has gotten cheaper over time, it can’t say what will most economically serve the needs of the grid in a given region, my colleague Matthew Zeitlin explains.

4. Sunnova declares bankruptcy

Rooftop solar company Sunnova has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after laying off just over half its staff last week, its second major round of layoffs this year. The news came shortly after Solar Mosaic, a residential solar financing company, also filed for bankruptcy. Between high interest rates that are cratering demand and policy uncertainty due to proposals in Washington to kill solar subsidies, the industry is in turmoil. Sunnova asserted that the bankruptcy filing “is not expected to have a material effect on our servicing operations for existing customers.” More on what this all means for customers in my story from yesterday.

5. Opponents say Texas well application is no good

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed approving Texas’ application to regulate carbon dioxide injection wells, kicking off a 45-day comment period. If its application is approved, Texas would become the fifth state to be granted oversight of such “class VI” wells at the state level, following North Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and West Virginia. Last year, a group of Texas Democrats sent a letter to the agency advising it to reject Texas’ application due to the state’s history of poor enforcement. The EPA had opened a probe into the state’s oversight of other types of injection wells after a petition from environmental groups said Texas had failed to protect groundwater. The agency will hold one virtual public hearing on the decision on July 24.

THE KICKER

Automakers are pivoting en masse to hybrids as federal support for EVs is thrown in reverse. “The unprecedented EV head-fake has wreaked havoc on product plans,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a recent report. “The next four+ years will be the most uncertain and volatile time in product strategy ever.”

Emily Pontecorvo

Emily is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Previously she was a staff writer at the nonprofit climate journalism outlet Grist, where she covered all aspects of decarbonization, from clean energy to electrified buildings to carbon dioxide removal.

The One Word Trump Is Using to Erase Greenhouse Gas Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency just unveiled its argument against regulating greenhouse emissions from power plants.

Emily Pontecorvo
06/11/2025
Donald Trump with a smokestack head.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

In federal policymaking, the weight of the law can rest on a single word. When it comes to reducing planet-warming emissions from the power sector, that word is “significantly.” The Clean Air Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate any stationary source of emissions that “causes, or contributes significantly to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.”

The EPA has considered power plants a significant source of dangerous greenhouse gases since 2015. But today, Trump’s EPA said, actually, nevermind.

Trump Has an Electricity Price Problem

Look more closely at today’s inflation figures and you’ll see it.

Matthew Zeitlin
06/11/2025
Electricity.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Inflation is slowing, but electricity bills are rising. While the below-expectations inflation figure reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday morning — the consumer price index rose by just 0.1% in May, and 2.4% on the year — has been eagerly claimed by the Trump administration as a victory over inflation, a looming increase in electricity costs could complicate that story.

Consumer electricity prices rose 0.9% in May, and are up 4.5% in the past year. And it’s quite likely price increases will accelerate through the summer, thanks to America’s largest electricity market, PJM Interconnection. Significant hikes are expected or are already happening in many PJM states, including Maryland,New Jersey,Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio with some utilities having said they would raise rates as soon as this month.

Trump’s Onshore Wind Pause Is Still On

Six months in, federal agencies are still refusing to grant crucial permits to wind developers.

Jael Holzman
06/11/2025
Donald Trump and a wind turbine.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Federal agencies are still refusing to process permit applications for onshore wind energy facilities nearly six months into the Trump administration, putting billions in energy infrastructure investments at risk.

On Trump’s first day in office, he issued two executive orders threatening the wind energy industry – one halting solar and wind approvals for 60 days and another commanding agencies to “not issue new or renewed approvals, rights of way, permits, leases or loans” for all wind projects until the completion of a new governmental review of the entire industry. As we were first to report, the solar pause was lifted in March and multiple solar projects have since been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. In addition, I learned in March that at least some transmission for wind farms sited on private lands may have a shot at getting federal permits, so it was unclear if some arms of the government might let wind projects proceed.

