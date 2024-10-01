How Climate Change Made Hurricane Helene Worse

Current conditions: A wildfire in Greece prompted the evacuation of three villages • Taiwan is bracing for Super Typhoon Krathon • Northern California’s heat wave will peak today, but temperatures will still be higher than normal all week.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Treasury: Hydrogen tax credit rules will be done by the end of the year

The Treasury Department will finalize the long-awaited rules governing the new clean hydrogen tax credit before the end of the year, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Heatmap in an exclusive interview. It will also publish the final guidance for the advanced manufacturing and technology-neutral clean power tax credits by that time, he said. That means that the Treasury Department will have finished the rules governing most — but not all — of the 18 tax credits created or remade by the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s signature climate package, by the end of his term. More than two years after that law’s passage, many of the potential beneficiaries — including electric utilities, battery manufacturers, and more — are still waiting to find out exactly how to collect its incentives.

The uncertainty has been especially paralyzing for the nascent clean hydrogen industry, as the final guidance for the hydrogen tax credit, section 45V of the tax code, could determine which multimillion dollar projects ultimately get developed. Chief among the Treasury Department’s concerns: It must decide how hydrogen producers who use electrolysis — sending electricity through water to split its molecules — should deal with the indirect carbon emissions associated with drawing power from the grid. The Treasury received more than 30,000 comments on the initial draft of the hydrogen rules.

Though Adeyemo did not comment on the final rules’ substance, he called those comments “quite helpful” and asserted multiple times during the interview that the Treasury has found middle ground between the scheme favored by climate advocates and a proposal more favored by the industry. “Congress has provided a strong enough incentive here that allows us to do two things at once, which is one, make sure that we’re watching for significant indirect missions, but at the same time creating pathways to do exactly what industry is talking about, which is accelerating the development of the industry here,” he said.

2. Death toll from Helene continues to rise

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to 130 and hundreds of people remain missing in cut-off mountain areas in western North Carolina, where flooding and landslides swept away homes. Nearly one-third of those missing are from areas surrounding Asheville. “The devastation was beyond belief,” said the state’s governor, Roy Cooper. “This is something that’s never happened before in western North Carolina.” More than 1.5 million customers across six states remain without electricity and many in Asheville do not have running water. President Biden is expected to visit the state on Wednesday.

Researchers at the Berkeley Lab put together a provisional attribution report on the storm. “Our best estimate is that climate change caused over 50% more rainfall during Hurricane Helene in some parts of Georgia and the Carolinas,” the report said. “Furthermore, we estimate that the observed rainfall was made up to 20 times more likely in these areas because of global warming.” The rapid extreme weather analysis platform Climameter said that “climate change made the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Helene up to 20% more intense and the strong winds up to 7% stronger than they were at the end of the century.”

3. Two more hurricanes could be headed toward the U.S.

Following an “unusual” midseason lull, hurricane activity is expected to pick up again in October and potentially continue into November, with the National Hurricane Center monitoring five separate areas in the Atlantic in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Two of those storms — Isaac and Joyce — have already weakened and remain far out at sea, while a third, Kirk, is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 in the coming days but turn northward long before it ever threatens the eastern seaboard.

The two other systems could potentially make U.S. landfall: One is an area of low pressure in the Caribbean that is “similar to where Helene developed,” AccuWeather’s senior director of forecasting operations, Dan DePodwin, told Heatmap, and which could develop over the next few days. The other is behind Kirk, near the Cape Verde islands, and while it is still extremely early, “anytime you get a tropical wave coming off of Africa this time of year, in late September or early October,” you want to keep an eye on it, DePodwin added. AccuWeather’s forecasters anticipate at least five more named storms before the season is over, with Leslie likely to be the name given to the system off Africa if it develops, followed by Milton in the Gulf.

4. BlocPower CEO steps down

The CEO of climate startup BlocPower, Donnel Baird, has stepped down from the company. BlocPower focuses on “greening America’s buildings” by swapping out old fossil fuel equipment for clean-energy upgrades. It has received significant financial backing from the likes of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, and was particularly attractive for cities hoping to meet ambitious climate goals. But BlocPower “faced ongoing issues with rolling out its electrification and jobs programs in the cities it partnered with,” Bloombergreported. In 2022, the firm set out to electrify 6,000 buildings in the city of Ithaca, New York, by 2030, as part of Ithaca’s Green New Deal. But progress proved painfully slow. This week Ithaca’s director of sustainability Rebecca Evans announced she had decided to scrap the city’s climate action plan and focus instead on adaptation. “We’re not abandoning our 2030 goals, but we are determined to meet residents where they are,” Evans wrote on LinkedIn. “Our community doesn’t necessarily want net-zero and I’ve settled my feelings with that.”

5. Ford is offering free home EV chargers and installation

Ford is launching a new incentive program today that will offer complimentary home chargers and installation to people who buy or lease a Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, or E-Transit. The “Ford Power Promise” program will go through the end of the year and is a bid to win over people who may be curious about EVs but are hesitant to commit. The upfront cost of an EV charger is around $500, and installation can cost up to $1,200. People who take advantage of Ford’s offer will get the company’s Ford Charge Station Pro, which normally has a sticker price of $1,310.

THE KICKER

“If it explodes, you end up about seven blocks away. And you’re dead.” –Donald Trump, warning his supporters about “the new thing”: hydrogen cars. As Heatmap’s Jeva Lange reported, Trump’s suggestion that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are more dangerous than gas-powered vehicles is inaccurate. She noted that as of this spring there had been no recorded automotive fatalities credited specifically to hydrogen fuel cells.