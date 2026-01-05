The 4 Things Standing Between the U.S. and Venezuela’s Oil

You’re out of free articles.
And that’s before we start talking about the tens of billions of dollars of investment required.
Donald Trump could not have been more clear about his intentions. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro may be sitting in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center on drugs and weapons charges, but the United States removed him from power — at least in part — because the Trump administration wants oil. And it wants American companies to get it.
“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump said over the weekend in a press conference following Maduro’s removal from Venezuela.
The country’s claimed crude oil reserves are the largest in the world, according to OPEC data, standing at just over 300 billion barrels, compared to around 45 billion in the United States and 267 billion in Saudi Arabia.
But having reserves and exploiting them are very different things. Before oil producers can start pumping, both the Venezuelan government and the U.S. oil companies will have to traverse several geopolitical and financial steps. Some of these could take weeks; others may take years. The entire process will cost tens of billions of dollars, if not more, at a time when oil prices are low. And American oil companies may well be leery about investing in a country with a long history of instability when it comes to foreign investment.
Venezuela produced over 3 million barrels per day though the 1960s until the late 1990s. Then came nationalization, decades of underinvestment, and harsh sanctions imposed in Trump’s first term to pressure the Maduro government, and most recently, a U.S. naval blockade imposed in December. As of last year, production had fallen to around a million barrels per day.
About 120,000 barrels per day winds up at U.S. Gulf Coast refineries built to process its heavy sour crude, courtesy of a rare license to operate granted to Chevron. (Chevron shares were up in early trading Monday morning.) But “for the most part, the Venezuela oil story has been a small amount of production all going to China,” Greg Brew, an analyst at the Eurasia Group, told me.
To get a sense of where Venezuela’s oil production capacity sits in the international context, Texas alone has produced more oil every year since 2018 than Venezuela’s all-time peak production of 3.7 million barrels per day in 1970. Canada, which produces a comparably heavy and sour crude, produced over 5 million barrels per day in 2025.
The immediate question is whether the United States will lift its blockade and allow oil to flow more freely. Venezuela’s monthly exports dropped dramatically in December to 19 million barrels, down from 27 million the month before, according to S&P Global Commodities data.
“If that happens,” oil analyst Rory Johnston told me about the potential to lift the blockade, “those barrels will still largely go to China.”
But even that is in question.
When asked on Face the Nation how the United States would “run” Venezuela, as Trump indicated, without an active military presence in the country, Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the blockade would be a key pressure point. “That’s the sort of control the president is pointing to,” he said. The blockade “remains in place,” Rubio added, “and that’s a tremendous amount of leverage that will continue to be in place until we see changes.”
Even if the blockade were lifted, the next question over the medium to long term would be the lifting of U.S. sanctions, which have been in effect on Venezuela’s oil industry in their harshest form since 2019. With very few exceptions, these have prevented U.S. and other large oil companies from getting further involved with the country.
Sanctions are “why American companies either can’t or won’t buy Venezuela oil, and that keeps other buyers from not buying it as well,” Brew told me. “That’s another source of downward pressure on Venezuela oil exports.”
Even after it’s no longer literally illegal to work with Venezuela, however, there’s still the logistical and financial questions of long-term investments in Venezuela’s oil sector.
Venezuela would have to repair its connections to the international financial system, which have been strained by its defaults on tens of billions of debt. It would also likely have to overhaul its own laws around foreign investment in its oil industry that favor its state oil company PDVSA, according to Luisa Palacios, a former chairperson of Citgo, the (for now) majority-Venezuelan-owned energy company. Only then would U.S. oil companies likely have a plausible case to re-invest.
The next question is whether that investment would be worth it.
“Foreign companies are looking for an improvement in governance, the restoration of the rule of law, and an easing of U.S. oil sanctions,” Palacios wrote in a blog post for the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy. “If the Venezuelan government were to commit to these reforms in a serious way (and the United States was therefore prepared to remove sanctions), an increase in oil production of 500,000 b/d-1 million b/d within a 2-year horizon, while optimistic, seems plausible” — though nowhere near the country’s 3.7 million-barrel peak.
Jefferies analyst Alejando Anibal Demichelis came to a similar conclusion in a note to clients, adding that “further increases beyond that level could be much more complex and costly.”
To get from here to there would require extensive investment in an environment where oil is plentiful and cheap. Oil prices saw their largest one-year decline last year since the onset of COVID in 2020.
“This is a moment where there’s oversupply,” Johnston told me. “Prices are down. It’s not the moment that you’re like, I’m going to go on a lark and invest in Venezuela.”
Venezuela will need that confidence to generate the necessary investments. The country’s oil industry “desperately needs more operational and financial support,” according to analysts at the consultancy Wood Mackenzie, which has estimated that it would require some $15 billion to $20 billion of investment over a decade to get production from existing operations to increase by 500,000 barrels per day.
Within six months to a year, Brew told me, “the volume of exports that could realistically be expected to increase is 200,000 to 400,000 barrels a day.” And that figure assumes “the stars align” in terms of the blockade, sanctions relief, and investment.
The “best case scenario,” Brew told me, is that tens of billions of dollars of U.S. investment flows into Venezuela as the blockade is lifted, sanctions are removed, and Venezuela reforms its laws to allow more foreign investment.
“Even there, I think realistically, it takes two years to get production from 1 million to 2 million barrels a day, and it costs a lot of money in a period amidst price conditions that are expected to be fairly soft,” he said.
As a rough guideline for what’s feasible over the long term, Iraq’s oil production rose from about 2 million barrels per day in 2002 to 4.7 million barrels by the end of the next decade, according to Wood Mackenzie. But that was at a time when oil prices were generally rising.
In any case, more oil is more oil, and it’s hard to see how Venezuela’s exports could get much lower. Industry analysts largely concluded that the operation to remove Maduro and put the United States in the driver’s seat would exert at least a mild downward pressure on oil prices.
But do major American oil companies want to get involved in the first place? “We’ve been expropriated from Venezuela two different times,” ExxonMobil chief executive Darren Woods told Bloomberg last year. Both Exxon and ConocoPhillips left the country in 2007 rather than accept new contracts with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
Brew is pessimistic. “I don’t see much of an upside in the short term,” he told me. That’s because the potential profits from reinvesting could be meager. When Maduro came to power in 2013, U.S. oil prices were over $90 a barrel, compared to around $60 today.
“But apart from commercial incentives, there is the incentive of, Okay the president wants us to do this. We can do it,” Brew said, but he cautioned, “I don’t think he’s in a position to leverage major US oil companies to go into Venezuela, simply by his own personal inclinations,” Brew said. “They’re going to need to see it make commercial sense. And right now it simply doesn’t.”
Matthew is a correspondent at Heatmap. Previously he was an economics reporter at Grid, where he covered macroeconomics and energy, and a business reporter at BuzzFeed News, where he covered finance. He has written for The New York Times, the Guardian, Barron's, and New York Magazine.
On Venezuela’s oil, South Korean nuclear, and Berlin militants’ grid attack
Current conditions: Juneau, Alaska, is blanketed under a record 80 inches of snow, equal to six-and-a-half feet • A heat wave stretching across southern Australia is sending temperatures as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit • Arctic air prompted Ireland’s weather service to put out a nationwide warning as temperatures plunge below freezing.
When The Wall Street Journal asked Chevron CEO Mike Wirth about his oil giant’s investments in Venezuela back in November, he said, “We play a long game.” Then came President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning raid on Caracas, which ended in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and appeared to bring the country’s vast crude resources under the U.S.’s political influence. Unlike the light crude pumped out of the ground in places like the Permian Basin in western Texas, Venezuela’s oil is mostly heavy crude. That makes it particularly desirable to American refineries along the Gulf Coast, which can juice more profit out of making fuels from heavy crude than from lighter grades. Still, don’t expect America’s No. 2 oil producer to declare victory just yet. Shares in Chevron inched up by just a few percentage points over the weekend.
“Saturday’s operation didn’t hinge on nuanced assessments of crude grades or the U.S. refining sector’s appetite for heavy supply,” according to Landon Derentz, the energy chief on the White House’s National Security Council during Trump’s first term. In a blog post for the Atlantic Council, where he now serves as the think tank’s vice president of energy and infrastructure, Derentz called it “misguided” to claim that the military intervention was predicated on access to oil. “Venezuelan oil supply is unlikely to move global energy markets meaningfully in the near term. For now, the country remains under an oil embargo imposed by the Trump administration. Even under optimistic assumptions, it will take years to rehabilitate the country’s energy sector and achieve a sizable increase in oil exports.” Oil access was an “enabler” for Trump’s policy of hemispheric domination, he wrote, “not the prize” in itself. And as Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin wrote in June, when the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran, oil prices shrugged off the possibility of prolonged geopolitical crisis crippling the shipment of fuel.
In my final newsletter of 2025, I told you about Trump’s December 22 order to halt construction on all offshore wind projects in the U.S., including those that had hitherto been spared the administration’s “total war on wind,” on supposed national security grounds. Last week, Orsted filed a court order to challenge Trump’s suspension of its lease, calling the move illegal. The Danish wind giant has been here before. Trump first yanked the permits for Revolution Wind, a joint venture between Orsted and the private equity-owned Skyborn Renewables, back in August, when construction was nearly 80% complete. Orsted fought back. By the end of September, a federal judge lifted Trump’s stop-work order. And as I reported exclusively in this newsletter at the time, New England trade unions signed an historic agreement guaranteeing organized labor jobs in maintaining offshore turbines.
Orsted isn’t the only developer pushing back. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Norwegian developer Equinor was “engaging with U.S. authorities over security concerns.” Even if Trump’s latest push is overturned in court, the move will come at costs. During an appearance on Bloomberg TV last month, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont warned that the delay in building new turbines was “blowing a hole in our efforts to bring down the price of electricity.” At least one key turbine-equipment manufacturer remains bullish on the future of wind. The Financial Times reported that German hardware producer Siemens Energy had fended off calls from activist investors to spin out its wind division.
The Department of Energy asked Santa for more coal last month. On the day before Christmas Eve, the agency ordered two coal-fired plants in Indiana to postpone retirement. The orders directing the R.M. Schahfer and F.B. Culley generating stations to continue operating past their closure dates at the end of December mark what E&E News clocked as the third and fourth times, respectively, that the Trump administration has used its emergency powers to prevent coal plants from shutting down. “Keeping these coal plants online has the potential to save lives and is just common sense,” Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement. “Americans deserve reliable power regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining during extreme winter conditions.” While it’s true that coal plants boast a higher capacity factor than many cleaner generating sources, that depends on the units actually running. As Matthew wrote in November, American coal plants keep breaking down.
Sign up to receive Heatmap AM in your inbox every morning:
South Korea’s nuclear regulator approved a license for the long-delayed Saeul-3 reactor in Busan. The country emerged in recent years as the democratic world’s leading nuclear exporter after successfully building the United Arab Emirates’ first plant largely on time and on budget. But in 2017, then-President Moon Jae-in of the center-left Democratic Party adopted a national plan to dismantle the nuclear industry, prompting delays on Saeul-3. His conservative successor, Yoon Suk Yeol, reversed the phaseout policy. Since President Lee Jae Myung won back the Blue House for the Democrats last year, questions have swirled over whether his administration would revive the anti-nuclear effort. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission’s decision last week to license the new reactor, a state-of-the-art APR1400 like the ones the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power built in Abu Dhabi, marked nearly 10 years since the Saeul-3 received its initial construction permit, according to The Chosun Ilbo, the country’s newspaper of record.
All the new reactors underway across North America, Europe, South Korea, and Japan, combined would still fall far short of what China is building. In its latest tally, the trade publication NucNet pegged the total number of reactors under construction in People’s Republic at 35.
Police outside the scene of the arson attack on Berlin's power infrastructure.Omer Messinger/Getty Images
A left-wing militant group whose 2024 arson attack halted production at the Tesla Gigafactory in Germany has claimed responsibility for setting fire Sunday to equipment near high-voltage power in Berlin. The attack, which the head of Germany’s Senate called an act of “terrorism,” triggered a blackout across more than 35,000 households and nearly 2,000 businesses in the German capital that could last days, Der Tagesspiegel reported. In a 2,500-word manifesto that The Guardian confirmed with police, the Vulkangruppe, or Volcano Group, condemned a “greed for energy” produced from fossil fuels, calling the attack an “act of self-defense and international solidarity with all those who protect the earth and life.” A previous arson attack by the same group knocked out power in southeastern Berlin for nearly three days in September, marking the longest outage since World War II.
A parched stretch of farmland is set to produce something new: Solar power. The board of California’s Westlands Water District that serves the San Joaquin Valley has adopted a plan that would add 21 gigawatts of solar power on land fallowed by water shortages. The infrastructure strategy document called for a “major land-repurposing initiative” across the nation’s largest agricultural water district, which spans 1,000 miles and provides freshwater to 700 farms near Fresno. Legislation passed in California’s big climate package last fall (Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo has a good writeup here) gave water districts the power to develop, construct, and own solar generation, batteries, and transmission facilities.
Get excited.
This was the year of the fire sale. With the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit expiring at the end of September, buyers raced to get good deals on EVs and made sales numbers shoot up. Then, predictably, sales fell off a cliff at the end of the year, when those offers-you-can’t-refuse disappeared.
Now that a new year has arrived, the word might be “uncertain.” Tariffs and the loss of federal incentives have tossed a heavy dose of chaos into the EV industry, causing many automakers to reconsider their plans for what electric cars they’re going to build and where they’re going to make them. And yet, at the same time, some of the most anticipated new electric models we’ve seen in years are supposed to be coming to America next year. Here’s what to know.
Just as changes in federal policy threaten to make electric cars more expensive — at a moment when Americans are clearly tiring of out-of-control car prices — here comes a new batch of long-overdue affordable EVs. Among the most important is the Chevy Bolt, a fan favorite from the previous generation of electric vehicles that ended its first run in 2023. With the basic version starting at $29,000 for a car with 250-plus miles of range, the little Chevy might inspire a new legion of fans — perhaps one large enough to convince General Motors to extend what they’re calling a limited Bolt resurrection into a car that’s on sale for good.
The Nissan Leaf, another name from a bygone era, is also coming back to the States. The Leaf, you may recall, was arguably the car that started this electric era, hitting the market ahead of the much-more-beloved Tesla Model S. The second version of the Leaf that came out in the mid-2010s was a pretty darn good hatchback, but one that lasted too long without an update and paled in comparison to the better models that came along this decade. Nissan as a company has been adrift the past several years, but it built a winner in the new Leaf 3.0, an attractive small crossover set to arrive in 2026.
Next year also should see heel-draggers Toyota and Subaru finally coming to market with winning EVs. The uninspired Toyota bZ4x/Subaru Solterra, which the two Japanese brands developed together, had been their only pure EVs. In 2026, however, Subaru is set to launch the Outback EV and Toyota the electrified version of the C-HR small crossover, putting all-electric power into some of their well-known gasoline nameplates.
Battery-powered adventure vehicles make up some of the most exciting EVs for 2026. Perhaps the most-anticipated arrival is the Rivian R2, poised to be not only the model that brings that brand to the masses, with its $45,000 starting price, but also serve as the launchpad for Rivan’s aspirations in autonomous driving and AI. It’ll face new competition in the form of the Jeep Recon, that iconic brand’s first all-electric SUV, and of the Range Rover Electric, which seeks to win back some of the drivers who ditched their Range Rovers for the Rivian R1.
The electric pickup market, by comparison, has gone cold. Rivian, which launched its all-electric company with a pickup trick, isn’t planning a truck version for the smaller R2 platform. Ford, amidst yet another upheaval in its EV plans, is killing the all-electric version of the F-150 Lightning and plans to produce a 700-mile extended range hybrid in its place (though it says plans for the mid-sized EV truck due in 2027 will go on).
The great truck hope for EVs in 2026 is the much-awaited launch of Slate, the truly compact electric truck backed by Jeff Bezos, among others. Slate’s pitch is affordability via personalization: The bare-bones, doesn’t-even-have-power-windows version is supposed to start in the mid-$20,000s, on par with the cheapest new gasoline cars you can buy in America. Buyers can spend as much as they want to add bells and whistles.
Of the new high-end EVs coming to America, the most compelling may be the BMW i3. The last car to bear that name was the little urban future cube the German automaker sold in decent numbers back in the 2010s, despite that older vehicle having just 150 miles of range. The new i3 is a fully realized electrified version of the best-selling BMW 3 Series, one of the icons of the auto industry.
Despite the arrival of new and affordable EVs, the industry still has a big affordability problem. Too many electric cars are still too expensive and not competitive price-wise with their gasoline counterparts. Meanwhile, Americans are getting fed up with out-of-control car prices.
A consequence of this, industry insiders say, could be that 2026 is the year of the used EV. Tons of electric cars that were leased under very favorable terms during the Biden years will be coming back to dealerships as those leases end, ready to become very affordable used cars. With batteries having markedly improved since the 2010s, those three-year-old electric cars should have decent driving ranges to go with their low sticker prices.
The other big question mark is the promise of the autonomous age. Tesla, still the EV market leader in America, hasn’t offered an entirely new one since the disastrous launch of the Cybertruck. This year, though, Elon Musk says he will start building Cybercab, the supposedly fully autonomous car that will never be driven by its human occupants. Maybe it will upend the entire automotive industry as drivers say goodbye to the act of driving. Or maybe, like most Tesla endeavors, it will come in behind schedule and not work quite as well as Musk promises.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats have a coherent idea of how to move forward.
Adapted from a speech given to an energy policy conference hosted by the Niskanen Institute, a centrist think tank, on December 5, 2025.
It is a disjointed moment for energy policy in the United States. Democrats and Republicans are at sea. Neither party has a particularly coherent plan for how it expects to develop energy policy over the next decade or so. And both parties have too many visions, too many goals, and too many places where their aspirational coalitions conflict with their policy commitments to advance a clear theory of energy policy in 2025.
You can best understand this confusion by starting on the Republican side, I think — and by comparing energy policies from the first and second Trump administrations. Both administrations seem to share a common framework: Both set a goal of “energy dominance,” both have tried to enact favorable policies for the oil and gas industry, and both have been characterized by an aggressive approach to environmental and climate deregulation — and by a sense that greenhouse gas pollution is not only a necessary evil but a positive good. But there the similarities stop.
The first Trump administration continued a long-running policy of benign neglect, and even of occasional encouragement, to wind and solar energy development — provided such energy development did not undermine fossil fuels. It was Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke who, in December 2018, auctioned off sites for offshore wind development in Massachusetts — and when these sites were snapped up for a record $405 million, promptly celebrated a “BIDDING BONANZA.”
“To anyone who doubted that our ambitious vision for energy dominance would not include renewables, today we put that rumor to rest,” Zinke said at the time. “With bold leadership, faster, streamlined environmental reviews, and a lot of hard work with our states and fishermen, we’ve given the wind industry the confidence to think and bid big.”
The first Trump administration was by no means a climate champion. It tried to rescue the coal industry, in part through advancing an emergency rule at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that would have subsidized coal-fired and nuclear power plants through power markets. Its Environmental Protection Agency ended the Obama administration’s attempt to regulate greenhouse gas pollution from power plants, and it weakened restrictions on tailpipe pollution from cars and light-duty trucks. And of course, it attacked California’s ability to regulate vehicle emissions.
But it rarely seemed to want to destroy the renewables industry, and it distinguished between climate policy and renewables policy. Perhaps it remained favorable to wind energy in part because Republican senators from the interior are favorable to wind energy. On the whole, it acted in a manner that was often defensibly pro-electricity development of all types.
The second Trump administration, by contrast, has sought to hamper and obstruct renewables development out of principle. Gone are the days when Zinke told the wind industry to “think and bid big.” Instead, the second Trump administration has told the wind industry to drop dead. It has implemented a de facto moratorium on new wind and solar projects on federal lands; it has sought new ways to revoke permits from offshore wind projects or block them outright.
At the same time, it has continued its crusade against climate policy. It has defanged the Transportation Department’s fuel efficiency standards. It has attacked state pollution policy once more, including California’s clean car standard, as well as New York City’s congestion pricing. And it has even sought to unwind the EPA’s endangerment finding, the determination that carbon dioxide is a dangerous pollutant and should be regulated as such.
This war on new energy sources has come just as the Trump administration has tried to tell voters that it cares about the rising cost of living — and, particularly, rising electricity costs. And it has come as the Trump administration has embraced AI, the industry driving more electricity demand growth than any other this century.
This combination has put the Trump administration in the position that George Pollack, a senior policy analyst at Signum Global Advisors, has called an “energy trilemma.” Trump wants to preside over an AI boom, avoid the political costs of rising energy prices, and block renewables growth. He can only pick two of these — and as more constraints hold back U.S. energy development, he might only be able to pick one.
Let me add to this another conflict that the Trump administration faces. Trump officials want the United States to catch up to China’s industrial development because they fear losing military competitiveness. But China’s economic model depends on encouraging and subsidizing market formation of what they call the “new three industries” — batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles. Yet the administration does not want subsidized price parity for EVs, nor a competitive market for solar panels or electric vehicles; it would prefer that, perhaps with the exception of Tesla, as few people buy EVs as possible.
You can see this conflict most concretely in their critical minerals policy. From the first day of his second term, Trump has declared that America’s lack of mineral mining and refining capacity is an “energy emergency.” His administration has intervened in mineral markets — lining up financing and establishing a price floor for rare earth production, for example, or taking a stake in a lithium mine — in order to guarantee sufficient domestic supply. But the industries that actually use these minerals are largely wind turbine, electric vehicle, and electronics makers. Military equipment makes up a relatively small share of mineral use. He wants minerals, but he doesn’t want the industries that will actually use those minerals.
The clearest energy policy has come in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which, as the product of a legislative process, represents the Republican Party’s energy views rather than the president’s regulatory policies.
I think the law reveals that congressional Republicans have more coherent energy views than their copartisans in the administration — or at least that the pressures on congressional Republicans sometimes tilt the party in the direction of quasi-coherence. The most pulchritudinous act was, to be clear, terrible for clean energy innovation and deployment: It repealed the wind and solar tax credits and it junked consumer and business incentives for buying or leasing a new or used electric vehicle. It also repealed programs meant to encourage zero-carbon industrial development, particularly around the hydrogen industry. It was terrible for blue-collar workers in the Sun Belt, Gulf Coast, and Appalachia, who stood to benefit from EV manufacturing and clean industrial investment.
Yet it, again, revealed areas of intriguing quasi-coherence. One of the biggest policy innovations of the Inflation Reduction Act was to replace the government’s piecemeal investment and production tax credits for various energy technologies — such as wind, or solar, or geothermal — with a single zero-carbon technology-neutral investment and production tax credit. With this new policy, Democrats in Congress essentially said: We welcome the addition of any price-competitive generation resource on the grid as long as it emits essentially no carbon pollution. In theory, this liberated Democratic lawmakers from the endless process of adding and subtracting specific technologies from the tax code, and it showed that the party was listening to critics who said the government shouldn’t be picking particular technological winners and losers.
Now, Republican energy officials — particularly Secretary of Energy Chris Wright — have criticized the intermittent nature of renewables. They claim that wind and solar — which cannot flex their production of electricity to meet the grid’s needs, and which do not, of course, reliably produce electricity 24 hours of the day — impose unacknowledged costs to the power grid through the transmission grid. The facts, I should add, don’t agree; a recent Lawrence Berkeley National Lab study does not find that transmission costs are rising significantly in the U.S. — most of the recent electricity rate hikes have come from the rising cost of the local distribution system, particularly from transformers, poles, wires, and undergrounding equipment.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s changes to the zero-carbon technology-neutral tax credit cohere, at least, to Wright’s worldview. The GOP law leaves the technology-neutral tax credit intact, but excises wind and solar from it after 2027. This means that the law effectively preserves support for zero-carbon technologies that are flexible and do generate power 24/7 — such as, above all, batteries, but also advanced geothermal and nuclear fusion. And broadly, I would add that the Trump administration’s support for grid-scale batteries, which allow wind and solar electricity to spread out through the day; for advanced geothermal, which uses technology derived from fracking innovation to generate electricity; and for nuclear power of every stripe has been a rare spot where the administration has encouraged more low-carbon energy deployment.
Of course, any kindness there pales in comparison to how the administration has acted toward the oil and gas industry. Trump has lavished that industry with gifts: He opened vast new swaths of federal wilderness to drilling, including 1.5 million acres of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and he hopes to open another billion acres of U.S. coastal waters to drilling. He has rolled back rules restricting methane pollution from U.S. drilling operations, approved new liquified natural gas export terminals, and attacked any regulation meant to conserve or more efficiently deploy fossil fuels in the transportation sector. This friendliness has, so far, failed to help the oil and gas industry out of its ongoing doldrums; oil prices have remained stubbornly low through Trump’s second term, in part because of his tariffs and in part because of rising battery vehicle deployment.
So that’s Trump. What a mess.
Unlike Trump’s energy trilemma, Democrats are dealing with a much more classic energy dilemma. It is much closer to dilemmas faced by liberal policymakers around the world: On the one hand, Democrats want to reduce carbon emissions; on the other hand, they want to lower nominal energy costs for voters — or at least keep them flat. The party has dealt with this dilemma in different ways. During the Obama administration, the party took an “all of the above” approach to energy: It largely encouraged the buildout of the country’s natural gas system — working sometimes hand-in-glove with environmentalists to shut down coal plants and replace them with natural gas — while pursuing EPA rules that sought to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions from vehicles and power plants.
The Biden administration dealt with the energy dilemma in a different way, when it dealt with it at all. It passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate law. The IRA incentivized and tried to buy down the deployment costs of many types of zero-carbon energy technologies, and it sought to speed up learning curves so as to achieve durably lower costs for decarbonization technology. It largely did not, however, ease the permitting or process barriers to adding more energy to the grid.
At the same time, the Biden administration was more hostile to the fossil fuel energy industry than the Obama administration had been — during the campaign, Biden said that the industry would eventually have to shut down — while paying occasional but intense attention to its ability to impose politically salient costs on Americans. This could sometimes come across as confused: The Biden administration slow-walked oil and gas permitting on federal lands through the Department of the Interior, but he — in a burst of policy creativity — released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the period of painfully high gasoline prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Since January, Democrats haven’t really had to face this dilemma in the same way because they have been locked out of federal power. This has allowed the party to, for instance, largely side-step questions of how to balance the AI buildout with keeping electricity costs low.
But Democrats will soon begin to face pressures at the state level. That recent Lawrence Berkeley National Labs study finds that while renewables do not increase electricity prices, state-level policies that mandate renewable penetration, such as renewable portfolio standards, sometimes do. In New Jersey, the governor-elect Mikie Sherrill won in part by promising to freeze the state’s electricity rates for the next two years. That commitment may butt up against the state’s environmental goals. Electricity prices are highest in those states or regions where Democrats have the most power; the party faces a risk that this fact may hurt its ability to marshal an electricity affordability argument against the Trump administration.
The party, too, is suffering from something of a climate politics hangover. President Biden embraced climate as one of the four “existential” threats facing the country, and he moved climate to the center of his legislative agenda; the party broadly moved left on climate and environmental justice. They did so in part under the belief that it was the right thing to do — and in part under the belief that young voters and voters of color would reward them for the shift.
In return, Democrats saw their numbers crater with young people, voters of color, and environmental justice communities in the 2024 election — and even if that collapse was not about climate policy, per se, so much as the president’s unpopularity, it suggests that climate is not a special issue for these demographics. The climate voter, to the extent they exist, is likely already a Democrat.
That is where the parties find themselves. Before I continue, I want to highlight two more trends — outside of party politics — that will shape and constrain how energy policymakers go forward.
The first is the reinvigorated political and economic importance of the electricity system. As you may know, America’s era of flat electricity demand has ended, and load growth has returned to the system. We are even seeing load growth now in places that were, until recently, losing heavy industry, such as the Mid-Atlantic. And while the largest driver of load growth has been the data center boom, AI has not, so far, been responsible for most load growth. The return of manufacturing, the slow electrification of the vehicle fleet, and plain old economic and population growth is driving much of the rise in demand.
There is a bigger change here than just a return in demand growth, though. Electricity is becoming more structurally important to the U.S. economy’s frontier industries. After two decades that saw upheavals in America’s oil, gas, and chemical sectors, but that left electricity largely untouched but for shifts in the generation mix, we are seeing hints of a structural reformation of the power sector.
But there are perils here. Electricity rates have risen twice as fast as inflation over the past year. That is driven by a rise in distribution costs — the poles, wires, underground equipment, and transformers that get power the last mile from substations to homes and businesses. Transformers have been in short supply more or less since the pandemic. Natural disaster costs — from wildfires out West and extreme storms in the Southeast — have forced utilities to rebuild the entire distribution grid in some regions, raising costs and further shocking supplies. In an investor letter last year, Warren Buffett warned that costs are getting so high that the industry may no longer be viable as a private business. “Certain utilities might no longer attract the savings of American citizens and will be forced to adopt the public-power model,” he wrote.
I would be loath here not to mention a final trend: The American natural gas system is about to see a significant demand expansion, as well. Over the next four years, North America’s liquified natural gas export capacity is essentially going to double; some 27% of U.S. gas production could now theoretically be exported. Natural gas provides 43% of U.S. electricity generation needs and 38% of overall U.S. energy needs; if linking American gas markets to global gas markets brings domestic gas prices closer to their global equilibrium, we are in for a price shock. This outcome isn’t guaranteed — in the late 2010s, liquified natural gas capacity increased without a significant rise in domestic gas prices — but it is a risk.
So: Republicans face an energy trilemma. Democrats face an energy dilemma. And the electricity system is becoming increasingly important — and coming under increasing stress. What does this mean for policy?
In the near term, the big question driving most energy and climate policy across both parties is: How can we — in the broadest sense — get to yes? How can the United States build, permit, connect, and construct the energy infrastructure that the economy needs to grow or decarbonize? How can we overcome the local barriers to renewable construction — or the national obstacles to more nuclear construction?
For Republicans, this question reflects a traditional deregulatory view. But for Democrats, this question is the end result of a successful shift — which I would argue began with the Paris Agreement — to reformulate the problem of climate change as a problem of decarbonization, not emissions reduction; that is, a problem of addition, as well as subtraction; of building new energy sources, as well as energy efficiency or conservation.
And for both parties, it reflects the unignorable influence of China’s new energy economy. China, for reasons owing as much to its political economy and internal anxieties as any externally oriented environmentalism, has built a new kind of energy economy — one that can swallow hundreds of terawatt-hours of load growth every year, that can build 360 gigawatts of wind, solar, and batteries at the same time that it plans 100 gigawatts of new coal-fired power plants. It has constructed the unintuitive-to-American-ears feat of a coal, hydro, and solar-based grid with flat or declining emissions. Policymakers are aware that this abundant and at least facially cheap electricity helps the country’s AI and manufacturing industries.
This question and these anxieties point to a few policies in the near term: permitting reform and transmission construction.
Permitting reform is a catch-all term for policies that could cut down on the bureaucratic or local obstacles to building energy and infrastructure projects, clean and fossil alike. This is the third Congress in a row that has tried to do something about permitting, and while the last two did pass small pieces of legislation, a “grand bargain” on permitting has remained elusive. Questions about permitting reform tend to fall into three big buckets.
The first are what gates the permitting review process: What sets off the permitting review process? The National Environmental Policy Act applies to any “major federal action.” But what is a major federal action? When the government lends money, or grants it to a nonprofit, does that constitute a “major federal action”? Should it? Right now, the answer is usually yes — meaning that a federal loan to, say, a new EV factory essentially creates a federal nexus for that project and thus thousands of hours of paperwork requirements and litigation exposure. Should that change?
Are there some actions that never need a NEPA review? For the past two decades, Congress has said that the government didn’t need to review oil and gas drilling under NEPA if that drilling happened on a sub-five-acre footprint or on federal land which the government had already planned for oil or gas extraction. In just the first two years this exclusion was created, the BLM approved 6,100 permits under this rationale, according to the Government Accountability Office, so this policy is now likely responsible for tens of thousands of approved permits. Should other types of activity never face a NEPA review? For instance, advanced geothermal technology uses similar equipment to that used in fracking and it has a similar land footprint.
What often holds up a federal project is not the NEPA review itself, but the open-ended legislation that can follow such a review. We also know that one driver of very long NEPA reviews — reviews far in excess of what legislators envisioned when they wrote the law — is a fear that courts will reject it.
That brings us to the second question: When and how can the courts review a NEPA or permitting decision? Who can file a lawsuit? Are there remedies that don’t involve forcing an agency to redo an environmental review all over again? And finally, should courts take the position that a gap in the analysis does not presumptively invalidate an agency’s work?
Finally, how far does your analysis of a project’s environmental impact have to go to meet NEPA’s mandate? Does it have to extend just to the fenceline of a project, or to the county line? Or does it need to encompass the whole planet? Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled in the Seven County case that a NEPA review does not need to consider greenhouse gas emissions downstream of a project, such as those that would be released when a new railroad project opens up a new area for oil exploration. Should Congress extend that logic to the universe of NEPA reviews?
Those three questions dominate most permitting reform policy discussions around NEPA. But permitting reform, as I said earlier, is a catch-all — and each party has concerns that do not fall so elegantly in those categories. Progressives usually want permitting reform to include a commitment to expand agency staffing. They believe that NEPA reviews take so long to complete in many cases not because the law’s requirements are too onerous, but because the government lacks the labor hours to process the reviews that it has, in essence, assigned itself. Republicans, meanwhile, favor a fossil-friendly change: They want to see Congress alter the Clean Water Act so that state governments can no longer block new pipelines. This reform would not favor clean energy, but the oil and gas industry believes that it will only be politically feasible if it passed in a broader permitting reform package.
Lately, the parties have begun to agree on a new idea. The Trump administration’s successful efforts to block offshore wind, solar, and battery projects that have already been approved has raised concerns about executive interference. Democrats lament what Trump is doing, while Republicans fear a future Democrat could use those powers to block fossil fuel projects. The SPEED Act, which passed the House this month, includes a new provision meant to block presidents from interfering with already-approved energy projects. But the SPEED Act would not pass the Senate as written.
America struggles to build new long-distance transmission lines. This is an old problem, but it has deteriorated in the past decade: As recently as 2013, the country built thousands of miles of new transmission lines a year; in 2025, it is set to build about 400 miles. This problem’s opportunity cost has gotten worse over time: Because solar and especially wind resources are more abundant in some places than others, the country’s overall ability to access cheap and zero-carbon electricity is limited by its ability to build new power lines.
We already have signs that this bottleneck is slowing clean energy deployment. The U.S. hit a record for new wind capacity deployment in 2020 and 2021, but the industry’s deployment has slowed since then. This was not, until recently, due to any lack of support from the federal government — in fact, the Biden administration was quite solicitous of wind — but because we may have started to run out of windy places with ample transmission capacity in the United States.
This bottleneck has become politically urgent in the age of load growth and AI data centers, and policymakers have proposed a number of policies to deal with it. They have come up with four big ideas.
The first is to strengthen FERC’s ability to backstop new power lines. Under federal law, FERC has a limited authority to approve new transmission lines in designated high-priority areas, but a much broader “one-stop shop” ability to approve new interstate natural gas pipelines. As a consequence, it is much easier to move natural gas around the country than electricity. Perhaps FERC’s ability to approve and expedite new power lines could be made more similar to its pipeline authority.
The second is a transmission tax credit — likely an investment tax credit that could cover something like 30% of the cost of a new transmission line. This would be especially useful for merchant developers who believe it would be profitable to build a large-scale clean energy resource and connect it to a congested region of the grid.
Third, a way of standardizing who pays for and who benefits from new transmission lines. Right now, utilities and power producers must essentially divide up the costs and benefits of a new power line on an ad hoc basis. A standard calculation — backed by the federal government — could ease that negotiation and make it clear where new lines would make the most sense.
Finally, some policy to “force” a transmission buildout and solve siting issues. You could imagine this happening in at least two different ways. One way is a legislated minimum transfer requirement — a mandate that every grid be able to transfer a certain amount of load to its neighbors. That would essentially mandate the construction of new lines, which could then be built by utilities or merchant transmission developers. Another would be to establish a new interregional transmission planning authority. This presumably federal body would plan, contract, and build a new high-voltage, direct current “backbone” grid for the country — it would, essentially, treat electricity transmission infrastructure as a critical resource on par with the interstate highway system.
Although this approach might sound like central planning — and, admittedly, it is central planning — one of the country’s biggest and most laissez-faire power markets has found success by preemptively planning and building transmission infrastructure. In 2005, Texas passed a state law to build new high-voltage transmission lines to promising areas for new wind farms. This investment anticipated future wind investment, based partly on the idea that while wind farms take only a few years to construct, transmission lines could take five to seven years. (That number has since gotten worse.) Ultimately, that law is credited with bringing on more than 18 gigawatts of wind power to the Texas grid.
Once you move beyond these two big issues, you get to a series of problems which I would describe as more imminent areas of bipartisan interest, but with no clear policy solution yet.
The first is executive discretion. Is there some way for Congress to limit a POTUS’s ability to tamper with energy projects that had already been approved by the relevant executive agency, as Biden did with the Keystone XL pipeline and Trump has done with offshore wind farms? I should add that between writing this speech and delivering it, this might have found a bipartisan policy solution — the SPEED Act, which passed late last month out of the House Natural Resources Committee, contains text meant to constrain future legislators.
The second is trade. The Trump administration has shown it is far more willing to raise trade barriers than previous administrations, and Democrats have noticed. Could trade barriers be enacted in a more bipartisan way, and could they advance other economic or decarbonization goals? Namely, should the U.S. adopt a carbon border adjustment fee, as the European Union is doing? Should we integrate our “trading club” with Europe’s, for climate or security reasons? What would such a fee look like in the absence of a domestic carbon price?
The third is electricity. As I have discussed, after years of stagnation, the AI boom and electrification have turned the power grid into a far more interesting and dynamic energy system. I also mentioned that some owners of regulated utilities, such as Warren Buffett, are concerned about the utility sector’s future investability.
This is giving way to more profound questions. If you want to connect your data center to the grid, should all customers pay for that? Or should you bear the costs alone? Should we auction off the ability to connect to the power grid? Should the federal government take a more forceful role in financing and permitting new power plants — particularly nuclear power plants, which both parties can find a reason to appreciate at the moment? Is there a broader role for public power agencies, either through the Federal Power Act or at the state level? Is the deregulated electricity market model breaking down — and if so, what should follow it?
The fourth is industrial policy, advanced manufacturing, and the question of economic competitiveness with China. At this point, most observers have realized, I hope, that China has a far more competitive and innovative vehicle sector — not just an electric vehicle sector, but vehicle sector — than the United States does. As has happened in other East Asian developmental states, the country has moved up the value chain — progressing from making car parts to assembling foreign cars to designing and building their own domestic cars — and it weds its own subsidized but competitive markets with the largest internal one-country market that global capitalism has ever seen.
This innovation has given rise to several questions — some of which the Inflation Reduction Act tried to answer in policy that has since been repealed — and some of which have never been satisfactorily answered.
They include: What kinds of investments will stimulate EV manufacturing, or indeed any kind of advanced manufacturing? China has begun to build impressive and highly automated factories, in part by iterating on improvements purchased from the West. What kind of investments will encourage automation and dispersion of advanced robotics into manufacturing in the United States? What other industries should see policies like 45X?
Batteries are widely understood as a new general-purpose technology. Does the U.S. need to conduct a research program to catch up to Chinese-level understanding of battery chemistries? Do we need a CHIPS Act for batteries?
The Trump administration has experimented with new forms of public ownership and public support for industrial companies, from the golden share in U.S. Steel to the mineral production backstops with LP Materials. Which of those policies will be retained, and which should be expanded or innovated on? What can partial federal ownership do that traditional public markets cannot?
Finally, we have the next frontiers for both parties. Republicans are coming off a successful spate of aggressive environmental deregulation. They are increasingly willing and eager to weaken the National Historic Preservation and Endangered Species Acts. How will the public interpret those efforts? Will environmentalists mount a more effective resistance than they did for, say, the Inflation Reduction Act’s repeal?
Democrats, meanwhile, are left asking: What is the next step of climate policy? Which IRA-style tax credits could have the biggest emissions impact at the lowest cost to consumers? Is an economy-wide emissions cap worth trading away, say, the Clean Air Act’s section 111 rules on power plants? And how should policy benefit electric vehicles when, by the way, such policies are likely to benefit Tesla? How do self-driving cars like Waymo fit into any of this?
I began by saying that both parties, but especially Republicans in the second Trump administration, have become quite confused in their energy policies. This has had downsides for the American economy, as we have heard. But it also means that this is the most open moment for energy policy creativity in the United States in at least a decade. Democrats and Republicans each had their shot in government to remake the energy system — and neither has been particularly thrilled by what followed. People are hungry for new ideas, new approaches.
The parties’ long-standing energy coalitions have become destabilized, as well. The rise of China and the Biden administration’s unpopularity has destabilized climate policy in the Democratic coalition. At the same time, Republicans’ rejection of renewables and their embrace of the Big Tech has altered how that party looks to the public — and will change further if the economy slows or if the backlash to AI data centers grows. For the first time since 2012, you can see the outline of an energy realignment.
Or maybe not. If you are trying to tell the future of energy and climate policy in 2026, start here: Americans are going to need a lot more electricity in the years to come, as cheaply and cleanly as we can get it. Meeting that challenge will almost certainly require public investment and regulatory reform, meaning neither party’s radical flank will see its dearest visions come true. But everyone’s well-being depends on the grid: Republicans cannot achieve their economic objectives — nor Democrats their climate goals — without a grid buildout. Our choice is to grow the grid or watch the lights go out.