The Fight

Battery Developers Are Feeling Bullish on Mamdani

NineDot Energy’s nine-fiigure bet on New York City is a huge sign from the marketplace.

Jael Holzman
02/20/2026
Battery installation.
Battery storage is moving full steam ahead in the Big Apple under new Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

NineDot Energy, the city’s largest battery storage developer, just raised more than $430 million in debt financing for 28 projects across the metro area, bringing the company’s overall project pipeline to more than 60 battery storage facilities across every borough except Manhattan. It’s a huge sign from the marketplace that investors remain confident the flashpoints in recent years over individual battery projects in New York City may fail to halt development overall. In an interview with me on Tuesday, NineDot CEO David Arfin said as much. “The last administration, the Adams administration, was very supportive of the transition to clean energy. We expect the Mamdani administration to be similar.”

It’s a big deal given that a year ago, the Moss Landing battery fire in California sparked a wave of fresh battery restrictions at the local level. We’ve been able to track at least seven battery storage fights in the boroughs so far, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the number was even higher. In other words, risk remains evident all over the place.

Asked where the fears over battery storage are heading, Arfin said it's “really hard to tell.”

“As we create more facts on the ground and have more operating batteries in New York, people will gain confidence or have less fear over how these systems operate and the positive nature of them,” he told me. “Infrastructure projects will introduce concern and reasonably so – people should know what’s going on there, what has been done to protect public safety. We share that concern. So I think the future is very bright for being able to build the cleaner infrastructure of the future, but it's not a straightforward path.”

In terms of new policy threats for development, local lawmakers are trying to create new setback requirements and bond rules. Sam Pirozzolo, a Staten Island area assemblyman, has been one of the local politicians most vocally opposed to battery storage without new regulations in place, citing how close projects can be to residences, because it's all happening in a city.

“If I was the CEO of NineDot I would probably be doing the same thing they’re doing now, and that is making sure my company is profitable,” Pirozzolo told me, explaining that in private conversations with the company, he’s made it clear his stance is that Staten Islanders “take the liability and no profit – you’re going to give money to the city of New York but not Staten Island.”

But onlookers also view the NineDot debt financing as a vote of confidence and believe the Mamdani administration may be better able to tackle the various little bouts of hysterics happening today over battery storage. Former mayor Eric Adams did have the City of Yes policy, which allowed for streamlined permitting. However, he didn’t use his pulpit to assuage battery fears. The hope is that the new mayor will use his ample charisma to deftly dispatch these flares.

“I’d be shocked if the administration wasn’t supportive,” said Jonathan Cohen, policy director for NY SEIA, stating Mamdani “has proven to be one of the most effective messengers in New York City politics in a long time and I think his success shows that for at least the majority of folks who turned out in the election, he is a trusted voice. It is an exercise that he has the tools to make this argument.”

City Hall couldn’t be reached for comment on this story. But it’s worth noting the likeliest pathway to any fresh action will come from the city council, then upwards. Hearings on potential legislation around battery storage siting only began late last year. In those hearings, it appears policymakers are erring on the side of safety instead of blanket restrictions.

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

A Solar Fight in Wild, Wild Country

The week’s most notable updates on conflicts around renewable energy and data centers.

Jael Holzman
02/20/2026
The United States
1. Wasco County, Oregon – They used to fight the Rajneeshees, and now they’re fighting a solar farm.

  • BrightNight Solar is trying to build a giant solar farm in the rural farming town of Deschutes, Oregon. Except there’s just one problem: Rated as a 82 out of 100 for risk by Heatmap Pro, the county is a vociferously conservative agricultural area known best as the site of the Netflix documentary Wild, Wild Country. Despite the fact the project is located miles away from the town, the large landowners surrounding the facility’s proposed location are vehemently opposed to construction, claiming it would be built “right on top of them.” (At least a cult isn’t poisoning the food this time.)
  • An activist group called Save Juniper Flat published an open letter to Donald Trump’s Agriculture Department stating that it’s located on land designated as “exclusive” for farming, and that the agency should conduct “awareness, oversight, and any assistance” to ensure the property “remains truly protected from industrialization – not just on paper, more importantly in reality.” It’s worth stating that BrightNight claims the project is intentionally sited on less suitable farmland.
  • The group did not respond to a request for comment about whether the letter was also provided directly to the agency, but one must reasonably assume they are seeking its attention.

2. Worcester County, Maryland – The legal fight over the primary Maryland offshore wind project just turned in an incredibly ugly direction for offshore projects generally.

Can an Algorithm Solve Data Centers’ Power Problem?

A conversation with Adib Nasle, CEO of Xendee Corporation

Jael Holzman
02/20/2026
The Q&A subject.
Today’s Q&A is with Adib Nasle, CEO of Xendee Corporation. Xendee is a microgrid software company that advises large power users on how best to distribute energy over small-scale localized power projects. It’s been working with a lot with data centers as of late, trying to provide algorithmic solutions to alleviate some of the electricity pressures involved with such projects.

I wanted to speak with Nasle because I’ve wondered whether there are other ways to reduce data center impacts on local communities besides BYO power. Specifically, I wanted to know whether a more flexible and dynamic approach to balancing large loads on the grid could help reckon with the cost concerns driving opposition to data centers.

Washington Wants Data Centers to Bring Their Own Clean Energy

The state is poised to join a chorus of states with BYO energy policies.

Emily Pontecorvo
02/13/2026
Washington State and a data center.
With the backlash to data center development growing around the country, some states are launching a preemptive strike to shield residents from higher energy costs and environmental impacts.

A bill wending through the Washington State legislature would require data centers to pick up the tab for all of the costs associated with connecting them to the grid. It echoes laws passed in Oregon and Minnesota last year, and others currently under consideration in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Delaware.

