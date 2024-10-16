Sign In or Create an Account.

Podcast

Talking Permitting Reform, Trade, and More With Biden’s Top Climate Advisor

Rob interviews Ali Zaidi at Yale.

Robinson Meyer
10/16/2024
Robinson Meyer and Ali Zaidi.
Heatmap Illustration/Alex Besser

What’s next for the Biden administration — and for climate policy in the United States? Should Democrats negotiate with Republicans over permitting reform, even if it means making concessions to fossil fuel interests? And how should the country’s trade policy handle the problem of carbon pollution?

On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Rob speaks with Ali Zaidi, the national climate advisor to President Joe Biden. Zaidi leads the White House Climate Policy Office, which coordinates domestic climate policy across federal agencies. Before joining the White House in 2021, Zaidi was the state of New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment. This interview was recorded live on October 10 in New Haven, Connecticut, at the Yale Clean Energy Conference.

Shift Key is hosted by Robinson Meyer, the founding executive editor of Heatmap, and Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University. Jesse is out this week.

Here is an excerpt from our conversation:

Ali Zaidi: The conversation in Congress right now makes it seem like transmission is a Democratic policy priority when it boosts reliability and lowers rates. I thought Republicans and Democrats both agreed we need to boost reliability and lower rates. So I don’t know why that needs to be offset by any measure.

That’s thing number one. Thing number two is …

Robinson Meyer: This is the challenge of talking about things, is that if Democrats say, oh, we really value this, then suddenly it’s a Democratic priority.

Zaidi: Yeah. And then the second is, how do we accelerate the siting and permitting of things and then there is a how do we shift more power to the oil and gas industry. The conversation around leasing, happening against a backdrop where the industry itself is moving away from long-cycle investment to short-cycle investment, it’s tough. So I would hope that more of the permitting conversation were a permitting conversation.

Meyer: Well, one way this sometimes gets reflected is that you’ll hear environmentalists say, any policy that makes the oil and gas industry happy or bigger, we should not take. And that makes making a compromise …

Zaidi: And I reject that. Yeah, look, if ExxonMobil wants to pay for a pipeline that will help us deliver what was once solar and wind, as a fuel, to help us decarbonize a steel plant, they can be for it and I can be for it. If there is a — Blackstone, for example, has a Project Tallgrass that has converted a pipeline that used to pull hydrocarbons out of the ground. It’s now flipped the pipeline around, and is putting CO2 into the ground.

They can be for that. I can be for that — not speaking to the specific project, but conceptually. So I don’t think … It’s not the actor. It’s the question of whether this is directionally consistent with trying to chase down a 1.5 degree future or not.

We are behind as a world, and we need to run faster in that direction. If it’s not directionally consistent, that’s a problem.

Music for Shift Key is by Adam Kromelow.

Robinson Meyer profile image

Robinson Meyer

Robinson is the founding executive editor of Heatmap. He was previously a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he covered climate change, energy, and technology.

Technology

The IEA Isn’t Sweating Data Center Electricity Demand

The organization’s annual World Energy Outlook is pretty sanguine on the subject.

Katie Brigham
10/16/2024
Power lines and a data center.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Early this morning, the International Energy Agency released its annual World Energy Outlook. And while the Paris-based agency says the world should certainly be concerned about rising electricity demand overall, it also conveys (not quite in so many words) that perhaps we should all just calm down when it comes to data center load growth driven by the rise of generative artificial intelligence.

The report demonstrates that on a global scale, data centers are pretty trivial compared to, say, the uptick in electric vehicle adoption or increased demand for cooling. By 2030 in the base case scenario, the IEA projects that data centers will account for less than 10% of global electricity demand growth, which is roughly equal to demand growth from desalination technologies, which we see much less hand-wringing about. By comparison, the combination of rising temperatures and rising incomes could create over 1,200 terawatt-hours of additional cooling demand by 2035, more than the entire Middle East’s electricity use.

Climate

AM Briefing: Winter 2024 Weather Forecast

On long-range forecasts, Google’s nuclear deal, and carbon sinks

Jessica Hullinger
10/15/2024
Get Ready for Another Mild Winter

Current conditions: Severe flooding in Sri Lanka has closed schools and forced thousands from their homes • The U.K. could be warmer than Spain this week • It will be 95 degrees Fahrenheit today in Phoenix, which just marked 20 consecutive days of record heat.

THE TOP FIVE

1. AccuWeather forecasts another warm winter

It’s looking like this winter will be another mild one. AccuWeather long-range experts are forecasting that most of the United States will see above-normal temperatures between December and February. The exception is the Northeast, which could be cooler and see more snow this year than last. Last winter, you may recall, was the warmest on record. In some southern states, temperatures this winter could run more than 3 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average. “This will result in a noticeable reduction in heating demand, which could translate to lower heating bills for families and businesses,” AccuWeather said.

Ideas

Abundance, Not Additionality, Will Meet the Energy Demands of AI

A counter-proposal for the country’s energy future.

Alex Trembath
10/15/2024
Josh Smith
10/15/2024
Power lines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

American electricity consumption is growing for the first time in generations. And though low-carbon technologies such as solar and wind have scaled impressively over the past decade, many observers are concerned that all this new demand will provide “a lifeline for more fossil fuel production,” as Senator Martin Heinrich put it.

In response, a few policy entrepreneurs have proposed novel regulations known as “additionality” requirements to handle new sources of electric load. First suggested for electrolytic hydrogen, additionality standards would require that subsidized hydrogen producers source their electricity directly from newly built low-carbon power plants; in a Heatmap piece from September, Brian Deese and Lisa Hansmann proposed similar requirements for new artificial intelligence. And while AI data centers were their focus, the two argued that additionality “is a model that can be extended to address other sectors facing growing energy demand.”

