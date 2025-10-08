How China’s Power Grid Really Works

While the list floated last week showed the Trump administration’s plans to cancel the two regional hydrogen hubs on the West Coast, the new list indicated that the Energy Department planned to rescind grants for all seven hubs, Emily reported . “If the program is dismantled, it could undermine the development of the domestic hydrogen industry,” Rachel Starr, the senior U.S. policy manager for hydrogen and transportation at Clean Air Task Force told her. “The U.S. will risk its leadership position on the global stage, both in terms of exporting a variety of transportation fuels that rely on hydrogen as a feedstock and in terms of technological development as other countries continue to fund and make progress on a variety of hydrogen production pathways and end uses.”

2. Tesla unveils cheaper versions of its SUV and sedan

Remember the Tesla announcement I teased in yesterday’s newsletter ? The predictions proved half right: The electric automaker did, indeed, release a cheaper version of its midsize SUV, the Model Y, with a starting price just $10 shy of $40,000. Rather than a new Roadster or potential vacuum cleaner, as the cryptic videos the company posted on CEO Elon Musk’s social media site hinted, the second announcement was a cheaper version of the Model 3, already the lower-end sedan offering. Starting at $36,990, InsideEVs called it “one of the most affordable cars Tesla has ever sold, and the cheapest in 2025.” But it’s still a far cry from Musk’s erstwhile promise to roll out a Tesla for less than $30,000.

That may be part of why the company is losing market share. As Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin reported , Tesla’s slice of the U.S. electric vehicle sales sank to its lowest-ever level in August despite Americans’ record scramble to use the federal tax credits before the September 30 deadline President Donald Trump’s new tax law set. General Motors, which sold more electric vehicles in the third quarter of this year than in all of 2024, offers the cheapest battery-powered passenger vehicle on the market today, the Chevrolet Equinox, which starts at $35,100.

3. Trump’s promised coal renaissance faces a trio of challenges

Trump’s pledge to revive the United States’ declining coal industry was always a gamble — even though, as Matthew reported in July , global coal demand is rising. Three separate stories published Tuesday show just how stacked the odds are against a major resurgence:

The newest large coal-fired power plant in the U.S. announced that it would remain offline until March 2027, after what the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, an anti-fossil fuel research group, called a "catastrophic failure" in April that took down the single-unit Sandy Creek station in Texas. The Texas grid operator, ERCOT, had previously said the plant would remain out of service until June 1, 2026, but indicated in its latest Monthly Outlook Resource Adequacy report that the outage would last until March 31, 2027.

New England's last coal-fired power plant, the 438-megawatt Merrimack Station in New Hampshire, closed down, Canary Media reported. "The end of coal is real, and it is here," said Catherine Corkery, chapter director for Sierra Club New Hampshire. "We're really excited about the next chapter."

Trump's order to keep online a coal station set to retire in Michigan is facing a legal challenge, Utility Dive reported. Coalitions of industrial, business, and environmental groups petitioned federal regulators to block the Midcontinent Independent System Operator's proposal to pass costs — totaling tens of millions of dollars — to keep the 1,560-megawatt J.H. Campbell plant in West Olive, Michigan, in operation..

4. Senate’s lead Republican on energy: ‘It’s time for NEPA reform’

As you may recall from two consecutive newsletters last month, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said “permitting reform” was “the biggest remaining thing” in the administration’s agenda. Yet Republican leaders in Congress expressed skepticism about tacking energy policy into the next reconciliation bill. This week, however, Utah Senator Mike Lee, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, called for a legislative overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act. On Monday, the pro-development social media account Yimbyland — short for Yes In My Back Yard — posted on X: “Reminder that we built the Golden Gate Bridge in 4.5 years. Today, we wouldn’t even be able to finish the environmental review in 4.5 years.” In response , Lee said: “It’s time for NEPA reform. And permitting reform more broadly.”

Last month, a bipartisan permitting reform bill got a hearing in the House of Representatives. But that was before the government shutdown. And sources familiar with Democrats’ thinking have in recent months suggested to me that the administration’s gutting of so many clean energy policies has left Republicans with little to bargain with ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

5. Japan’s new leader makes nuclear the center of her energy plans

Soon-to-be Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi. Yuichi Yamazaki - Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected its former economic minister, Sanae Takaichi, as its new leader, putting her one step away from becoming the country’s first woman prime minister. Under previous administrations, Japan was already on track to restart the reactors idled after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. But Takaichi, a hardline conservative and nationalist who also vowed to re-militarize the nation, has pushed to speed up deployment of new reactors and technologies such as fusion in hopes of making the country 100% self-sufficient on energy.

“She wants energy security over climate ambition, nuclear over renewables, and national industry over global corporations,” Mika Ohbayashi, director at the pro-clean-energy Renewable Energy Institute, told Bloomberg . Shares of nuclear reactor operators surged by nearly 7% on Monday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while renewable energy developers’ stock prices dropped by as much as 15%

