Matthew Zeitlin profile image

Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew is a correspondent at Heatmap. Previously he was an economics reporter at Grid, where he covered macroeconomics and energy, and a business reporter at BuzzFeed News, where he covered finance. He has written for The New York Times, the Guardian, Barron's, and New York Magazine.

Jeva Lange profile image

Jeva Lange

Jeva is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Her writing has also appeared in The Week, where she formerly served as executive editor and culture critic, as well as in The New York Daily News, Vice, and Gothamist, among others. Jeva lives in New York City.

Economy

Why the Hydrogen Rules Are Effectively Dead

The “three pillars” are crumbling.

Emily Pontecorvo
07/15/2024
Hydrogen falling from pillars.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Few aspects of Biden’s climate law have spurred more controversy than the “three pillars” — a set of rules proposed by the Treasury Department for how to claim a lucrative new tax credit for producing clean hydrogen. Now, it appears, the pillars may be poised to fall.

The Treasury has been under immense pressure from Congress, energy companies, and even leaders at the Department of Energy to relax the rules since before it even published the proposal in December. The pillars, criteria designed to prevent the program from subsidizing projects that increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rather than reduce them, are too expensive and complicated to comply with, detractors argue, and would sink the prospects for a domestic clean hydrogen industry.

Climate

Welcome to Hell, East Coast

The week in heat, July 15-21.

Julia Vaz
07/15/2024
Power lines in Houston.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The heat is not going anywhere anytime soon, so keep reading to discover how you might feel it this week.

Thousands are still without power in Texas with relief efforts ongoing

Shawn Schulze, CEO of the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, has been driving around Texas to coordinate relief efforts after Hurricane Beryl. On Sunday, he pulled over in his car to talk to me about what the situation is like on the ground.

Politics

AM Briefing: Energy at the RNC

On the GOP’s big week, wildfires, and hydrogen-powered ferries

Jessica Hullinger
07/15/2024
The Subtle Energy Themes of the 2024 RNC
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Russia declared a state of emergency as forest fires rage near the Black Sea • Tornado sirens sounded in downtown Chicago last night • It will be rainy and hot in Milwaukee today for the start of the Republican National Convention.

THE TOP FIVE

1. RNC to go ahead in Milwaukee despite Trump assassination attempt

The Republican National Convention will go ahead as planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week, even after Saturday’s assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. During the four-day event, the party will formally designate Trump as its presidential candidate and learn who will be running alongside him. While not the sole focus, energy themes will be present throughout, E&E Newsreported last week, though of course plans may have changed in light of the weekend events. Speakers are expected to weave in references to high energy prices, call out Biden’s “anti-drilling” stance, and attack his climate policies. RNC chairman Michael Whatley, a former oil lobbyist, will likely kick things off Monday. Officials from major energy groups including the American Petroleum Institute, the National Mining Association, and the American Clean Power Association will be in attendance (and may also be at the DNC in August). A handful of conservative climate change groups will host a reception “to promote climate change policies aimed at Republicans.” Some of that will involve pushing clean energy policies, E&E News added. The RNC coordinator for the Secret Service said there would be no changes to the security plans for the event following the weekend violence. Guns aren’t allowed inside the convention center but they’ll be permitted in some areas outside the building.

