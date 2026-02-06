Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate Tech

Funding Friday: A Fusion Project Takes a Big Leap Forward

Plus, consolidation in carbon removal.

Katie Brigham
02/06/2026
On Wednesday, I covered a major raise in the virtual power plant space — a sector that may finally be ready to make a tangible impact on the grid after decades of theorizing. Beyond that, investors continued to place bets on both fusion and fission, as the Trump administration continues pushing for faster deployment of new nuclear reactors. This week also saw fresh capital flowing to fleet electrification and climate-resilience solutions, two areas that have benefited less, shall we say, from the president’s enthusiasm.

Fusion Microreactor Startup Avalanche Energy Brings in $29 Million to Build on Plasma Breakthroughs

The fusion startup Avalanche Energy raised $29 million to develop its tabletop-sized microreactors and scale its fusion test facility, FusionWERX, in Washington State. Led by RA Capital Management and joined by existing climate tech-focused backers such as Congruent Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital, this funding round follows what CEO Robin Langtry described to me as multiple breakthroughs in stabilizing the company’s fusion plasma and ridding it of impurities such as excess oxygen.

“Now we really have a very straight technical path to get to this Q > 1 fusion machine,” Langtry told me, referring to the point at which a fusion reaction produces more energy than was used to initiate it, often called “scientific breakeven.” Now that the pathway to commercial viability is coming into focus, Avalanche is starting to invest in expensive, longer-lead-time equipment such as superconducting magnets and systems to manage the fusion fuel, which it expects to arrive at the FusionWERX facility in early 2027. At that point, the startup will begin running tests that could achieve breakeven.

Avalanche is pursuing a technical approach called magneto-electrostatic fusion, a lesser-known method that uses strong magnetic and electric fields to accelerate ions into fusion-producing collisions while keeping the plasma contained. The startup aims to commercialize its tech, which Langtry says has numerous defense applications, in the early 2030s. In the meantime, much of the latest funding will go toward scaling the FusionWERX facility, where other fusion entrepreneurs and academics can test their own technologies — offering the startup a nearer-term revenue opportunity.

Newcleo Attracts $88 Million for Lead-Cooled Reactors Running on Recycled Nuclear Waste

The Paris-based small modular reactor company Newcleo announced an $88 million growth investment, as existing European investors doubled down and new EU-based industrial backers jumped aboard, bringing its total funding to over $760 million. The startup, which is now eyeing expansion into the U.S., differentiates itself by running its reactors on recycled nuclear waste and cooling them with liquid lead, which is intended to be safer and more efficient than conventional standard water- or sodium-cooled reactors.

The startup is already investing $2 billion in a strategic partnership with the Sam Altman-backed SMR company Oklo to develop the infrastructure needed to produce and reprocess advanced nuclear fuel in the U.S. Newcleo’s CEO, Stefano Buono, told The Wall Street Journal that he expects to benefit from the Trump administration’s push to expedite domestic nuclear development, which he hopes will help Newcleo speed up its own commercialization timeline. Currently the company plans to complete its first commercial units sometime after 2030.

The company also has a number of creative collaborations underway with Italian firms. These include partnerships with the shipbuilder Fincantieri, which is exploring the potential of nuclear-powered vessels, engineering giant Saipem which is looking to develop floating nuclear plants, and the metals equipment company Danieli, which aims to use SMRs for green steel production.

Mitra EV Raises $27 Million to Help Commercial Fleets Go Electric

Mitra EV, a commercial vehicle fleet electrification platform, just raised $27 million in a funding round that includes an equity investment from Ultra Capital and a credit facility from the climate-focused investment firm S2G Investments.

The startup focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses, which often face capital constraints and lack a dedicated fleet manager. While the financials of fleet electrification often pencil out for these companies, the real barriers frequently lie in the maze of logistics — acquiring electric vehicles, building charging infrastructure, coordinating with utilities, and navigating a web of incentive programs. Mitra EV aims to streamline all these tasks through a single platform, claiming to offer immediate cost reductions of up to 75%.

The new capital will help Mitra to expand its suite of offerings, which includes EV leasing, overnight charging infrastructure, and access to a network of shared fast-charging hubs designed specifically for fleets. For now the company operates exclusively in California, but it plans to deepen its presence across the state before expanding into additional regions. Other states such as Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, and New York have also adopted zero-emissions fleet mandates, creating ready markets for the company if it continues to grow.

Forerunner’s AI-for-Climate-Resilience Platform Absorbs $39 Million

The software startup Forerunner raised $39 million to scale its platform for local governments to manage and mitigate environmental risk. The company’s AI-powered tools help to centralize detailed geospatial data such as land parcels, infrastructure, inspection records, permitting information, hazard zones, and more into a single system, allowing communities to run stronger risk assessments, stay compliant with environmental regulations, and coordinate responses when floods, storms, or other emergencies hit. The startup works with over 190 local and state agencies across 26 U.S. states.

The round includes a $26.3 million Series B led by Wellington Management, alongside a previously unannounced $12.7 million Series A led by Union Square Ventures. Forerunner first gained traction by helping governments manage floodplains, and this new capital will help fuel its expansion into new areas such as infrastructure management, wildfire risk, and code enforcement.

All of this is unfolding as the Trump administration slashes staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, even as extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. The result is mounting pressure on state and local governments, who often still rely on fragmented, outdated systems to get a comprehensive view of their communities and the environmental hazards they face.

Bonus: The Carbon Removal World Consolidates

Carbon removal company Terradot has acquired the assets, intellectual property, projects, and removal contracts of one of its former competitors, Eion. Both are pursuing a method of carbon removal known as “enhanced rock weathering,” which accelerates the natural process by which CO2 in rainwater reacts with silicate rocks, forming a stable bicarbonate that can permanently lock away CO2 when it’s washed out to sea.

While typically this process takes thousands of years, spreading crushed minerals like basalt or olivine on agricultural fields can dramatically accelerate the process — though precise measurement and reporting remains a challenge. Terradot’s early projects have focused on basalt rocks in Brazil, whereas Eion operates in the U.S. doing olivine-based weathering. This deal could signal a forthcoming wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector, where there’s a plethora of startups vying to commercialize novel methods of permanent carbon removal.

Katie Brigham

Katie is a staff writer for Heatmap covering climate tech. Based out of Seattle, she formerly worked as a reporter and producer for CNBC.com.

