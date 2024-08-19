Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Don’t Mess With Texas Heat

The week in heat, August 19 to 25.

Julia Vaz
08/19/2024
Heatwaves on a road.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The heat is chilling out this week, meaning today’s update is a short one. If you’re in the Northeast, start dreaming of pumpkins and hot cocoa. If you live farther south … keep running that AC a little longer.

Fall is in sight — for some

Those in the Northeast can start airing out their sweaters this week. According to Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, a long-lasting jet stream should bring temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages through the end of August. The region can also expect some precipitation and stronger storms, which will likely bring down temperatures even more.

The Pacific Northwest will also get fall-like weather this week, Pastelok told me, which will move into the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Thursday. For much of the South and the Gulf Coast, however, forecasts are not looking as optimistic. Pastelok told me it’s possible that both Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lubbock, Texas will break heat records this week, getting well into the 90s and 100s, respectively.

After a brief respite, the heat will also return to the western Dakotas, Nebraska, Wyoming, and southeast Montana. Some parts of the Pacific Northwest that started the week feeling fall-ish might end it back in summer, as temperatures creep back up on the eastern side of the region. By Friday, Texas will have it worst.

Park Fire slows down

The Park Fire seems to have finally halted — it hasn’t grown past 429,000 acres burned since last week. Containment is now at 53%. and no new counties have been affected. “I think there's a reasonable chance that the fire has largely reached its final footprint,” said Climate scientist of the University of California, Los Angeles Daniel Swain during a live briefing on Friday.

After experiencing its hottest July ever, California will finally get a break from the heat this week as the low pressure along the northwest coast will send cool air down into California, Pastelok told me. “The combination of smoke and westerly winds will cool northern California, as well as the coastal areas down to southern California,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean fire conditions are going away, Swain explained. As long as things stay windy and dry, the risk will remain, and a new heat wave arriving around the end of August could up the danger even higher.

Greece’s worst wildfire of the year almost reached Athens

Gigantic wildfires in Greece stopped just shy of Athens. The fire spread incredibly quickly last week due to powerful winds, with flames as high as 80 feet — the mayor of Kifisia, Vasilis Xypolitas, told CNN that at one point, the fire was moving faster than cars. Thousands of residents had to be evacuated.

While the flames have since died down, they burned through almost 260,000 acres, causing extensive damage to cities and villages. Houses, schools, and hospitals have been completely destroyed and many residents might have to wait weeks before electricity is restored. One death has been confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Greece has been suffering through a particularly hot and dry summer — prime conditions for relentless fires. This year, the country saw its hottest June and July on record.

Another heat wave in the Balkans

Southeastern Europe has recently seen temperatures above 100 degrees during a heat wave that is expected to persist this week. This is the latest heat wave to hit Romania, which has already suffered through drought and extreme weather this summer. While some rain is predicted for the country this week, temperatures will continue to run above average

Bosnia has also been particularly hard hit, and farmers there have noticed a significant impact to production this year. Around Bijeljina, where most of the country’s grain production takes place, farmers estimate that half their crops have been damaged due to the heat. The whole country has seen little to no precipitation this summer, with temperatures constantly above 95 degrees.

Economy

Manufacturing Is Back, Baby

Biden-Harris policies have created hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the industries of the future — all of which now hang in the balance.

Jesse D. Jenkins
08/19/2024
Workers sitting on solar panels.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images, Wikimedia Commons

For my entire life, I’ve heard politicians talk about bringing manufacturing jobs back to America. Now it is finally happening. “We’re not going back!” has become Kamala Harris’s rallying cry, and it’s apt here too, because those jobs and industries of the future are what’s at stake in this election.

The Biden-Harris administration and the 117th Congress enacted a trio of laws — the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — that made major public investments to cultivate and strengthen several key industries of the future: semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, solar and wind manufacturing, hydrogen-based energy, and clean steel.

Politics

AM Briefing: Welcome to DNC Week

Jessica Hullinger
08/19/2024
Climate Change Will Be an Unavoidable Topic at the DNC
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Record rainfall swamped Vienna, Austria, over the weekend • Russia evacuated school children from summer camps in parts of Siberia as wildfires rage • It will be a pleasant 72 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny in Chicago today for the start of the Democratic National Convention.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Climate advocates will be out in force at the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be officially recognized as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to speak today, former President Barack Obama is scheduled to appear tomorrow, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will take center stage Wednesday to accept the vice-presidential nomination, and Harris will speak on Thursday. The rest of the schedule hasn’t been officially announced, but climate change will be an unavoidable topic. E&E News reported that climate will be a prominent theme on at least one of the event’s four nights, with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan likely to tout the Biden administration’s environmental wins. Climate advocates will be out in force, making the case “for candidates up and down the ballot in November to speak often about the success of the Inflation Reduction Act,” E&E News added. Convention attendees reportedly will receive regular pop-up ads on their devices from the event’s “clean energy sponsor,” Chicago-based Invenergy, about the economic benefits of the solar boom. The event runs through Thursday.

Technology

It Is Finally, Possibly, Almost Time for Fusion

Getting a commercial reactor online by the 2030s doesn’t sound as crazy as it used to.

Katie Brigham
08/16/2024
A family in a sci-fi landscape.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

There’s a reason they call a seemingly impossible technological reach a “moonshot.” Over the years, the term has been used to refer to virtual reality, self-driving cars, and biometric identification such as DNA fingerprinting. Now, it’s fusion’s turn.

“Where we are on fusion is kind of where we were on getting to the moon when Kennedy gave his speech,” Phil Larochelle, a founding partner at Breakthrough Energy Ventures who leads its fusion investment strategy, told me, referencing John F. Kennedy’s 1962 speech about putting a man on the moon by 1970. “Did they have any idea how they were going to make a guidance computer that was actually going to get on the moon? No. Did they have the rockets that they needed that were strong enough to get to the moon? No. And so it’s kind of like that in fusion.”

