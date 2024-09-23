Sign In or Create an Account.

Decarbonize Your Life

Which Induction Stove Is Right for You?

Or maybe you want to go electric? Because yes, they are different.

Katie Brigham
09/23/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Have you given much thought to the inner workings of your stove? Me neither. Your home probably came with one already installed, and so long as you can turn it on, boil some water and simmer up a sauce, perhaps that’s reason enough not to second guess it.

But if you’re cooking with gas, we’re here to let you know that, culinary connoisseur or not, there are undeniable benefits to switching to either electric or induction cooking. First and foremost, neither relies directly on fossil fuels or emits harmful pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide into your home, making the switch integral to any effort to decarbonize your life — not to mention establish a comfortable living environment. Second, both electric and induction are far more energy efficient than gas.

“So on a gas range, about 70% of the heat that is generated from the gas goes into your kitchen,” DR Richardson, co-founder of the home electrification platform Elephant Energy, told me. “So it's very inefficient. You get hot. The handle gets hot. The kitchen gets hot. Everything gets hot, except your food. And it takes a really long time.” With an electric or induction stove, you can boil water faster and heat your food up quicker, all while reducing your home’s carbon footprint.

Convinced yet? If you’re reading this guide, we sure hope you’re at least intrigued! But even after you’ve decided to make the switch, confusion and analysis paralysis can still loom. Are your needs better suited to electric or induction? Will expensive electrical upgrades be required? How will this impact your cooking? And where are all the stove stores, anyway? So before you start browsing the aisles and showrooms, let’s get up to speed on all things stoves… or is it ranges? You’ll see.

THE EXPERT PANEL

Friday Apaliski is the director of communications at the Building Decarbonization Coalition, a nonprofit composed of members across various sectors including environmental justice groups, energy providers, and equipment manufacturers, seeking alignment on a path towards the elimination of fossil fuels in buildings.

DR Richardson is a co-founder of Elephant Energy, a platform that aims to simplify residential electrification for both homeowners and contractors. The company provides personalized electrification roadmaps and handles the entire installation process, including helping homeowners take advantage of all the available local, state, and federal incentives.

OVERVIEW OF THE PROCESS

  • Familiarize yourself with your existing range or cooktop — is it all gas, all electric, or a dual fuel range?
  • Learn about federal, state, and local incentives for electric and induction stoves and cooktops, and from here, determine whether electric or induction would best fit your needs and budget.
  • Explore different brands and models online and in person at showrooms and big box retailers.
  • If you’re moving from an all gas range to an electric or induction range, find a plumber to cap your gas line and an electrician to install an electrical circuit for your new stove. If you already have a dual-fuel or electric range, this won’t be necessary.
  • Get stove installed, and cook your heart out!

THE BASICS

  • It’s common to use the terms stove and range interchangeably to refer to the common boxy appliance we’re all used to — one that combines a stovetop with burners above and an oven below. Some consider range to be the more accurate term for this two-in-one appliance, as a stove could simply refer to the burners up top. In this guide, we’ll use the terms stove and range to mean the complete appliance, and the terms stovetop or cooktop to refer to either just the top of a range/stove or a standalone device in which the burners are integrated into a countertop with no oven.
  • One of the main distinctions you’ll hear about is electric stoves vs. induction stoves. The terms can be misleading, as both run on electricity, but heat up in very different ways. Electric stoves send electricity through a resistive coil that radiates heat out to your cookware, and thereby into your food. Induction stoves, on the other hand, use copper coils to create a magnetic field that produces an electric current in the metal of the cookware itself, thus generating the heat needed to boil water, saute veggies, or set an omelet.
  • Some homes have what’s known as a dual fuel range, which combines a gas stovetop with an electric oven in one unit. If you have a dual fuel range, you won’t need to make the same type of electrical upgrades as those with ranges that run fully on gas.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. If I get an induction stove, will I have to get all new cookware?

It depends on the cookware you currently own, but you will almost certainly need to replace some items. Induction stoves work with pots and pans that are made of magnetic materials like cast iron and stainless steel, but not those made of glass, aluminum, or copper. You can check to see if your cookware is induction compatible by seeing if a magnet will stick to the bottom, or if the induction logo is present on the bottom.

2. I take my cooking seriously. Will I get the same results on induction?

Everyone has their own affinities, but what we can tell you is that both traditional electric stoves and newer induction stoves are more energy efficient than gas stoves, and when it comes to temperature control, induction stoves are the clear winner. They allow you to make near instantaneous heat adjustments with great precision, while gas stoves take longer to adjust and are less exact to begin with.

Cooking on a new stove will undoubtedly come with a learning curve, what with all the new knobs and buttons and little sounds to get used to. Many cooks are used to relying on the visual cue of the flame to let them know how hot the stove is, but now you’ll be relying on a number on the screen, instead. Especially if you go with induction stove, be assured that you’ll be in good company among some top chefs.

3. Will I have to replace all my wiring to accommodate an induction stove?

This is indeed a key question — more on this one below.

BEFORE YOU GET STARTED

1. Figure out the type of range or cooktop you currently have

If you don’t know already, it’s not too hard to find out. When you turn on the stovetop, is there fire? That, folks, is a gas stovetop. It will have a gas supply line that looks like a threaded pipe that connects to the back of the appliance. Gas stovetops are tricky to clean, not particularly sleek, and most prevalent in California, New Jersey, Illinois, Washington DC, New York, and Nevada.

If you have an electric range, the stovetop will be flat with metal coils either exposed or concealed beneath a ceramic glass surface. The coils will glow bright when they’re on. Electric ranges plug directly into 240-volt outlets (newer versions have four prongs, older ones have three), with a cord that looks like a heavy vacuum plug or a small hose. Electric stovetops are always paired with electric ovens — this is the setup that the majority of Americans already have according to the Energy Information Administration.

“So if you have an electric range and you like it, that's wonderful. You should keep it. But generally, when we're talking about transitioning from a gas experience to something else, induction is a much more analogous cooking experience,” Apaliski said.

If you have an induction range, it was probably a very intentional choice! According to a 2022 Consumer Reports survey, only about 3% of Americans have an induction range or cooktop, so big ups if you’re a part of that energy efficient minority. But if you just wandered into a new home and are wondering if it’s got the goods, you might have to turn on the stove to tell. Unlike an electric stovetop, you won’t see the cooking area glow because the surface isn’t actually getting hot, only the cookware is. Induction stoves also plug directly into 240-volt outlets.

But wait! There’s a chance you’re cooking with both gas and electric on a dual-fuel range. The telltale sign will be if your range connects to both a gas supply line as well as a 240-volt outlet (remember that plug?). But if it’s difficult to determine what’s going on back there, here’s what else to look out for: A metal device at the bottom and/or top of the oven’s interior that glows bright when the oven is on indicates that it’s electric! Sometimes these heating elements will be concealed, though. In that case, look for telltale signs of gas: An open flame when the oven is on or a visible pilot light when off. Newer gas stoves might not have either, but rather use an electronic ignition system that you can hear fire up about 30-45 seconds after turning on the oven. If you’re still confused, there’s always your user manual! (You kept that, right?)

Take note of your range’s current location.

If you’re going from an all-gas range to electric or induction and your stove is located on a kitchen island, for example, this could make installing the necessary electrical wiring more complex. It’s something to ask potential contractors about when you get to that stage.

2. Figure out the size of your electric panel

Whenever you add a new electric appliance to your home, there’s the possibility that you’ll need to upgrade your electric panel to accommodate the new load. A new panel can cost thousands of dollars, though, so you’ll want to know ahead of time if this might be necessary. First, check the size of your current electric panel. You can find this information on your main breaker or fuse, a label on the panel itself, or your electric meter.

According to Rewiring America, if your panel is less than 100 amps, an upgrade could be necessary. If it’s anywhere from 100 to 150 amps, you can likely electrify everything in your home — including your range — without a panel upgrade, although some creative planning might be needed (more on that here and below, in the section on finding contractors and installers). If your panel is greater than 150 amps, it’s very likely that you can get an electric range (as well as a bevy of other electrical appliances) without upgrading.

3. Learn about incentives

As of now, federal incentives for electric and induction ranges, cooktops, and ovens are not yet available. But Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates programs, established via the Inflation Reduction Act, will roll out on a state-by-state basis over the course of this year and next, with most programs expected to come online in 2025. These rebates could give low- and moderate-income houses up to $840 back on the cost of switching from gas to electric or induction cooking.

While many details have yet to be released, it’s important to note that qualifying customers won’t be required to pay the full price and then apply for reimbursement — rather, the discount will be applied upfront. Once the program becomes available, your state will have a website with more information on how to apply. If you’re cash-strapped today, it could be worth waiting until the federal incentives roll out, as rebates will not be retroactively available.

Many states and municipalities already have their own incentives for electric appliance upgrades though. Unfortunately, there’s currently no centralized database to look these up, so that means doing a little homework. Check with your local utility, as well as your local and state government websites and energy offices for home electrification incentives. If you happen to live in California or Washington state, you can search for local incentives here, via this initiative from the Building Decarbonization Coalition. The NODE Collective is also working to compile data on all residential incentive programs, so keep checking in, more information is coming soon!

4. Compare electric vs. induction

Assuming you currently have a gas stove or a dual fuel range, this is the first big choice you’ll have to make. For customers interested in upgrading from electric to induction, let this also be your guide, as an induction stove is indeed the higher-end choice. Here are the main differences between the two:

Electric

    Cost*: $700+ on average
  • Efficiency**: 74%, still far superior to a gas stove’s 40% efficiency rate
  • Temperature control: Less precise. This likely won’t affect the average cook much, but for those seeking perfection, induction definitely outperforms here.
  • Cookware: Will work with all of your existing cookware!

Induction

    Cost*: $1,300+ on average
  • Efficiency**: 90% — Induction is far and away the fastest way to cook
  • Temperature control: Excellent. Because induction stoves provide direct heat, more precise and quick temperature adjustments are possible. Some induction cooktops even allow you to set an exact temperature.
  • Cookware: Works only with specific cookware made of magnetic materials, such as stainless steel and cast iron, but not glass, aluminum, or copper.

*According to Rewiring America

** According to this paper

Heatmap Recommends: Spring for the induction stove if you can. Not only will it provide a superior cooking experience, but it’s safer too. Induction stoves only heat up magnetic pots and pans, so if you touch the stove’s surface, you won’t get burned. Most will also turn off automatically if there’s no cookware detected.

“Induction is definitely the upgrade in basically every sense, if you can afford it. Induction is a way better cooking experience. It's got way more fun heating and cooking control. It's much more energy efficient. It's much faster,” said Richardson.

If you’re curious about what it’s like to cook with an electric or induction stove, you can buy a standalone single-pot cooktop for well under $100; it will plug straight into a standard outlet. Additionally, Apalinksi says that many libraries (yes, libraries!) and utilities allow residents to borrow an induction cooktop and try it out for a few weeks, completely free of charge.

5. Explore different brands and models

New electric and induction ranges and cooktops will only be eligible for forthcoming federal incentives if they’re certified by Energy Star, a joint program run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the DOE that provides consumer information on energy efficient products, practices, and standards. You can check out what models of ranges and cooktops qualify here. But to get a handle on the actual look and feel of various options, you should try and find a showroom or head to a large retail store.

“Go to your local big box retailer, whether it's a Home Depot or Best Buy or Lowe's, they tend to have a bunch of models on the floor. Their representatives can talk to you about all the different options out there. But you have to research a little bit ahead of time, otherwise they're going to point you to the latest gas appliance,” said Richardson.

If you learn that making the switch is going to entail particularly cumbersome electrical upgrades, Apaliski said there are some innovative companies such as Channing Street Copper andImpulse Labs that make induction ranges and cooktops that plug into standard outlets. They’re much pricier than your standard range, but if you can afford it, one could be right if you’re looking for plug-and-play simplicity and sleek design.

“So this is great, for example, if you are a renter, or if you are someone who has limited capacity on your electrical panel, or if you are someone who has one of these kitchen islands that is just impossible to get a new electric cord to,” Apaliski said.

FINDING CONTRACTORS AND INSTALLERS

If you buy your new range or cooktop from a big box retailer, they’ll typically haul away your old appliance and deliver and install the new one for you at either low or no cost. Don’t assume this is a part of the package, though, and be sure to ask what is and isn’t included before you make your purchase.

But if you’re moving from an all gas range or cooktop to an electric or induction range or cooktop, the complicated part isn’t the installation process, it’s everything that must come before. That includes capping and sealing the gas line for your old stove (this is a job for a plumber) and installing the requisite electric wiring to power your new stove (this is a job for an electrician).

As noted, making the switch could also mean a costly electric panel upgrade. You should ask potential electricians about this right away, as well as about creative solutions that would let you work with your existing panel. If you’re running out of space, you could buy a circuit sharing device like a smart splitter or a circuit pauser, which would allow multiple loads, such as an EV charger and your stove, to share a circuit, or ensure that specific appliances are shut off when you’re approaching your panel’s limit. Richardson recommends getting opinions from a couple different electricians, seconding the idea that if your panel is 100 amps or more, an upgrade is likely not necessary.

Above all, you should make sure that the gas line and electric work is taken care of before the stove installer comes to your home. Richardson said that occasionally, retailers will provide plumbing and electrical services as an add-on option, so it never hurts to ask. But most likely you’ll be sourcing contractors and compiling quotes on your own. If you don’t already have a go to person for the job, ask friends, family, and neighbors for references. Google and Yelp reviews are always there too.

Note

New electric ranges do not usually come with a power cord. You must purchase your own power cord prior to installation.

Things to ask potential plumbers and electricians:

  • Are you licensed and insured for this type of work? Asking for proof is always a good idea!
  • How long will this work take, and when would you be able to start? You’ll likely want to align the scheduling of the gas work, the electrical work, and the installation of your new appliance, so that you don’t go too long without a working stove! While these things can’t happen simultaneously, scheduling them close together makes sense.
  • What is your expected work schedule, and can I (or should I) stay in my home during the process? You’ll want to know when the contractors plan to arrive, and if the work is going to cause any disruptions, such as a power shut off. You should also ask if they recommend you stick around, in case any questions arise.
  • What type of warranty do you offer for your work? This ensures that if any of the work is performed incorrectly, it will be fixed free of charge. Your range or cooktop will have its own separate warranty, which you should also be aware of.
  • Will you work with subcontractors? Clarify who is your point of contact for the project, and make sure the contractor’s insurance covers subcontractors as well.
  • Will this work require a permit? If so, who will be in charge of securing that? This will depend on where you live and the scope of the work. Ensuring that your contractor understands the nuances of local regulations and permitting processes is key.
  • What is your payment schedule? You may be expected to pay a plumber or electrician an upfront deposit, depending on the complexity of the project.
  • Will you conduct a site visit in order to get a more accurate cost and scope of work estimate? This can help everyone get on the same page about how much work the job will entail, to ensure that you get an accurate quote. Ask whether the site visit will be free or if there’s a consultation fee.
  • What technologies would allow me to keep my existing electric panel? As mentioned, there are numerous ways to avoid panel upgrades. If your current panel can’t easily handle the new load, discuss alternate options with your electrician.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Once you get time on the calendar with a trustworthy, knowledgeable and fair-priced plumber and electrician, it’s time to schedule the installation of your new range or cooktop. And after that it’s time to metaphorically fire up those resistive coils or electromagnetic fields and make yourself an electrified meal for the ages.

HAPPY COOKING!

Green
Katie Brigham profile image

Katie Brigham

Katie is a staff writer for Heatmap covering climate tech. Based out of the Bay Area, she formerly worked as a reporter and producer for CNBC.com.

Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
