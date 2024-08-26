Current conditions: The Midwest is bracing for a brutal heat wave • California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range received a dusting of snow over the weekend • It will be 85 degrees and cloudy today in Flushing Meadows for the start of the U.S. Open tennis championship.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Fire in Rivian factory parking lot damages dozens of vehicles

A fire broke out in the parking lot at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois, plant on Saturday, damaging dozens of cars before being extinguished. The plant itself was not affected, according to the Normal Fire Department, and no one was injured. The source of the blaze is under investigation. Rivian’s Normal factory produces all of the EV company’s current models. Last week Rivian got the city’s approval to expand the plant by about 1.3 million square feet to manufacture the upcoming mass-market R2 SUV. EVs catch fire less often than gas-powered cars, but they burn hotter and are harder to put out once alight.

2. Fauci recovering from West Nile infection

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering from West Nile Virus, a spokeswoman said. Fauci was hospitalized with fever, chills, and fatigue but is now at home and is expected to make a full recovery. According to Dr. Jonathan LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, Fauci thinks he was infected after being bitten by a mosquito in his backyard. West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far this year 216 cases have been confirmed. About one in five infected people develop symptoms. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, climate change is one of many factors that increase the risk of human exposure to West Nile by accelerating mosquito development, biting rates, and disease incubation.

3. Unpacking the rising popularity of plug-in hybrids

The Wall Street Journalexplores what’s going on with plug-in hybrid cars, which have been on the market for more than a decade but are experiencing a bit of a revival as of late. The number of models on sale in the U.S. has nearly doubled over the last five years, to 47, and sales were up 60% in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024. While conventional hybrids come with a small battery and motor that helps power the car’s engine to reduce fuel use, plug-in hybrids have a bigger battery that’s strong enough to run the vehicle exclusively on electricity for a little while before the gas engine takes over. The recent rise in sales is attributed in part to automakers being forced to comply with new tailpipe emissions rules, and drivers being EV curious but not quite ready to abandon gas entirely. “Plug-in hybrids balance the need to reduce vehicle emissions and offer consumers an entry point to electrified vehicles,” a Stellantis spokesperson told the Journal. GM is bringing back plug-in hybrids in 2027 after axing the Chevrolet Volt. Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford are all either considering rolling out a plug-in hybrid in the U.S. or expanding existing lineups.

4. Aramco invests in CO2-absorbing nanoparticles

A U.K.-based startup called Promethean Particles recently closed an £8 million ($10.5 million) Series A funding round to make tiny, super absorbent particles that the company says can soak up greenhouse gases. Promethean Particles produces metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which are “composed of metal ions interconnected by organic molecules to form a porous, lattice-like structure.” These nanoparticles have huge surface area, and the size of their pores can be customized to trap different gases and liquids. So the technology is being eyed as an option for capturing carbon at source for storage and transport, but like many CCS technologies, it is very expensive. The company’s MOFs are already being used in a prototype project in the U.K. Promethean Particles will use the new funding round (which was led in part by Aramco Ventures) to create a bigger manufacturing facility and work to improve affordability.

5. First of 4,500 defunct EV charging ports gets govt. upgrade

In case you missed it last week: The U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation recently got to work on its mission to repair roughly 4,500 EV charging ports across the country. It’s starting with an out-of-service charging station in Washington, D.C., that will get new infrastructure and added charging capacity at faster speeds. The upgrades are made possible by a $150 million grant program through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which was created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

THE KICKER

Almost all (97%) of the new electricity generation capacity the U.S. added in the first half of 2024 came from carbon-free sources including wind, solar, battery storage, and nuclear.



