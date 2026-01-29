The Fight

A Data Center Dies in Wisconsin

Plus more of the week’s biggest renewable energy fights.

Jael Holzman
01/29/2026
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Dane County, Wisconsin – The QTS data center project we’ve been tracking closely is now dead, after town staff in the host community of DeForest declared its plans “unfeasible.”

  • As I previously explained to Fight readers, this QTS project was a quintessential data center conflict. Not only was it situated in a blue county inside of a purple state, but a recent imbroglio over emails between the village mayor and QTS have made it a key example of how private conversations between tech companies and local governments can tarnish the odds of getting a data center permitted.
  • Late Tuesday, DeForest town staff issued a public statement disclosing they would recommend rejecting QTS’ petition to annex land for construction, without which the developer can’t build. A vote on whether to formally deny the petition was scheduled for February 3.
  • If the town rejects the project, the statement reads, DeForest staff expect QTS to “formally withdraw” its request for changes to land zoning plans and the annexation application. The town also cited vociferous opposition to the project, declaring: “The Village of DeForest appreciates the dedicated engagement of our community. Engagement is at the core of democracy. Reviewing public information, participating in public meetings, and discussing potential opportunities and impacts are all important civic activities.”
  • I was prepared to wait and see what happened at the public meeting before declaring this project dead in the water, but QTS itself has gone and done it : “Through our engagement, it has become clear that now is not the right time for our proposed project to move forward in DeForest.”

Marathon County, Wisconsin – Elsewhere in Wisconsin, this county just voted to lobby the state’s association of counties to fight for more local control over renewable energy development.

  • The county board of commissioners voted this week to approve a resolution that directly repudiates existing state permitting laws governing renewable energy. Wisconsin requires companies with a project larger than 100 megawatts to get certificates from the state Public Service Commission. But state law binds localities from instituting broad restrictions on renewables unless for public health and safety reasons.
  • Marathon County is a ruby-red area of the state with a 99 opposition score in the Heatmap Pro database, so not exactly somewhere I’d recommend a company try to build a utility-scale solar or wind farm.
  • It seems what tipped the county into lobbying for state-wide local control policy was the fight over Marathon Wind, an EDP Renewables wind farm that got into a legal battle with two towns in the county over rejecting the project.

Huntington County, Indiana – Meanwhile in Indiana, we have yet another loud-and-proud county banning data centers.

  • I can be the first to report that this county issued a one-year moratorium on new data centers, battery storage projects, and CO2-capture pipeline systems. I was first tipped off by a strange “press release” from a dubious-looking Facebook page, which unfortunately is par for the course when it comes to tracking these sorts of local siting fights.
  • Per the video records, the county will develop an ordinance after an undefined period of study. Commissioners pointed at neighboring counties in the state wrestling with data center projects as their justification. The commission adopted the moratorium unanimously.
  • As with Marathon County, Wisconsin, we shouldn’t necessarily be surprised that this rural county is acting proactively to halt new projects given its own 99 opposition risk score for renewables development. Even though its data center risk score is lower, the area is clearly quite sensitive to individual landowner complaints.

DeKalb County, Georgia – This populous Atlanta-adjacent county is also on the precipice of a data center moratorium, but is waiting for pending state legislation before making a move.

  • Per local reports, the county is hearing from a lot of opposition to two specific data centers abutting residential homes and public schools. This has the county commission leaning towards action. However this week, the county regulatory body voted to delay a decision because as one commissioner put it, there are “too many bills” in the state legislature to put new rules on these projects.
  • Indeed, there is a mammoth pile of legislation in the Georgia state legislature addressing data centers after last year’s Democratic victories in two statewide races for the Public Service Commission. It’s challenging to understate the political shockwave that election had in the state, which is why this week’s Q&A is with the legislative director for Georgia Conservation Voters. Read on to hear her take on why the state’s politics have become so wrapped up in tech and land use.

New York – Multiple localities in the Empire State are yet again clamping down on battery storage. Let’s go over the damage for the battery bros.

Yellow
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

The Trump Administration Is Now Delaying Renewable Projects It Thinks Are Ugly

The Army Corps of Engineers is out to protect "the beauty of the Nation's natural landscape."

Jael Holzman
01/29/2026
Donald Trump, wetlands, and renewable energy.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

A new Trump administration policy is indefinitely delaying necessary water permits for solar and wind projects across the country, including those located entirely on private land.

The Army Corps of Engineers published a brief notice to its website in September stating that Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, had directed the agency to consider whether it should weigh a project’s “energy density” – as in the ratio of acres used for a project compared to its power generation capacity – when issuing permits and approvals. The notice ended on a vague note, stating that the Corps would also consider whether the projects “denigrate the aesthetics of America’s natural landscape.”

How Data Centers Became an Election Issue in Georgia

A conversation with Georgia Conservation Voters' Connie Di Cicco.

Jael Holzman
01/29/2026
The Q&A subject.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Connie Di Cicco, legislative director for Georgia Conservation Voters. I reached out to Connie because I wanted to best understand last November’s Public Service Commission elections which, as I explained at the time, focused almost exclusively on data center development. I’ve been hearing from some of you that you want to hear more about how and why opposition to these projects has become so entrenched so quickly. Connie argues it’s because data centers are a multi-hit combo of issues at the top of voters’ minds right now.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Secrecy Is Backfiring on Data Center Developers

The cloak-and-dagger approach is turning the business into a bogeyman.

Jael Holzman
01/23/2026
A redacted data center.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It’s time to call it like it is: Many data center developers seem to be moving too fast to build trust in the communities where they’re siting projects.

One of the chief complaints raised by data center opponents across the country is that companies aren’t transparent about their plans, which often becomes the original sin that makes winning debates over energy or water use near-impossible. In too many cases, towns and cities neighboring a proposed data center won’t know who will wind up using the project, either because a tech giant is behind it and keeping plans secret or a real estate firm refuses to disclose to them which company it’ll be sold to.

Keep reading...Show less
