Solar Out West Is ‘Relatively Difficult’ Under Trump

A conversation with Wil Gehl at the Solar Energy Industries Association

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
Wil Gehl.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

This week I chatted with Wil Gehl, the InterMountain West senior manager at the Solar Energy Industries Association. I reached out in the hopes we could chat candidly about the impacts of the current national policy regime on solar development in the American West, where a pause on federal permits risks jeopardizing immense development in Nevada. To my delight, Wil was (pun intended) willing to get into the hot seat with me and get into the mix.

The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.

So for starters, walk me through how solar development out west has changed since the start of this year.

Certainly been a lot of changes. I think there’s sort of a confluence of lots of uncertainty and change in the industry. The impending tax credit deadlines and safe harbor and commence construction deadlines, all of that combined with the sort of things that have been ongoing in the West for a while — public lands, siting issues — I think those have made a relatively difficult development environment for folks.

But that said, we’re also seeing unprecedented load growth across the West, and Nevada’s a really good example of that. So the demand for solar and storage remains super high. But I think now we’re navigating even more difficulty in getting projects both sited and also over the finish line.

How has the pause on federal permitting impacted projects in this area of the country?

Nevada is 80% public land, give or take, so those changes at the federal level, particularly, the Department of Interior … it’s pretty difficult if you’re looking at utility-scale solar in the state to avoid a sort of federal lands nexus. Those policy changes are really being felt on the ground in Nevada.

We don’t do a ton of engagement at the county level but I’ve been tracking those developments across the state, in Nevada, and others around the West. Whether they’re moratoriums or consideration on moratoriums, or new siting restrictions… in most states in the West, the land use decisions rest at the local level, either the county or the municipal jurisdiction. The patchwork of changing ordinances, that [has a] pace that has intensified a little bit this year as well.

How is SEIA trying to get those projects unstuck? I think about Esmeralda 7 for example, which hasn’t seen its permitting timeline updated online in half a year. What’s the process for trying to get these projects to move forward at this juncture?

I guess I don’t have project by project specific information but in general, I think the example with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s letter is how we’ve been approaching this issue. Trying to make the case for states like Nevada with really high load growth that projects like this are critical to meeting energy demand and serving customers reliably. Trying to tie the really near-term challenge of serving load together with these issues of federal land so that people on the ground at the state level are aware of it and can use the influence they have with federal officials and other folks to make this situation known, that this has real practical effects with states and their economic development.

When it comes to transmission for these solar projects, what’s the status? Is the scope of the pause just limited to the scope of solar generation or also transmission lines connected to them?

I think the kind of more recent challenges have been more focused on the generation side. The pace of the transmission and associated queue bottlenecks, I feel like that situation has not improved by any means but I don’t get the sense there’s any near-term changes that have impacted that. I’d be curious if other folks who work more closely on the transmission side have a different perspective, but that’s kind of what I’m seeing.

Is there from your vantage point a clip or an end here? If these projects are unable to be unstuck, do you expect developers to try and wait out this limbo with public lands? Or do you expect developers to rethink how they site their projects?

I think in general for projects already under the development process, folks have already invested a lot of time, energy, and capital to get those projects to this point. Particularly those in the West really necessary to serve as growing load, I would expect folks to really be pursuing every angle they can to get those projects over the finish line.

That said, I’m sure there is some point. I just don’t have a good sense of when this becomes totally unpalatable or you’re not able to move forward.

NV Energy recently had a filing at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that allowed projects previously in their queue an escape route out if they were not able to maintain their queue position. I do think that’s a sign of the siting difficulties, the people re-evaluating their project portfolio. I’m not a developer but if you’re looking on private land or federal land, signs are pointing to a smoother path forward on private land but in states like Nevada where 80% plus is public land, even for a project fully sited on private land, it’s really difficult to avoid interconnection or transmission. There are pretty much always going to be federal impacts. That’s just going to be a challenge that industry’s facing at this point.

What’s your message to developers who are anxious in this moment?

That’s a good question. I share the anxiety.

I also think there’s a lot of effort being undertaken by developers to explain the situation on the ground to their elected officials and I really think that’s the kind of message that needs to get out there. These real tangible impacts of projects that were already invested in, in some cases already under construction, that are being hindered by these policy decisions that I don’t think are serving the public interests and are going to limit economic development if they don’t come online in time. Ultimately energy is needed to meet the growing demand. There’s not a great alternative to these projects not getting done.

Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

Data Centers Are the New NIMBY Battleground

Packed hearings. Facebook organizing. Complaints about prime farmland and a disappearing way of life. Sound familiar?

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
A data center and houses.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Solar and wind companies cite the rise of artificial intelligence to make their business cases after the United States government slashed massive tax incentives for their projects.

But the data centers supposed to power the AI boom are now facing the sort of swift wave of rejections from local governments across the country eerily similar to what renewables developers have been dealing with on the ground over the last decade. The only difference is, this land use techlash feels even more sudden, intense, and culturally diffuse.

Arkansas Attorney General Reassures Wind Energy Opponents

And more of the week’s most important news around renewable energy conflicts.

Jael Holzman
09/26/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Pulaski County, Arkansas – The attorney general of Arkansas is reassuring residents that yes, they can still ban wind farms if they want to.

  • As I chronicled earlier this month, the backlash to wind energy in this state is fierce, motivated by a convergence of environmental frustrations and conservative cultural splashback. It bears repeating: there really isn’t much renewable energy in operation here right now.
  • The state passed legislation putting restrictions on wind development that was intended to assuage local concerns. But it seems frustrations have boiled to a point where the state attorney general has had to clarify this new law will not get in the way of towns or counties going further, and that the law was merely to create a minimum set of guardrails on wind development.
  • “In my opinion, [the law] broadly delegates authority to municipalities and counties, enabling them to enact local laws that address their specific needs, including the possibility of moratoriums on wind development,” Arkansas attorney general Tim Griffin wrote in a letter released this week. “No state or federal law prohibits or preempts a local unit of government from passing moratoriums on the construction and installation of wind turbines.”

2. Des Moines County, Iowa – This county facing intense pressure to lock out renewables is trying to find a sweet spot that doesn’t involve capitulation. Whether that’s possible remains to be seen.

Indiana Energy Secretary: We’ve Got to ‘Do Something’ About the NIMBYs

And more on the week’s most important battles around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
09/18/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Indianapolis, Indiana – The Sooner state’s top energy official suggested energy developers should sue towns and county regulators over anti-renewable moratoria and restrictive ordinances, according to audio posted online by local politics blog Indy Politics.

  • Per the audio, Indiana Energy Secretary Suzie Jaworowski told a closed-door audience Tuesday that she believes the state has to “do something” about the recent wave of local bans on renewable energy because it is “creating a reputation where industry doesn’t want to come.” Among the luncheon’s sponsors were AES Indiana, Duke Energy, and the industry group Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy, and it was officially chaired by Citizens Energy, Indiana Electric Cooperatives, and EDP Renewables.
  • Jaworowski – who was previously an official in the first Trump administration – bemoaned the fact companies spend copious amounts of money on community engagement only to reach no deal. “Personally I think that those companies should start suing the communities and get serious about it,” she said, adding that her office is developing a map of “yes counties” for energy development.
  • At least eleven Indiana counties have outright moratoria on renewable energy development and more than twenty others have at least some form of restriction on solar or wind, according to the Heatmap Pro database.

2. Laramie County, Wyoming – It’s getting harder to win a permit for a wind project in Wyoming, despite it being home to some of the largest such projects in the country.

