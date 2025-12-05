The Fight

GOP Lawmaker Asks FAA to Rescind Wind Farm Approval

And more on the week’s biggest fights around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
12/05/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Benton County, Washington – The Horse Heaven wind farm in Washington State could become the next Lava Ridge — if the Federal Aviation Administration wants to take up the cause.

  • On Monday, Dan Newhouse, Republican congressman of Washington, sent a letter to the FAA asking them to review previous approvals for Horse Heaven, claiming that the project’s development would significantly impede upon air traffic into the third largest airport in the state, which he said is located ten miles from the project site. To make this claim Newhouse relied entirely on the height of the turbines. He did not reference any specific study finding issues.
  • There’s a wee bit of irony here: Horse Heaven – a project proposed by Scout Clean Energy – first set up an agreement to avoid air navigation issues under the first Trump administration. Nevertheless, Newhouse asked the agency to revisit the determination. “There remains a great deal of concern about its impact on safe and reliable air operations,” he wrote. “I believe a rigorous re-examination of the prior determination of no hazard is essential to properly and accurately assess this project’s impact on the community.”
  • The “concern” Newhouse is referencing: a letter sent from residents in his district in eastern Washington whose fight against Horse Heaven I previously chronicled a full year ago for The Fight. In a letter to the FAA in September, which Newhouse endorsed, these residents wrote there were flaws under the first agreement for Horse Heaven that failed to take into account the full height of the turbines.
  • I was first to chronicle the risk of the FAA grounding wind project development at the beginning of the Trump administration. If this cause is taken up by the agency I do believe it will send chills down the spines of other project developers because, up until now, the agency has not been weaponized against the wind industry like the Interior Department or other vectors of the Transportation Department (the FAA is under their purview).
  • When asked for comment, FAA spokesman Steven Kulm told me: “We will respond to the Congressman directly.” Kulm did not respond to an additional request for comment on whether the agency agreed with the claims about Horse Heaven impacting air traffic.

2. Dukes County, Massachusetts – The Trump administration signaled this week it will rescind the approvals for the New England 1 offshore wind project.

  • Justice Department attorneys motioned Tuesday to remand previous approvals for the project in a federal case brought by anti-offshore wind activists, stating that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is “reassessing its consideration” of “factors” considered in its environmental review under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The DOJ also asked the court to stay the case.
  • At this juncture, it feels likely the court will approve the Trump administration’s request because of a previous ruling on the SouthCoast wind project granting permission for its permitting decisions to be remanded back to BOEM.

3. Washtenaw County, Michigan – Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel waded into the fight over an Oracle and OpenAI data center in a rural corner of the state, a major escalation against AI infrastructure development by a prominent Democratic official.

  • Last month, Nessel intervened with the Michigan Public Service Commission against a deal between DTE – the largest utility in the state – and the developer of a data center in Saline, a tiny town northwest of Detroit with lots of farmland (a classic tell that there’ll be problems for the project). Nessel told the PSC to consider the case “contested” and that the public versions of the contracts were so significantly redacted that even her office couldn’t tell if there were risks to ratepayers.
  • Now Nessel is doing a media tour against the facility, telling anyone who will listen that she is against the project and thinks it could be giving Michiganders a raw deal. This has put Nessel at odds with the state’s current governor Gretchen Whitmer, who backs the project and is urging a hasty approval.
  • I covered Nessel’s race for attorney general as a cub reporter nearly a decade ago, when she rode consternation against Trump into office during a midterm election, and she is considered to be a likely future gubernatorial candidate. For that reason alone I believe her outsized opposition to this project is a tell she is trying to ride the political wave against this industry – and we should expect other attorneys general to follow in Democrat-controlled states.

4. Nacogdoches County, Texas – I am eyeing the fight over a solar project in this county for potential chicanery over species and habitat protection.

  • At issue is Middlebrook, a utility-scale facility proposed by Solar Proponent, which is being developed near an incredibly popular fishing area, Lake Nacogdoches. Texas, unlike many states, does not afford its counties the right to completely ban solar projects via moratoria. This means any aggrieved residents will have to use unorthodox methods to stop a project like this.
  • This is probably why people fighting the project have keyed in on its proximity to the lake and the existence of federally endangered and threatened species elsewhere in the county to petition county officials to demand the Fish and Wildlife Service survey the project site before construction, as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife.
  • What happens if the county demands a Fish and Wildlife review? The Trump administration has ordered the agency to screen all survey requests for solar projects through the Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, and other top political leaders at the agency. If this effort gains steam, it would give opponents a potential leg up to delay development.

5. Fulton County, Ohio – In brighter news for the solar industry, Ohio is blessing more of their projects.

  • The Ohio Power Siting Board greenlit a Repsol solar project – Ritter Station Solar - that’ll be located outside the town of Fayette. The project will have to comply with nearly 60 conditions for development but the project is able to proceed with its large size of more than 1,000 acres.
  • Per the OPBS, residents were divided in testimony at the agency’s public hearing on the project, and both the host community of Gorham Township and the Fulton County Commission both submitted statements opposing the project. Nevertheless, OPSB staff found no reason to object against issuance of the certificate – a permitting win for a project that seems to have needed one.
How Rep. Sean Casten Is Thinking of Permitting Reform

A conversation with the co-chair of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition

Jael Holzman
12/05/2025
Rep. Sean Casten.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Rep. Sean Casten, co-chair of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition – a group of climate hawkish Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives. Casten and another lawmaker, Rep. Mike Levin, recently released the coalition’s priority permitting reform package known as the Cheap Energy Act, which stands in stark contrast to many of the permitting ideas gaining Republican support in Congress today. I reached out to talk about the state of play on permitting, where renewables projects fit on Democrats’ priority list in bipartisan talks, and whether lawmakers will ever address the major barrier we talk about every week here in The Fight: local control. Our chat wound up immensely informative and this is maybe my favorite Q&A I’ve had the liberty to write so far in this newsletter’s history.

The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.

How to Build a Wind Farm in Trump’s America

A renewables project runs into trouble — and wins.

Jael Holzman
12/05/2025
North Dakota and wind turbines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It turns out that in order to get a wind farm approved in Trump’s America, you have to treat the project like a local election. One developer working in North Dakota showed the blueprint.

Earlier this year, we chronicled the Longspur wind project, a 200-megawatt project in North Dakota that would primarily feed energy west to Minnesota. In Morton County where it would be built, local zoning officials seemed prepared to reject the project – a significant turn given the region’s history of supporting wind energy development. Based on testimony at the zoning hearing about Longspur, it was clear this was because there’s already lots of turbines spinning in Morton County and there was a danger of oversaturation that could tip one of the few friendly places for wind power against its growth. Longspur is backed by Allete, a subsidiary of Minnesota Power, and is supposed to help the utility meet its decarbonization targets.

An Energy Developer Is Fighting a Data Center in Texas

Things in Sulphur Springs are getting weird.

Jael Holzman
11/21/2025
Energy production and a data center.
Heatmap Illustration/Library of Congress, MSB Global, Luminant

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to pressure a company into breaking a legal agreement for land conservation so a giant data center can be built on the property.

The Lone Star town of Sulphur Springs really wants to welcome data center developer MSB Global, striking a deal this year to bring several data centers with on-site power to the community. The influx of money to the community would be massive: the town would get at least $100 million in annual tax revenue, nearly three times its annual budget. Except there’s a big problem: The project site is on land gifted by a former coal mining company to Sulphur Springs expressly on the condition that it not be used for future energy generation. Part of the reason for this was that the lands were contaminated as a former mine site, and it was expected this property would turn into something like a housing development or public works project.

Keep reading... Show less
