Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Politics

Senator Schumer Kicks Off Heatmap House With a Climate Call to Arms

The Senate Minority Leader addressed the crowd at New York Climate Week, talking about energy costs, extreme weather, and Trump’s “Big Ugly Bill.”

Katie Brigham
09/24/2025
Charles Schumer.
Heatmap Illustration/Luke Liu

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer kicked off Heatmap House, a daylong series of panels and one-on-one conversations with investors, founders, and policymakers at New York Climate Week, with a rousing condemnation of the Trump administration’s climate policies and a call to action for climate advocates everywhere.

“Why, with AI creating a huge demand for energy, would we cut off the quickest and cleanest way to get new electrons on the grid — solar? It’s the quickest, it’s the cheapest. Why would we do that?,” Schumer asked at the start of our morning session, “The Big (Green) Apple: Building a Climate Ready NYC.” The senator (a born and raised Brooklynite, who has served as a senator from New York since 1998) was of course referring to Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which accelerated the sunsetting of wind and solar tax credits that were previously expanded and extended under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Schumer played a key role in the passage of the IRA, wrangling with former Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for months in the summer of 2022 to get the bill over the finish line. At Heatmap House, Schumer described the experience of watching what he deemed “The Big Ugly Bill” roll back many of his hard-fought wins.

“New York remains the climate leader, but Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to kill solar, wind, batteries, EVs and all climate friendly technologies while propping up fossil fuels, Big Oil, and polluting technologies that hurt our communities and our growth,” Schumer said. The administration’s actions are killing jobs, he asserted, while “making it harder and more costly for everyday Americans to live and breathe.”

One of the most tangible ways that Americans across the country are experiencing climate change is through more frequent and more severe extreme weather events such as fires, hurricanes, and floods. Last year, Schumer noted, was one of the costliest on record for natural disasters in the US, totaling about $182 billion of damage. The increasing frequency ing frequency of billion-dollar disasters is hitting ordinary Americans in the pocketbook. “Home insurance costs in a whole bunch of states are skyrocketing because of all of these disasters,” Schumer explained, adding that Americans are beginning to recognize how rising emissions are connected to their own rising costs.

But Schumer is no pessimist, and he charted a path forward for Democrats to take back the Senate and resurrect the clean energy policies in the IRA. “All of us must fight back, connecting the dots with the American people. When electricity goes up, it’s because of what Trump did. When your home insurance goes up, it’s because of what Trump did, when it’s going to be harder to make your house cheaper because it’ll consume less energy, it’s because of what Trump did.”

With the cost of living weighing heavily on many Americans, Schumer said now is the time to “harmonize the message” around prices and Trump’s energy policies. And he paired that call to action with a bold promise indeed. “If we take back the Senate, all the good things we’ve done in the IRA will be fully and completely restored, and we’ll go even further than that.”

Green
Katie Brigham profile image

Katie Brigham

Katie is a staff writer for Heatmap covering climate tech. Based out of Seattle, she formerly worked as a reporter and producer for CNBC.com.

You’re out of free articles.

Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Politics

Democrats Bid to Become the Party of Cheap Energy

Representatives Sean Casten and Mike Levin have a new package of legislation designed to lower electricity prices — in a way that just so happens to be “clean.”

Robinson Meyer
09/24/2025
A donkey on a dollar.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

House Democrats introduced a new package of proposals on Wednesday taking aim at rising electricity prices. The move signals a shift in how the party plans to talk about the energy industry — and an even bigger change in how the party plans to talk about climate change in the Trump 2.0 era.

After four years in which the party focused on climate change as an existential crisis, Democrats have reoriented to talking about energy chiefly as an affordability problem.

Keep reading...Show less
Green
Climate

Trump’s ‘Con Job’

On offshore wind labor history, Oklo breaks ground, and American gallium

Alexander C. Kaufman
09/24/2025
Donald Trump at the UN.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Typhoon Ragasa slammed into East Asia as the year’s strongest storm to date, killing 14 and leaving dozens missing in southern Taiwan and forcing more than 400,000 to evacuate in China • Hurricane Gabrielle intensified into the second major hurricane in the Atlantic this season, churning rip currents on East Coast beaches in the U.S. and lashing Europe with heavy rain later this week • Argentina is facing an ongoing drought.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump to UN: Climate change is ‘the greatest con job ever perpetuated on the world’

President Donald Trump speaking at the U.N. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Podcast

Nobody in the West Knows How to Respond to the ‘Electrotech Revolution’

Rob and Jesse talk to Ember’s Kingsmill Bond about how electricity is reshaping global geopolitics.

Robinson Meyer
09/24/2025
Jesse D. Jenkins
09/24/2025
Wind turbines and a truck.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

A new stack of electricity technologies — including solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, and power electronics — seem to be displacing fossil fuels across China and the developing world. Are we watching an irresistible technological revolution happen? Or is something weirder going on — something that has far more to do with China’s singular scale and policy goals than physics and economics?

Kingsmill Bond argues that a global electrotech revolution has already begun — and that it will soon sweep Europe and the United States, too. Bond is an energy strategist at Ember, a London-based electricity data think tank. He previously worked for more than 30 years as a financial market analyst and strategist, including at Deutsche Bank and Citibank.

Keep reading...Show less
Green