Wind Is More Powerful Than J. D. Vance Seems to Think

Just one turbine can charge hundreds of cell phones.

Jeva Lange
07/16/2024
It’s a good thing most of us aren’t accountable for every single silly thing we’ve ever said, but most of us are not vice presidential running mates, either. Back in 2022, when J.D. Vance was still just a “New York Times bestselling author” and not yet a “junior senator from Ohio,” much less “second-in-line to a former president who will turn 80 in office if he’s reelected,” he made a climate oopsie that — now that it’s recirculating — deserves to be addressed.

If Democrats “care so much about climate change,” Vance argued during an Ohio Republican senator candidate forum during that year, “and they think climate change is caused by carbon emissions, then why is their solution to scream about it at the top of their lungs, send a bunch of our jobs to China, and then manufacture these ridiculous ugly windmills all over Ohio farms that don’t produce enough electricity to run a cell phone?”

Vance is hardly the first person to get confused about intermittent energy sources such as wind; his new would-be boss, former President Donald Trump, likes to claim that wind turbines can’t even power a single household’s television. The fallacy stems from the idea that the power will “go out” if the wind isn’t blowing — which, in theory, would be true in any case where power demand outpaces supply. But grids are regulated with levels of redundancy specifically designed to prevent those sorts of outages, Kyri Baker, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Colorado, previously explained to me. There are also, of course, batteries.

Still, for the sake of argument: If the wind is blowing, could a turbine “produce enough electricity to run a cell phone”? Even running at 42% capacity — typical for turbines circa when Vance was speaking — the average turbine in the U.S. generates roughly 1,170 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 60 minutes, according to the United States Geological Survey. Charging your phone twice daily for 365 days amounts to less than 3.7 kilowatt-hours per year. In other words, about the time it takes to watch an episode of Bridgerton, a single wind turbine can generate enough electricity to charge 244 phones each day twice over. So Vance is way off here.

Are the windmills “ridiculous” and “ugly”? That’s more subjective, but they’re certainly not being built “all over Ohio farms.” Wind makes up less than 2% of the electricity generated in Ohio, and despite the Buckeye State being one of the birthplaces of wind power, it only has about 419 windmills online, placing it 24th out of all the states. Strict laws in Ohio enacted in 2014 have all but halted new wind turbines from being built.

Vance is an oil and gas guy, so maybe his ignorance of wind power can be politely overlooked this one time. But going forward, when campaigning and potentially working at a national level, it’ll be important for him to get his facts straight. Wind is the largest source of renewable electricity in the United States. It’s charging a lot of cell phones.

Jeva Lange

Jeva is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Her writing has also appeared in The Week, where she formerly served as executive editor and culture critic, as well as in The New York Daily News, Vice, and Gothamist, among others. Jeva lives in New York City.

The Dream of 24/7 Clean Electricity Gets a Funding Boost

LevelTen is leveling up.

Katie Brigham
07/16/2024
The United Nations calls 24/7 carbon-free energy generation, also known as hourly matching, “the end state of a fully decarbonized electricity system.” It means that every kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed is matched with a zero-emissions electricity source, every hour of every day. It’s something that Google and Microsoft are aiming to implement by 2030, and it represents a much more significant climate commitment than today’s default system of annualized matching

So here’s a positive sign: LevelTen Energy, the leading marketplace for power purchase agreements, just raised $65 million in Series D funding, led by the investment firm B Capital with participation from Microsoft, Google, and Prelude Ventures, among others.

Beryl Narrowly Missed the Gulf’s Energy Heartland

Millions are without power, still.

Matthew Zeitlin
07/09/2024
Hurricane Beryl, ahem, barreled into America’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm, and whenever something like that happens the entire global energy industry holds its breath. The Gulf of Mexico is not just a frequent target and breeding ground for massive storms, it is also one of America’s — and the world’s — most important energy hubs. Texas and Louisiana contains giant oil and gas fields, and the region is home to about half of the United States’ refining capacity.

At least so far, the oil and refining industry appears to have largely dodged Beryl’s worst effects. The storm made landfall in Matagorda, a coastal town between Galveston and Corpus Christi, both of which are major centers for the refinery industry. Only one refinery, the Phillips 66 facility in Sweeny, Texas, was in the storm’s cone, according to TACenergy, a petroleum products distributor. Phillips 66 did not respond to a request to comment, but Reuters reported that the Sweeny facility as well as its refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana were powered and operating. Crude oil prices have seen next to no obvious volatility, rising to $83.88 a barrel on July 3 and since settling around $82.84.

Climate Scored Some Quasi-Victories in Europe

What parliamentary elections in France and the U.K. mean for everyone else.

Jessica Hullinger
07/09/2024
While America has been distracted by its suddenly-very-real upcoming election, two other important political stories have been unfolding across the pond. The results of last week’s parliamentary votes in France and the United Kingdom have the power to sway global climate policy — and they might even contain lessons for the U.S. about the rise (or fall) of the far-right.

What happened in France?

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections, and the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen was widely expected to achieve a majority in the country’s 577-seat National Assembly. Instead, the New Popular Front, a hastily-formed alliance between the hard left, Greens, and Socialists, came out on top in a runoff, followed by the centrist Ensemble (which includes Macron’s Renaissance party) and the National Rally in a distant third. Because no party won the 289 seats needed to gain control of the chamber, the left and center now have to form a coalition government, which means ideological compromise — something that’s distinctly un-French. “We're not the Germans, we're not the Spanish, we're not the Italians — we don't do coalitions,” one French political commentator toldSky News.

