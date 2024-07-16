Wind Is More Powerful Than J. D. Vance Seems to Think

It’s a good thing most of us aren’t accountable for every single silly thing we’ve ever said, but most of us are not vice presidential running mates, either. Back in 2022, when J.D. Vance was still just a “New York Times bestselling author” and not yet a “junior senator from Ohio,” much less “second-in-line to a former president who will turn 80 in office if he’s reelected,” he made a climate oopsie that — now that it’s recirculating — deserves to be addressed.
If Democrats “care so much about climate change,” Vance argued during an Ohio Republican senator candidate forum during that year, “and they think climate change is caused by carbon emissions, then why is their solution to scream about it at the top of their lungs, send a bunch of our jobs to China, and then manufacture these ridiculous ugly windmills all over Ohio farms that don’t produce enough electricity to run a cell phone?”
Vance is hardly the first person to get confused about intermittent energy sources such as wind; his new would-be boss, former President Donald Trump, likes to claim that wind turbines can’t even power a single household’s television. The fallacy stems from the idea that the power will “go out” if the wind isn’t blowing — which, in theory, would be true in any case where power demand outpaces supply. But grids are regulated with levels of redundancy specifically designed to prevent those sorts of outages, Kyri Baker, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Colorado, previously explained to me. There are also, of course, batteries.
Still, for the sake of argument: If the wind is blowing, could a turbine “produce enough electricity to run a cell phone”? Even running at 42% capacity — typical for turbines circa when Vance was speaking — the average turbine in the U.S. generates roughly 1,170 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 60 minutes, according to the United States Geological Survey. Charging your phone twice daily for 365 days amounts to less than 3.7 kilowatt-hours per year. In other words, about the time it takes to watch an episode of Bridgerton, a single wind turbine can generate enough electricity to charge 244 phones each day twice over. So Vance is way off here.
Are the windmills “ridiculous” and “ugly”? That’s more subjective, but they’re certainly not being built “all over Ohio farms.” Wind makes up less than 2% of the electricity generated in Ohio, and despite the Buckeye State being one of the birthplaces of wind power, it only has about 419 windmills online, placing it 24th out of all the states. Strict laws in Ohio enacted in 2014 have all but halted new wind turbines from being built.
Vance is an oil and gas guy, so maybe his ignorance of wind power can be politely overlooked this one time. But going forward, when campaigning and potentially working at a national level, it’ll be important for him to get his facts straight. Wind is the largest source of renewable electricity in the United States. It’s charging a lot of cell phones.