Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Climate

It’s Not Just Florida That’s Flooded Right Now

On severe rainfall across the globe, Musk’s payday, and La Niña

Jessica Hullinger
06/14/2024
It’s Not Just Florida That’s Flooded Right Now
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Mexico recorded its hottest June day ever, with temperatures reaching 125.4 degrees Fahrenheit • Southern China is bracing for heavy rain that could last through next week • It is warm and sunny in Italy’s Puglia region, where the 50th G7 summit will wrap up tomorrow.

THE TOP FIVE

1. An update on extreme flooding in Florida – and across the globe

Much of south Florida remains under water as a tropical storm system dumps buckets of rain on the region. The deluge began Tuesday and will continue today with “considerable to locally catastrophic urban flooding,” but should diminish over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In Hallandale Beach, near Fort Lauderdale, about 20 inches of rain had fallen by Thursday with more on the way. Seven million people in the state were under flood watches or warnings.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flooding in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Spain, Indonesia, Chile, and Moscow are also experiencing extreme flooding due to excessive rainfall.

2. Tesla shareholders re-approve Musk’s pay package

In case you missed it: Tesla shareholders voted yesterday to re-approve CEO Elon Musk’s enormous pay package. “The vote puts to bed a variety of rumors and threats surrounding the electric car company,” wrote Andrew Moseman at Heatmap, “including, most seriously, that Musk would neglect Tesla in favor of his other companies if he didn’t get his way and might consider leaving for good, taking his talents for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving elsewhere. With his colossal payday back in place, he appears likely to stay and to push Tesla toward those fields.” The shareholders also voted to reincorporate the company in Texas.

3. Oil trade group sues EPA over tailpipe rules

The American Petroleum Institute yesterday filed a federal lawsuit against the EPA to block the agency’s new tailpipe emissions rules. The standards “strengthen greenhouse gas emission limits, in terms of grams of CO2 per mile, that automakers will have to adhere to, on average, across their product lines,” Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo explained when the rules were announced in March. The regulations will encourage manufacturers to make more electric vehicles. API is the largest oil trade group in the U.S. and includes industry giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Attorneys general from 25 states are also suing the EPA over the same emissions rules. As Reutersreported, “the U.S. auto industry has largely endorsed the new tailpipe standards.”

4. El Niño is officially over

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration yesterday declared the El Niño weather pattern officially over and said La Niña will likely be upon us sometime between July and September:

NOAA

El Niño, combined with human-caused climate change, has brought record warm temperatures and drought conditions across the world, but weather experts worry the shift toward La Niña could make matters worse. Right now we’re in a sort of in-between zone – neither El Niño or La Niña – and “summers between the phases have higher-than-average temperatures,” reportedGrist. And La Niña is expected to supercharge storms in the Atlantic, making for a severe hurricane season.

5. Insurance industry keeps underestimating natural disaster costs

The insurance industry apparently keeps underestimating the severity of natural disasters. According to the Financial Times, reinsurer Swiss Re is warning the industry that its annual models have been “off by factors as opposed to 10 or 20%,” as insured losses topped $100 billion last year for the fourth year in a row and may very well do so again this year. The inaccuracy comes down to a lack of data, Swiss Re said, adding that it is investing heavily in improving its own disaster prediction models.

THE KICKER

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, will break ground today on a transit microgrid that will eventually power 200 zero-emission buses and be the largest renewable energy-powered bus depot in the U.S.

Alphastruxure

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Technology

The Little Weather Balloon Company Taking on Google DeepMind

AI has already changed weather forecasting forever.

Katie Brigham
06/14/2024
A WindBorne Systems balloon.
Heatmap Illustration/WindBorne Systems, Getty Images

It’s been a wild few years in the typically tedious world of weather predictions. For decades, forecasts have been improving at a slow and steady pace — the standard metric is that every decade of development leads to a one-day improvement in lead time. So today, our four-day forecasts are about as accurate as a one-day forecast was 30 years ago. Whoop-de-do.

Now thanks to advances in (you guessed it) artificial intelligence, things are moving much more rapidly. AI-based weather models from tech giants such as Google DeepMind, Huawei, and Nvidia are now consistently beating the standard physics-based models for the first time. And it’s not just the big names getting into the game — earlier this year, the 27-person team at Palo Alto-based startup Windborne one-upped DeepMind to become the world’s most accurate weather forecaster.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Electric Vehicles

Tesla Is Doomed to Be Interesting

We’ll never know what a Tesla without Elon Musk could have looked like.

Andrew Moseman
06/13/2024
Elon Musk getting erased.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Elon Musk got his money.

At a meeting on Thursday, Tesla shareholders voted to re-approve an enormous pay package for Musk, the CEO, worth $45 billion or more depending on Tesla’s fluctuating stock price. The deal had been struck down in January by a judge in Delaware, where the EV company is (for now) incorporated. Musk spent much of the intervening months campaigning on his social network, X, for the gigantic package to be reinstated.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Politics

Gas Prices Are Polluting Our Politics

Add it to the list of reasons to switch to EVs.

Paul Waldman
06/13/2024
Debate podiums and gas prices.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

With the Las Vegas sun bearing down and temperatures heading into triple digits, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the warmup acts at a recent Donald Trump rally, offered the crowd a vision more terrifying than the heat that would send six attendees to the hospital. “If you think gas prices are high now,” Greene said, “just wait until you’re forced to drive an electric vehicle!”

Amid the lusty boos that ensued at the mention of legally mandated EV purchases, there must have been at least a few rallygoers saying to themselves, Wait, if we all have to drive EVs, would that mean we’re … not using any gas at all?

Keep reading...Show less