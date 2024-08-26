Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

School Is Back in Session, But Summer’s Not Over Yet

The week in heat, August 26 to September 1.

Julia Vaz
08/26/2024
Chicago.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

This week’s weather forecast is like the Uno reverse card: Texas might finally get a break from triple-digit temperatures, but the summer heat is making its way back into the Northeast.

After some taste of fall, summer returns to the north

Those west of the Appalachians might have already started to feel a shift in the air this weekend. After a week of below-average temperatures and fall-like weather, heat maps for the Northeast have gone back to looking very red. Temperatures could run 5 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit above average this week, Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told me. “Highs will be the low to mid 80s, nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s,” he said.

Philadelphia, which has already started to get warmer, might see even higher temperatures, with some days later in the week hitting the low 90s. But for those in the state hoping to make the most of the heat by turning it into a beach vacation, I am sorry to say this week will likely be cloudy from beginning to end.

New England will also see the return of some warmth this week, but it’ll be “slower and less impressive” than other nearby states, according to Pastelok. Temperatures there will be closer to average, and will very soon cool back down.

A cold front is finally in store for Texas

This summer hasn’t been fun for Texas. The unrelenting heat — more intense there than in any other state — has shattered multiple temperature records, increased wildfire activity, and contributed to severe drought. Just last week, when most of the country got a taste of cooler days ahead, the Texas energy grid broke its demand record. While it’s still too soon to call off the season of scorching temperatures, the new week brings some good news.

A strong cold front will bring temperatures down below average across northern Texas later this week. Some precipitation in South Texas could pull readings a few degrees lower still, Pastelok told me, even though humidity is expected to remain high. Central Texas has already started to get some relief, finally dropping out of the triple digits this past weekend.

Heat to intensify in the West

Those in the Midwest will have to bear through an increase in temperatures this week. The Great Plains, the Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes can all expect temperatures in the high 80s and mid 90s, Pastelok told me. The heat won’t last long, though. Starting Thursday, a cold front will start moving through the region, and temperatures are expected to drop well below average across the Plains and the Midwest for at least a few days.

  • Back to School: This quick but intense heat wave is making its way across the Midwest right in time for back to school season. Chicago Public Schools went back into session today with a series of heat adaptations in place — athletic games have been canceled until Wednesday and outdoor practices were moved indoors. While in Chicago all classrooms are equipped with air conditioning, that is not true across all of the region. According to The Washington Post, as heat waves become more constant in the North, almost 14,000 public schools that did not need AC back in 1970 need it today.

In California, the week will be hot and wet. After a series of storms pass through the state earlier this week, temperatures will go back to rising. “The Central Valleys of California by late next week will be well above average, along with the Desert Southwest,” Pastelok told me. Cities such as Sacramento, Modesto, and Fresno, can see temperatures above 100 degrees.

Fall will be toasty

According to the National Weather Service’s forecast, the entire country will experience above average fall temperatures this year. Seriously, I mean the entire country. The hardest hit states will be New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and then over on the top of the Northeast, from Maine to New York.

According to AccuWeather forecasts, for many, fall will feel more like a “second summer” than a new season. In fact, only two states — Washington and Oregon — will see a quick transition into fall. The rest of the country is, well, doomed.

Not only will fall be hotter, it will also be dryer, raising concerns over increased wildfire risk across California, parts of the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Severe weather, such as tropical storms and hurricanes, will also define the season. AccuWeather has predicted six to 10 storms to hit the country from this week through the end of September alone.

For snow lovers such as myself, it seems like flakes might not make an appearance until November, and only in some of the coldest spots in the northern Plains, Rockies, and Upper Midwest.

Julia Vaz profile image

Julia Vaz

Julia is an intern at Heatmap and a senior at Brown University, where she studies political science and media. She is also the managing editor of the newsroom at The Brown Daily Herald.

Climate

Large Landowners Are By Far the Most Likely to Speak Out Against Clean Energy

That said, it is possible to win their support, according to a new Heatmap poll.

Jeva Lange
08/26/2024
A landowner with a bullhorn for a head.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Attending a public hearing is the most important civic duty that nobody actually does. (Well, not nobody — we’ll get into that.) But despite attendance at public hearings being one of the most effective ways to directly shape one’s community, the average American probably isn’t going. And heaven forbid you ask them to speak.

Heatmap’s latest poll looked into, among other things, the actions someone would take if they had concerns about a hypothetical clean energy project in their area. What we learned is that Americans are more willing to join a lawsuit (41%) than they are to talk at a public hearing (30%). But there is a demographic that is bolder than the rest of us glossophobes — people who owned 50 or more acres of land were nearly one-and-a-half times as likely (43%) to speak up in such a scenario. Overall, these large landowners were also more likely to say they’d attend a public hearing about a clean energy project (71%) than the general population (60%).

Yellow
Electric Vehicles

AM Briefing: The Rise of Plug-In Hybrids

On EV trends, Rivian’s factory fire, and West Nile Virus

Jessica Hullinger
08/26/2024
The Rising Popularity of Plug-In Hybrids
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: The Midwest is bracing for a brutal heat wave • California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range received a dusting of snow over the weekend • It will be 85 degrees and cloudy today in Flushing Meadows for the start of the U.S. Open tennis championship.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Fire in Rivian factory parking lot damages dozens of vehicles

A fire broke out in the parking lot at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois, plant on Saturday, damaging dozens of cars before being extinguished. The plant itself was not affected, according to the Normal Fire Department, and no one was injured. The source of the blaze is under investigation. Rivian’s Normal factory produces all of the EV company’s current models. Last week Rivian got the city’s approval to expand the plant by about 1.3 million square feet to manufacture the upcoming mass-market R2 SUV. EVs catch fire less often than gas-powered cars, but they burn hotter and are harder to put out once alight.

Yellow
Economy

A Sigh of Interest Rate Relief for Renewables

The Fed chair signaled cuts on the horizon, much to the joy of clean energy investors.

Matthew Zeitlin
08/23/2024
A Sigh of Interest Rate Relief for Renewables

Are clean energy developers finally free from high interest rates? Not yet, but this might be the beginning of the end. At the Federal Reserve’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Fed chair Jerome Powell told attendees, “The time has come for policy to adjust.”

Analysts and market participants immediately appeared to interpret this as locking in a series of interest rate cuts starting at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month. Stocks immediately rose and yields on U.S. government debt fell. Market prognosticators expect the federal funds rate to fall a quarter of a percentage point at the September meeting, but there’s a reasonable chance the cut would be larger.

Green