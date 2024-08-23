Sign In or Create an Account.

Politics

Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech Barely Mentioned Climate Change

On the convention’s final day, stormy weather, and hail damage

Jessica Hullinger
08/23/2024
Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech Barely Mentioned Climate Change
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Storm Lilian left thousands without power in England • A large fire on the Portuguese island of Madeira threatens the UNESCO-listed Laurissilva forest • Tropical Storm Hone will bring high winds, rain, and strong surf to Hawaii this weekend.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Kamala Harris only mentions climate change once in DNC acceptance speech

The Democratic National Convention came to a close last night, culminating in a speech from presidential nominee Kamala Harris (but not, unfortunately, a surprise performance by Beyoncé ). Harris only mentioned climate change once in her speech, in a comment warning that “the freedom to breathe clean air, and drink clean water and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis” are at stake in the November election. Going light on climate is certainly a deliberate strategic choice, one aimed at avoiding upsetting any voters in natural gas swing states like Pennsylvania. Some environmental advocates seem to be giving her a bit of a grace period, but pressure will build as Election Day nears for her to outline in detail her climate and energy platforms.

2. Hurricane forecasters warn of ‘supercharged September’

Meteorologists from AccuWeather are warning about the potential for “back-to-back tropical threats” in the Atlantic in the coming weeks, forecasting up to 10 named storms between August 27 and September 30. The average for that time frame is six storms. The agency says dry air and Saharan dust have kept the Atlantic relatively quiet but that these conditions are lifting now. “With extremely warm water temperatures, less disruptive wind shear, and less dry air, we could see a storm organizing every few days,” said AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva.

AccuWeather

3. Study: Most climate policies fail to cut emissions

A new study published in the journal Science found that very few of the climate policies put in place over the last 25 years have actually reduced greenhouse gas emissions in any meaningful way. Of the 1,500 policies implemented across the globe since 1998, just 63 were found to reduce emissions, and only by 1.8 billion metric tons of CO2. That falls far short of the amount of emissions we need to eliminate by 2030 in order to meet targets set out in the Paris Agreement. So what’s working? “Most of those emissions reductions were tied to price instruments like changes in carbon prices, energy taxes and fossil-fuel-subsidy reforms,” notedThe New York Times. “And most emissions reductions gained strength in numbers: They happened from the combination of multiple national policies, instead of just one stand-alone policy.”

4. Flooding strands millions in Bangladesh

About 3 million people are stranded in Bangladesh after heavy monsoon rains triggered widespread flooding across the eastern and southern parts of the country. Bangladesh’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said 11 rivers had dangerously high water levels. “These are the worst floods we have seen in three decades,” said Dr. Md Liakath Ali, director of climate change, urban development, and disaster risk management for international development organization BRAC. “Entire villages, all of the families who lived in them, and everything they owned – homes, livestock, farmlands, fisheries – have been washed away. People had no time to save anything.”

Flooding in Moulvibazar, northeastern Bangladesh. BRAC

Up to 6 inches of rain are forecast for eastern Bangladesh over the next three days. Bangladesh is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries when it comes to climate change, which scientists say is making such extreme weather events worse. A report published earlier this year noted that between 2000 and 2019, Bangladesh experienced 185 extreme weather events, and warned that the country’s adaptation measures would struggle to keep up with a rapidly changing climate, especially without new finance efforts.

    • 5. Terrasmart introduces tool to prevent hail damage at solar farms

    A company called Terrasmart, which provides solar panel trackers, is rolling out a new hail-resistant feature. The tool, called TerraTrak, will link with weather data from AccuWeather to see when a hail storm is forecast and automatically change the panels’ tilt to a “stow” position so they’re less likely to sustain damage. FTC Solar rolled out a similar tool earlier this summer. In March, a hail storm smashed thousands of panels at a solar farm in Texas. Terrasmart said insurance industry reports indicate that “hail accounts for less than 2% of solar project insurance claims by volume – but more than 50% of total dollar losses.”

    THE KICKER

    Consulting firm Wood Mackenzie expects nearly 30% of new solar systems installed at homes this year to also be paired with battery storage, as more homeowners invest in back-up power for when extreme weather causes grid outages.

    Jessica Hullinger profile image

    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

    Politics

    Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have to Run on Climate

    The campaign is not the point.

    Paul Waldman
    08/23/2024
    Kamala Harris.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Two years ago this month, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which both his allies and adversaries agree is the most significant climate legislation in the country’s history. Yet despite this accomplishment, the urgency of the crisis, and the consensus within the Democratic Party on the need for aggressive climate action, you would have had to listen carefully to this week’s Democratic National Convention to catch much discussion of the issue.

    It’s not that none of the speakers mentioned climate, but “mentioned” is about as far as most of them went. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an original sponsor of the Green New Deal, didn’t mention climate in her DNC speech. Nor did Tim Walz, who has been one of the most aggressive governors in the country on the issue; among other things, he signed a bill requiring utilities to provide 100% clean electricity by 2040. Barack Obama, whose Clean Power Plan so angered his opponents that they set out to destroy the entire U.S. regulatory state, said only that “America can be and must be a force for good, discouraging conflict, fighting disease, promoting human rights, protecting the planet from climate change, defending freedom, brokering peace.”

    Politics

    What Happened When I Asked Maryland’s Larry Hogan About Climate Change

    We chatted about U.S. Wind’s project off the coast of Ocean City, oil jobs, and the future of the IRA.

    Jael Holzman
    08/22/2024
    Larry Hogan.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    I may have met the future of conservative climate politics on Tuesday, and he was standing next to piles of dead fish.

    Larry Hogan, a Republican former governor of Maryland, is campaigning for an open Senate seat in one of the bluest states in the country. He faces an uphill run against Angela Alsobrooks, an acolyte of Vice President Kamala Harris and a Black woman who runs one of the state’s most populous and diverse counties, Prince George’s. Before President Biden dropped out as the Democrats’ nominee for president, internal polls indicated that Hogan had a chance; since Biden’s exit, despite Hogan’s name ID from eight years in Annapolis, his chances for victory now appear uncertain.

    Sparks

    China Might Not Need Coal to Grow Anymore

    And if it doesn’t, that’s very good news, indeed, for global emissions.

    Matthew Zeitlin
    08/22/2024
    China Might Not Need Coal to Grow Anymore

    First it was the reservoirs in China’s massive network of hydroelectric dams filling up, then it was the approval of 11 new nuclear reactors — and it’s all happening as China appears to be slowing down its approval of new coal plants, according to a research group that closely follows the Chinese energy transition.

    While China is hardly scrapping its network of coal plants, which power 63% of its electric grid and makes it the world’s biggest consumer of coal (to the tune of about half of global coal consumption), it could mean that China is on the verge of powering its future economic growth non-carbon-emitting energy. This would mean a break with decades of coal-powered growth and could set the table for real emissions reductions from the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

