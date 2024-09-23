Sign In or Create an Account.

How Heatmap’s Staff Decarbonizes Their Lives

Recommendations from our homes to yours.

09/23/2024
How Heatmap's Staff Decarbonizes Their Lives
As a renter in a walkable city, I can’t get heat pumps or solar panels and don’t need an EV. The main thing I try to do is buy used. There’s so many vintage, consignment, and thrift stores, online used clothing and furniture marketplaces, and even name-brand businesses that recycle old styles and models that you can find basically anything you want. Yearning for a pair of Lululemon leggings or in need of a basic black J.Crew blazer? Check Poshmark or Depop, where someone is inevitably giving away theirs for a discount. Facebook Marketplace is a goldmine for chairs, desks, lamps, toasters, fans, air conditioners, and so much more. If you’re in search of a couch or dresser that you need delivered, try AptDeco. Searching for used clothing and furniture takes time and effort, and can make me feel crazy. But fast fashion and furniture are a scourge of the Earth, and this is my best effort at resistance. — Emily

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again -- I fully endorse buying a used Chevy Bolt. With its estimated 259 miles of range and its zippy acceleration, there is no better bang for your buck if you’re considering an electric vehicle. Plus, you can score a federal (and sometimes state-level) rebate on the purchase if you meet certain income requirements. Factoring in incentives, it’s possible to nab one for about $12,000 in certain states. Sure, it’s not a head-turner, nor is it the fastest to charge, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal when buying an electric vehicle. — Mike

The internet overlords knew that I had been reporting on plastic waste and the myth of plastic recycling a few years back and bombarded me for months with perfectly targeted Instagram ads for Blueland. Eventually I caved and bought its reusable hand soap bottle and soap tablets (and eventually a number of other cleaning products, too). You can order new dissolvable tablets on a recurring or one-off basis, thereby avoiding buying and disposing of single-use plastic products every time you need more soap, detergent, or surface cleaner. Lest you need reminding, plastics are made from natural gas and crude oil, so even though you might not see emissions spewing out of your disposable dish soap bottle, know that there is indeed a better way. — Katie

The Methodology Behind Decarbonize Your Life
Emily Pontecorvo and Robinson Meyer

We live in an older apartment that, unfortunately, does not have central air, and we haven’t yet sprung for a heat pump. Upon moving in last year, however, we replaced our old, drafty living room windows with double-pane windows, and the ancient window unit with a Midea U-shaped air conditioner. Our area is relatively dense and our apartment is across the street from a fire station, so in this case our pursuit of energy efficiency hasn't just improved our carbon footprint, but also our quality of life in terms of noise. — Matthew

I did my first Veganuary in 2021, while quarantining at my parents’ house (because there’s no time like a global pandemic to completely upheave your lifestyle). I’ve been a vegetarian for almost 20 years and have never eaten red meat, so I’d been pretty confident that going 31 days without using any animal products would be a piece of (plant-based) cake. Wrong. I was humbled by the challenge — and awakened to how much dairy and eggs I consume without even realizing it. Ever since then, I’ve been far more intentional about using ingredients like cheese and butter only when I really need them; my husband and I haven’t had cow milk in our fridge in years because we don’t mind the substitutes. That’s the thing about diet: While eating plant-rich meals is one of the highest-impact things an individual can do to reduce their emissions, it truly doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing endeavor. Believe me, I still love cheese — but now I also know that vegan butter makes the best chocolate chip cookies. — Jeva

When my wife and I were in college, we became vegetarians together; we did it for reasons that involved animal welfare, personal health, and, somewhat embarrassingly, the fact that I got really into Daniel Quinn’s Ishmael. For the two of us, habit-shifting environmental concerns were not yet in the mix. Many years have since passed, and though we still don’t eat meat, those once-distant concerns have taken center stage, and on the rare occasion that we’re asked why we’re vegetarians, the state of the environment has become our first response. Though it now feels almost passive, avoiding meat remains one of the most significant ways that we — my wife and me, and also all of us — can reduce our emissions, and now that we’re parents, it feels like a valuable lesson that we’ve passed on to the next generation of lentil aficionados. — Jacob

When you use toilet paper from one of the big tissue brands, you are literally wiping your ass with a 100-year-old tree — so deeply is this seared into my brain that I could have sworn I’d read it word for word in the Natural Resources Defense Council’s inaugural “Issue With Tissue” report, but when I search the text, it’s nowhere to be found. In any case, the message stands: As recently as last year, all three of the major U.S. tissue manufacturers — Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Georgia-Pacific — still made their toilet tissue and paper towels exclusively from virgin forests, which is simply not something I can live with. In my house, we use Seventh Generation Extra Soft & Strong, made from 100% recycled paper pulp and treated with non-chlorine bleach. But things are beginning to change! The sixth edition report came out last week, showing that two out of the Big Three have improved their options and practices. — Jillian

Heatmap Staff

Heatmap News is climate news for the real world.

The Methodology Behind Decarbonize Your Life

How we got here.

Emily Pontecorvo
09/23/2024
Robinson Meyer
09/23/2024
The Methodology Behind Decarbonize Your Life
There is no dearth of advice on the internet about how to lower your personal carbon emissions, but if we had found any of it completely satisfying, we wouldn’t have embarked on this project in the first place.

Our goal with Decarbonize Your Life is to draw your attention to two things — the relative emissions benefits of different actions, as well as the relative structural benefits. (You’ll find everything you need to know about the project here.) For the first, we needed some help. So we shared our vision with WattTime, a nonprofit that builds data-driven tools to help people, companies, and policymakers figure out how to reduce emissions, and lucky for us, they were excited to support the project.

Why Switching to an EV Matters So Much for the Climate

The decarbonization benefits abound.

Robinson Meyer
09/23/2024
EV charging.
Electric vehicles? Really?

Is it really true that Heatmap looked at every way that you can decarbonize your life, meditated upon the politics, did the math, and concluded … that you should buy an EV? Are EVs really that important to fighting climate change?

How to Shop for an EV

There’s an electric vehicle out there for every driver.

Andrew Moseman
09/23/2024
How to Shop for an EV
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Whatever your motivation for buying an electric vehicle, here’s the thing: The first day you own one, you’re going to love it.

Forget the fears that come with a new technology, the negativity that stems from the politicization of EVs ownership, or the dead-and-buried stereotype that EVs are slow and boring rides for greenies only. Electric cars are zippy and fun because, unlike gas cars, they can produce a ton of torque from a resting stop. After a lifetime of listening to a car rattle and roar, I can say from experience that you’ll find driving in electric silence to be a revelation. An EV owner wakes up every morning with the equivalent of a full tank of gas because their home is their gas station.

