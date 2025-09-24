Sign In or Create an Account.

Global Decarbonization Isn’t Waiting for the U.S.

At Heatmap House’s second session, speakers including Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii looked overseas to spot the clean energy future.

Charu Sinha
09/24/2025
None of the speakers at Heatmap House’s second session at New York Climate Week, “Built to Scale,” minced words when it came to describing the current U.S. policy environment. The global fight to decarbonize is still happening, our guests emphasized — but it might happen without the U.S.

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii shared in his discussion with Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer that in previous years, he would assure his international colleagues that the U.S. was still fully invested in the climate fight. What about now? “I would say we will be back — but do not wait for us,” Schatz said.

Ricardo Falu, executive vice president and chief operating officer at AES corporation, touched on a similar point while speaking with my colleague Emily Pontecorvo. His company, which invests in clean energy projects in addition to natural gas at home and abroad, has found particular success in Chile, where the regulatory environment has proved especially fruitful for renewables. “In many other countries, you don't need incentives for renewables. They are competitive,” Falu pointed out. “You don’t need the government financing or the government to be involved.”

This isn’t to say that there’s no hope whatsoever for climate progress in the U.S., our speakers made sure to highlight. We might just have to refrain from calling it “climate progress.” Schatz pointed out that the language of affordability will come to define clean energy projects moving forward, echoing what Senator Chuck Schumer said earlier in the day. “Cheap is clean, and clean is cheap,” said Schatz. “We don't have to make a complicated argument.”

This framing from Schatz and Schumer makes perfect sense in the context of the new package of energy proposals from House Democrats announced this morning, fittingly called the Cheap Energy Act. As my colleague Robinson wrote today, “Democrats have reoriented to talking about energy chiefly as an affordability problem.” Schatz summed up the strategy thusly: “We have to just say, ‘See that spike in electricity prices? It’s their fault. Solar is cheap.’”

Data centers and the rapid growth of AI were also top of mind for panelists. The tension between AI growth objectives and renewables didn’t seem to be an issue, however. Rather, our speakers pointed out, data center growth could be an opportunity to invest in a stronger renewables rollout. Jake Oster, director of sustainability at Amazon, told Heatmap’s Katie Brigham that “the first thing we're focused on is energy efficiency in our facilities.”

Carla Peterman, executive vice president at PG&E, was even more unequivocal in her support. “We know that our communities, our society will benefit from having that load and having those data centers,” she remarked. “We don’t want to block bringing them on.”

Mass Firings

On the need for geoengineering, Britain’s retreat, and Biden’s energy chief

Alexander C. Kaufman
09/25/2025
Current conditions: Hurricane Gabrielle has strengthened into a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, bringing hurricane conditions to the Azores before losing wind intensity over Europe • Heavy rains are whipping the eastern U.S. • Typhoon Ragasa downed more than 10,000 trees in Yangjiang, in southern China, before moving on toward Vietnam.

THE TOP FIVE

1. White House orders agencies to prepare for mass firings

The White House Office of Management and Budget directed federal agencies to prepare to reduce personnel during a potential government shutdown, targeting employees who work for programs that are not legally required to continue, Politico reported Wednesday, citing a memo from the agency.

The Good, the Bad, and the Solvable Problems of Climate Change

It all happened today at Heatmap House, part of New York Climate Week.

Charu Sinha
09/24/2025
If you’ll allow us to toot our own horn for a moment, Heatmap House — our first-ever daylong series of panels with the most influential voices in climate, clean energy, and sustainability, part of New York Climate Week — had everything. Senator Chuck Schumer kicked things off with an emphatic call to action for climate advocates at the top of the day. Then a series of industry leaders in clean energy manufacturing gave us a forecast for the future of American decarbonization, followed by investors and technologists including Tom Steyer and Dawn Lippert telling us how exactly we might find the funding for that future.

Here’s a quick recap, in case you weren’t able to make it out to New York City for the event. Our first session of the day, “The Big (Green) Apple,” centered on New York’s efforts to future-proof the state. Schumer began the day with what my colleague Katie Brigham described as a “rousing condemnation of the Trump administration’s climate policies and a call to action for climate advocates everywhere.”

Climate Tech

How to Fund the Future of Climate Tech

At Heatmap House’s third session of the day, “Up Next in Climate Tech,” investors Tom Steyer and Dawn Lippert chart a path forward for the clean energy economy.

Matthew Zeitlin
09/24/2025
Tom Steyer is still riding the wave.

The climate investor and philanthropist told the audience at Heatmap House’s third session of the day, “Up Next in Climate Tech,” that he started his investment firm Galvanize in 2021 because “there’s a huge, powerful wave behind us.” And now, after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Trump administration’s regulatory assault on renewables? “Does any of that change? No, it’s better,” Steyer said.

