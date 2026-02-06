The Fight

Hotspots

A Permitting U-Turn in Indiana

Charlie Clynes
02/06/2026
map of renewable energy and data center conflicts
Heatmap Illustration

1. Marion County, Indiana — State legislators made a U-turn this week in Indiana.

  • The Indiana House passed a bill on Tuesday that would have allowed solar projects, data centers, and oil refineries on “poor soil.” Critics lambasted the bill for language they said was too vague and would wrest control from local governments, and on Thursday, local media reported that the legislation as written had effectively died.
  • Had it passed, the new rules would have brought Indiana’s solar permitting process closer to that of neighboring Illinois and Michigan, both of which limit the ability of counties and townships to restrict renewable energy projects. According to Heatmap Pro data, local governments in Indiana currently have more than 60 ordinances and moratoriums restricting renewable development on the books, making it one of the most difficult places to build renewable energy in the country.

2. Baldwin County, Alabama — Alabamians are fighting a solar project they say was dropped into their laps without adequate warning.

  • Many residents who oppose SR Stockton I & II, a proposed solar project that will reportedly power a nearby Meta data center, told local media they felt blindsided by the scale of the project and the companies involved. “You feel like David and Goliath. I mean, we are just everyday people here,” one resident told a local news station. “You wake up one morning [and] you find out you’ve got an Alabama Power, and you’ve got a Meta, and you’ve got a Facebook and whoever else involved, and you feel very helpless.”
  • Concerns centered around the project’s scale, environmental impact, and effect on the area’s rural character. Because the area is unzoned, however, it appears unlikely that local government will halt it. The developer, Silicon Ranch, said it aimed to begin construction later this year.

3. Orleans Parish, Louisiana — The Crescent City has closed its doors to data centers, at least until next year.

  • The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously in late January to pass a one-year moratorium on new data centers after a proposed project garnered opposition from the mayor and nearby residents.
  • At least 16 local governments have placed bans on data centers in 2026 alone, according to Heatmap Pro data. This is the first we’ve seen in Louisiana, but the concerns in New Orleans over energy consumption, pollution, and a perceived lack of transparency are common elsewhere in the country.
Charlie Clynes profile image

Charlie Clynes

Q&A

What Data Centers Mean for Local Jobs

A conversation with Emily Pritzkow of Wisconsin Building Trades

Jael Holzman
02/06/2026
The Q&A subject.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Emily Pritzkow, executive director for the Wisconsin Building Trades, which represents over 40,000 workers at 15 unions, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association. I wanted to speak with her about the kinds of jobs needed to build and maintain data centers and whether they have a big impact on how communities view a project. Our conversation was edited for length and clarity.

So first of all, how do data centers actually drive employment for your members?

Spotlight

Are Republicans Turning on Data Centers?

The number of data centers opposed in Republican-voting areas has risen 330% over the past six months.

Jeva Lange
02/06/2026
Trump signs and a data center.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It’s probably an exaggeration to say that there are more alligators than people in Colleton County, South Carolina, but it’s close. A rural swath of the Lowcountry that went for Trump by almost 20%, the “alligator alley” is nearly 10% coastal marshes and wetlands, and is home to one of the largest undeveloped watersheds in the nation. Only 38,600 people — about the population of New York’s Kew Gardens neighborhood — call the county home.

Colleton County could soon have a new landmark, though: South Carolina’s first gigawatt data center project, proposed by Eagle Rock Partners.

Spotlight

The Trump Administration Is Now Delaying Renewable Projects It Thinks Are Ugly

The Army Corps of Engineers is out to protect “the beauty of the Nation’s natural landscape.”

Jael Holzman
01/29/2026
Donald Trump, wetlands, and renewable energy.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

A new Trump administration policy is indefinitely delaying necessary water permits for solar and wind projects across the country, including those located entirely on private land.

The Army Corps of Engineers published a brief notice to its website in September stating that Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, had directed the agency to consider whether it should weigh a project’s “energy density” – as in the ratio of acres used for a project compared to its power generation capacity – when issuing permits and approvals. The notice ended on a vague note, stating that the Corps would also consider whether the projects “denigrate the aesthetics of America’s natural landscape.”

