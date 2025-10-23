The Fight

A Hawk Headache for Washington’s Biggest Wind Farm

And more of the week’s top news about renewable energy conflicts.

Jael Holzman
10/23/2025
The United States.
1. Benton County, Washington – A state permitting board has overridden Governor Bob Ferguson to limit the size of what would’ve been Washington’s largest wind project over concerns about hawks.

  • In a unanimous decision targeting Horse Heaven Wind Farm, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council determined that no turbines could be built within two miles of any potential nests for ferruginous hawks, a bird species considered endangered by the state. It’s unclear how many turbines at Horse Heaven will be impacted but reports indicate at least roughly 40 turbines – approximately 20% of a project with a 72,000-acre development area.
  • Concerns about bird deaths and nest disruptions have been a primary point of contention against Horse Heaven specifically, cited by the local Yakama Nation as well as raised by homeowners concerned about viewsheds. As we told you last year, these project opponents as well as Benton County are contesting the project’s previous state approval in court. In July, that battle escalated to the Washington Supreme Court, where a decision is pending on whether to let the challenge proceed to trial.

2. Adams County, Colorado – This is a new one: Solar project opponents here are making calls to residents impersonating the developer to collect payments.

  • Silicon Ranch is developing a 150-megawatt solar facility in this rural county west of Denver – and now reporting scammers to the FBI after unknown individuals began mass calling residents in Byers, a town miles south of the project. The calls apparently reference payments and potential future contracted work in the community while claiming to be with the company.
  • “We’ve been informed that individuals are falsely claiming to represent Silicon Ranch in Adams County,” said the county sheriff’s office in a Facebook post alerting the public. “These imposters are attempting to collect personal information and request payments related to the SR Byers solar energy project.
  • There’s a serious PR problem for utility-scale solar if scammers are pretending to be developers. While solar “scams” around rooftop home solar are nothing new, any company trying to do land deals for larger projects could face difficulties in bridging a trust gap, especially in areas like Adams County that are at risk of opposition according to Heatmap Pro.

3. Lander County, Nevada – Trump’s move to kill the Esmeralda 7 solar mega-project has prompted incredible backlash in Congress, as almost all of Nevada’s congressional delegation claims that not a single renewables project in the U.S. has gotten a federal permit since July.

  • I was first to report that earlier this month the Bureau of Land Management abruptly ended the programmatic environmental review for Esmeralda 7, listing the endeavor as “canceled” on their website. BLM has claimed this doesn’t mean the project is canceled per se because each individual component of the mega-project can proceed separately. But at least one developer – NextEra – told me they now consider their project there to be “early stage” (meaning they have to start permitting all over).
  • In a letter this week, Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined with the state’s other Democratic senator and three Democratic representatives to lambast the Interior Department’s federal permitting freeze memo that led to the mega-project’s cancellation.
  • “The memo provides no guidance or practical instructions to agency staff on how to implement this new permitting process. To our knowledge, not a single solar or wind project in any state has received approval under the new guidance,” the letter reads.
  • Notably the only Nevada lawmaker in Congress not to sign on was Republican Representative Mark Amodei, who is otherwise considered somewhat friendly to renewable energy. He represents the northern half of the state, which is mostly small towns and open desert sought after for solar. This includes Lander County where the BLM field office in charge of the Esmeralda 7 review is located.
Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

How a Tiny Community Blocked Battery Storage in Over Half of Los Angeles County

Much of California’s biggest county is now off limits to energy storage.

Jael Holzman
10/23/2025
Wildfire and battery storage.
Residents of a tiny unincorporated community outside of Los Angeles have trounced a giant battery project in court — and in the process seem to have blocked energy storage projects in more than half of L.A. County, the biggest county in California.

A band of frustrated homeowners and businesses have for years aggressively fought a Hecate battery storage project proposed in Acton, California, a rural unincorporated community of about 7,000 residents, miles east of the L.A. metro area. As I wrote in my first feature for The Fight over a year ago, this effort was largely motivated by concerns about Acton as a high wildfire risk area. Residents worried that in the event of a large fire, a major battery installation would make an already difficult emergency response situation more dangerous. Acton leaders expressly opposed the project in deliberations before L.A. County planning officials, arguing that BESS facilities in general were not allowed under the existing zoning code in unincorporated areas.

Trump Cuts Solar Industry’s Experiments to Win Hearts and Minds

A conversation with David Gahl of SI2

Jael Holzman
10/23/2025
The Fight Q&A subject.
This week I spoke with David Gahl, executive director of the Solar and Storage Industries Institute, or SI2, which is the Solar Energy Industries Association’s independent industry research arm. Usually I’d chat with Gahl about the many different studies and social science efforts they undertake to try and better understand siting conflicts in the U.S.. But SI2 reached out first this time, hoping to talk about how all of that work could be undermined by the Trump administration’s grant funding cuts tied to the government shutdown. (The Energy Department did not immediately get back to me with a request for comment for this story, citing the shutdown.)

The following conversation was edited lightly for clarity.

How a Giant Solar Farm Flopped in Rural Texas

Amarillo-area residents successfully beat back a $600 million project from Xcel Energy that would have provided useful tax revenue.

Jael Holzman
10/17/2025
Texas and solar panels.
Power giant Xcel Energy just suffered a major public relations flap in the Texas Panhandle, scrubbing plans for a solar project amidst harsh backlash from local residents.

On Friday, Xcel Energy withdrew plans to build a $600 million solar project right outside of Rolling Hills, a small, relatively isolated residential neighborhood just north of the city of Amarillo, Texas. The project was part of several solar farms it had proposed to the Texas Public Utilities Commission to meet the load growth created by the state’s AI data center boom. As we’ve covered in The Fight, Texas should’ve been an easier place to do this, and there were few if any legal obstacles standing in the way of the project, dubbed Oneida 2. It was sited on private lands, and Texas counties lack the sort of authority to veto projects you’re used to seeing in, say, Ohio or California.

