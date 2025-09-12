The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Hotspots

The Midwest Is Becoming Even Tougher for Solar Projects

And more on the week’s most important conflicts around renewables.

Jael Holzman
09/12/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Wells County, Indiana – One of the nation’s most at-risk solar projects may now be prompting a full on moratorium.

  • Late last week, this county was teed up to potentially advance a new restrictive solar ordinance that would’ve cut off zoning access for large-scale facilities. That’s obviously bad for developers. But it would’ve still allowed solar facilities up to 50 acres and grandfathered in projects that had previously signed agreements with local officials.
  • However, solar opponents swamped the county Area Planning Commission meeting to decide on the ordinance, turning it into an over four-hour display in which many requested in public comments to outright ban solar projects entirely without a grandfathering clause.
  • It’s clear part of the opposition is inflamed over the EDF Paddlefish Solar project, which we ranked last year as one of the nation’s top imperiled renewables facilities in progress. The project has already resulted in a moratorium in another county, Huntington.
  • Although the Paddlefish project is not unique in its risks, it is what we view as a bellwether for the future of solar development in farming communities, as the Fort Wayne-adjacent county is a picturesque display of many areas across the United States. Pro-renewables advocates have sought to tamp down opposition with tactics such as a direct text messaging campaign, which I previously scooped last week.
  • Yet despite the counter-communications, momentum is heading in the other direction. At the meeting, officials ultimately decided to punt a decision to next month so they could edit their draft ordinance to assuage aggrieved residents.
  • Also worth noting: anyone could see from Heatmap Pro data that this county would be an incredibly difficult fight for a solar developer. Despite a slim majority of local support for renewable energy, the county has a nearly 100% opposition risk rating, due in no small part to its large agricultural workforce and MAGA leanings.

2. Clark County, Ohio – Another Ohio county has significantly restricted renewable energy development, this time with big political implications.

  • Clark County has now banned solar and wind projects in unincorporated areas, which will drastically cut off access to the area given that all 10 towns had also passed resolutions opposing large-scale solar in their jurisdictions.
  • Until recently, this county has long been viewed as a bellwether in presidential elections. At least until the 2016 presidential race when Donald Trump won it handily – and it has stayed red ever since.
  • The county has also resisted previous pushes for outright bans on renewable energy, choosing in 2022 to instead view projects on a case-by-case basis.
  • Taken in sum, this trendline matches what Heatmap polling data has revealed: few indicators are more successful at predicting opposition to renewable energy than whether a county flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

3. Daviess County, Kentucky – NextEra’s having some problems getting past this county’s setbacks.

  • Earlier this year, Daviess county enacted a mandatory 1,000-foot residential property setback for solar projects. NextEra is still trying to get permission to construct its Owensboro solar facility – which would not comply with that setback as proposed – in time to acquire federal tax credits under the deadline set for next year. NextEra is pushing to get the setback reduced to under 400 feet.
  • Unfortunately for NextEra, county commissioners here are intently focused on the risk of fires at solar farms due to the high concentration of farm properties neighboring the proposed facility. Arguments about monitoring the site aren’t swaying officials.
  • The next steps here will be: NextEra has to submit copious data requested by the county on its fire history and tax projections. This sounds like something companies should be developing and having at the ready whenever.

4. Columbia County, Georgia – Sometimes the wealthy will just say no to a solar farm.

  • Bijan Solar lost a vote for rezoning at the county commission last week, as residents complained about general land use and property values. The commission also denied permits for other new projects, including a luxury boat storage site.
  • This is a classic example of overcrowding in a suburban area that may hit a threshold for permission to build. Although Columbia County does not have much solar generation or a history of conflict over projects, it does achieve a high opposition risk ranking in Heatmap Pro’s database because of the number of high income people living there, as the majority of residents make more than $100,000 a year.

5. Ottawa County, Michigan – A proposed battery storage facility in the Mitten State looks like it is about to test the state’s new permitting primacy law.

  • At issue is a Key Capture Energy facility in this county on the west coast of Michigan. If constructed, the battery storage would be apparently next to a dairy farm, which has prompted a familiar form of passionate farmer revolt, with angry locals filling up planning commission hearings.
  • Key Capture Energy has said the four-hour battery storage will not be connected to any renewable energy projects and is just supposed to make the grid more resilient by helping shore up power during peak evening hours. Opponents of the project have claimed this is false and it will bring about new renewable energy facilities in the region, along with raising the usual fire concerns.
  • There’s another option should local officials side with opponents – Michigan enacted a law last year that enables developers to go straight to state regulators for permission to build. (If you remember, we previously chronicled how this is turning into a legal dispute.)
  • It’s still early in the process, so we will have to wait and see what locals are able to pull off here and whether the state intervention is necessary.
Yellow
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Spotlight

How the Tax Bill Is Empowering Anti-Renewables Activists

A war of attrition is now turning in opponents’ favor.

Jael Holzman
09/12/2025
Massachusetts and solar panels.
Heatmap Illustration/Library of Congress, Getty Images

A solar developer’s defeat in Massachusetts last week reveals just how much stronger project opponents are on the battlefield after the de facto repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week, solar developer PureSky pulled five projects under development around the western Massachusetts town of Shutesbury. PureSky’s facilities had been in the works for years and would together represent what the developer has claimed would be one of the state’s largest solar projects thus far. In a statement, the company laid blame on “broader policy and regulatory headwinds,” including the state’s existing renewables incentives not keeping pace with rising costs and “federal policy updates,” which PureSky said were “making it harder to finance projects like those proposed near Shutesbury.”

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Q&A

How a Heatmap Reader Beat a Battery Storage Ban

A conversation with Jeff Seidman, a professor at Vassar College.

Jael Holzman
09/12/2025
Jeffrey Seidman.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Jeff Seidman, a professor at Vassar College and an avid Heatmap News reader. Last week Seidman claimed a personal victory: he successfully led an effort to overturn a moratorium on battery storage development in the town of Poughkeepsie in Hudson Valley, New York. After reading a thread about the effort he posted to BlueSky, I reached out to chat about what my readers might learn from his endeavors – and how they could replicate them, should they want to.

The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Spotlight

The Fate of Wind Energy in Arkansas Is on Eagles’ Wings

The Nimbus wind project in the Ozark Mountains is moving forward even without species permits, while locals pray Trump will shut it down.

Jael Holzman
09/04/2025
An eagle, wind power, and Arkansas.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The state of Arkansas is quickly becoming an important bellwether for the future of renewable energy deployment in the U.S., and a single project in the state’s famed Ozark Mountains might be the big fight that decides which way the state’s winds blow.

Arkansas has not historically been a renewables-heavy state, and very little power there is generated from solar or wind today. But after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the state saw a surge in project development, with more than 1.5 gigawatts of mostly utility-scale solar proposed in 2024, according to industry data. The state also welcomed its first large wind farm that year.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow