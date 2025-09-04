The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Hotspots

Offshore Wind Bluster Hits New England


And more on the week’s most important conflicts around renewable energy projects.

Jael Holzman
09/04/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Newport County, Rhode Island – The Trump administration escalated its onslaught against the offshore wind sector in the past week … coincidentally (or not) right after a New England-based anti-wind organization requested that it do so.

  • Over the Labor Day weekend, the Trump administration stated in a court filing that it planned to potentially redo the record of decision for Orsted’s SouthCoast wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, and yesterday, Justice Department officials said they would vacate the approval of Avangrid’s construction and operations plan for its New England 1 offshore project.
  • These announcements got a lot of media attention. Less focus was bestowed on what preceded these moves: Last week, the anti-wind organization Green Oceans partnered with four tribes native to the Northeast and together sent petitions to the Interior and Transportation Departments, as well as the Defense Department, calling for the “immediate suspension” of offshore wind in the region.
  • According to a press release, the petitions asked for projects under construction to stop work as well as called for an end to the operation of South Fork, a completed and operating wind farm off the coast of New York. The petitions rely largely on a national security rationale that mirrors the administration’s reasoning for halting work on Orsted’s Revolution Wind offshore project. (Orsted sued over that move today, by the way.)
  • We cannot say at the moment how much this specific maneuver mattered to an administration already hostile to offshore wind. But there’s reason to believe Green Oceans is an influential organization within Trump administration circles. Early this year I reported on a roadmap created by a constellation of opposition groups, including the head of Green Oceans, and submitted to the Trump transition team showing how the incoming administration could block offshore wind development. Several of the turns in that roadmap have ultimately come to pass.
  • We also now know that Green Oceans has been in direct contact with Trump officials about individual offshore wind projects. Last week, E&E News published internal emails that showed the organization obtained a meeting in May with senior Interior Department officials to discuss cancelling all current offshore wind leases held by developers.
  • At this juncture, it’s genuinely impossible to know how far Trump will go. But now we know the opposition to offshore wind is going for the Full Monty: shutting down operating projects on a national security justification.

2. Madison County, New York – Officials in this county are using a novel method to target a wind project: They’re claiming it’ll disrupt 911 calls.

  • Apparently, independent analysis commissioned by Madison County found four turbines planned for a Liberty Renewals wind project would potentially inhibit emergency communications, including 911 calls, because of their proximity to key microwave transmitters.
  • Last week, Liberty Renewals and Madison County met with an administrative law judge to discuss whether the developer will be required under their permits to relocate at least one turbine identified in that analysis. A decision will be reached within 45 days.
  • Of course, Madison County isn’t just concerned about communications disruptions, as officials were previously opposed to the wind farm on other grounds. It’s also worth noting that utilizing the potential for interruptions in emergency response is a tactic that’s been used before by the Trump administration against wind power, as discussed earlier in today’s edition.

3. Wells County, Indiana – A pro-solar organization is apparently sending mass texts to people in this county asking them to sign a petition opposing a county-wide moratorium on new projects.

  • I learned about this on Facebook, where a resident in the county posted a screenshot of a text they recently received with a link to this petition to “stop the solar ban in Wells County.” Although it is unclear who was behind the text message itself, the petition is from Solar United Neighbors, a solar energy advocacy group.
  • The petition’s language tries to convince locals to oppose the ban because of its impacts on small residential solar and community solar installations that could potentially benefit individual farmers. It also describes how a ban on utility-scale solar would negatively impact property rights.
  • I’m used to seeing this sort of text message outreach in a political campaign, not in a fight over local renewables zoning. It’s fascinating to see pro-solar promotion at the grassroots level get this granular and direct, given the lead opponents have taken in this kind of organizing.
  • I’m still not convinced these forms of outreach will work with populations that are at risk of turning NIMBY though, as direct text messages can be kind of annoying to some. Which is probably why this text was posted to social media in the first place.

4. Henderson County, Kentucky – Planning officials in this county have recommended a two-year moratorium on wind power, sending the matter to a final vote before the county fiscal court.

  • Local opposition to wind energy has encircled a proposal from Cordelio Power for Rock Bluff Energy Park, which would involve almost 100 turbines in the eastern portion of the county. If enacted, this moratorium would effectively shut out the company from developing the wind farm fast enough to receive federal renewable energy tax benefits. The county previously enacted a ban on developing the Cordelio Power project for at least one year.
  • A review of Heatmap Pro’s data on this county shows that this outcome was predictable: Despite a high degree of support for renewable energy overall at the local level, Henderson is exactly the kind of rural farming county and conservative political region that carries all the hallmarks of risk.

5. Monterey County, California – Uh oh, another battery fire in central California.

  • On Friday, the battery at an Averon solar-storage facility in the tiny town of Parkfield caught fire, leading local law enforcement to order an evacuation within a two-mile radius of the site.
  • Five homes were evacuated in the rural area that is home to fewer than 20 people, but the incident caught the attention of the media because it happened within the same county as the now-infamous Moss Landing facility. I watched this news take off like an ignition across anti-renewables Facebook, and it’s tough to see another battery fire happening so close to such an already-fraught region for battery storage.
Yellow
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Spotlight

The Fate of Wind Energy in Arkansas Is on Eagles’ Wings

The Nimbus wind project in the Ozark Mountains is moving forward even without species permits, while locals pray Trump will shut it down.

Jael Holzman
09/04/2025
An eagle, wind power, and Arkansas.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The state of Arkansas is quickly becoming an important bellwether for the future of renewable energy deployment in the U.S., and a single project in the state’s famed Ozark Mountains might be the big fight that decides which way the state’s winds blow.

Arkansas has not historically been a renewables-heavy state, and very little power there is generated from solar or wind today. But after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the state saw a surge in project development, with more than 1.5 gigawatts of mostly utility-scale solar proposed in 2024, according to industry data. The state also welcomed its first large wind farm that year.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Q&A

How Renewable Projects Can Be a Political Win-Win

Chatting party polarization with League of Conservation Voters CEO Pete Maysmith.

Jael Holzman
09/04/2025
The CEO of the League of Conservation Voters.
Heatmap Illustration

For this week’s conversation I chatted with Pete Maysmith, CEO of the League of Conservation Voters. There’s no one I’d rather talk to at a moment when any conflict over a solar farm can turn into the equivalent of a heated political campaign. I wanted to know how LCV is approaching the way renewables are becoming more partisan and the insurgent rise of local opposition to project development. Thankfully, Maysmith was willing to take some time right before the Labor Day weekend to sit in my hot seat.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Spotlight

Birds Could Be the Anti-Wind Trump Card

How the Migratory Bird Treaty Act could become the administration’s ultimate weapon against wind farms.

Jael Holzman
08/28/2025
A golden eagle and wind turbines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The Trump administration has quietly opened the door to strictly enforcing a migratory bird protection law in a way that could cast a legal cloud over wind farms across the country.

As I’ve chronicled for Heatmap, the Interior Department over the past month expanded its ongoing investigation of the wind industry’s wildlife impacts to go after turbines for killing imperiled bald and golden eagles, sending voluminous records requests to developers. We’ve discussed here how avian conservation activists and even some former government wildlife staff are reporting spikes in golden eagle mortality in areas with operating wind projects. Whether these eagle deaths were allowable under the law – the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act – is going to wind up being a question for regulators and courts if Interior progresses further against specific facilities. Irrespective of what one thinks about the merits of wind energy, it’s extremely likely that a federal government already hostile to wind power will use the law to apply even more pressure on developers.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow