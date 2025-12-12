The Fight

Nebraskans Boot a County Commissioner Over Support for Solar

Plus more of the week’s biggest fights in renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
12/12/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. York County, Nebraska – A county commissioner in this rural corner of Nebraska appears to have lost his job after greenlighting a solar project.

  • On Monday, York County closed a special recall election to remove LeRoy Ott, the county commissioner who cast a deciding vote in April to reverse a restrictive solar farm ordinance. Fare thee well, Commissioner Ott.
  • In a statement published to the York County website, Ott said that his “position on the topic has always been to compromise between those that want no solar and those who want solar everwhere.” “I believe that landowners have rights to do what they want with their land, but it must also be tempered with the rights of their neighbors, as well as state, safety and environmental considerations.”
  • This loss is just the latest example of a broader trend I’ve chronicled, in which local elections become outlets for resolving discontent over solar development in agricultural areas. It’s important to note how low turnout was in the recall: fewer than 600 people even voted and Ott lost his seat by a margin of less than 100 votes.

2. St. Joseph County, Indiana – Down goes another data center!

  • The St. Joseph County Council denied a request to rezone agricultural land for construction of a large new data center campus in New Carlisle, a farming community that already hosts a large Amazon Web Services facility, despite support from local elected leaders and the area’s schools. Residents stormed the rezoning hearing in droves, leading to a 7-2 rejection vote. That effectively kills the project proposal as is, though the request can be brought back in six months.
  • This is evidence of Indiana’s bend towards hostility against data center development after a boom in Big Tech infrastructure investments. Just a few months ago, I explained how the state was a coveted jurisdiction for data center developers looking to find cheap, easy-to-access power and areas desperate for fresh sources of tax revenue. Now that we’re watching popular opposition take down projects, it’s unclear whether that’ll remain the case.

3. Maricopa County, Arizona – I’m looking at the city of Mesa to see whether it’ll establish new rules that make battery storage development incredibly challenging.

  • Mesa, one of the state’s largest cities, is debating whether to institute a 1,000-foot setback on battery storage sited near residential properties. City officials proposed the idea as an update to city code this week. While municipal planning staff have pushed back on the distance, requesting 400 feet, representatives of the solar sector are piping mad because the National Fire Protection Association says only 100 feet is needed for public safety.
  • Battery storage fires are a sensitive issue in Arizona, not just because of the heat but also because of the history. Before the Moss Landing disaster in California this past January, a BESS fire in the Maricopa County city of Surprise was known as the worst example of a blaze befalling the sector. Surprise now has a 1,500-foot setback on battery storage near residences.

4. Imperial County, California – Solar is going to have a much harder time in this agricultural area now that there’s a cap on utility-scale projects.

  • This week, the Imperial County Commission enacted a development cap mandating that no more than 7% of all farmland in the county be used for solar projects or battery storage development. At the same meeting, the commission approved a series of permits for a large utility-scale solar and storage facility on agricultural land – the Big Rock 2 Cluster project. Per press reports, this will not stop any projects under development today, but will mean only about 1,500 acres remain for potential solar farms.
  • Solar caps aren’t uncommon and are a more flexible method for restricting unfettered solar development than an outright moratorium. In Virginia, for example, rural counties have instituted solar caps to ensure new generation comes online while maintaining their ideal amount of farming acreage.

5. Converse County, Wyoming – The Pronghorn 2 hydrogen project is losing its best shot at operating: the wind.

  • As you may or may not recall, Pronghorn 2 is a fledgling hydrogen production facility under development in Wyoming that would, if completed, manufacture raw material for jet fuel. The plan has been to power the hydrogen process through wind energy generated on site.
  • Except now that can’t happen. A state judge ruled last week in favor of landowners suing to invalidate the wind lease for Pronghorn 2, reversing a decision by the State Board of Land Commissioners.
  • I personally expect this to be the end of the project, between the expiration of the federal hydrogen production tax credit and an increasingly hostile political landscape for wind energy in Wyoming. Only time will tell.

6. Grundy County, Illinois – Another noteworthy court ruling came this week as a state circuit court ruled against the small city of Morris, which had sued the county seeking to block permits for an ECA Solar utility-scale project.

A Lawsuit Over Eagle Deaths Could Ensnare More Wind Farms

Activists are suing for records on three projects in Wyoming.

Jael Holzman
12/12/2025
Donald Trump, an eagle, and wind turbines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Three wind projects in Wyoming are stuck in the middle of a widening legal battle between local wildlife conservation activists and the Trump administration over eagle death records.

The rural Wyoming bird advocacy group Albany County Conservancy filed a federal lawsuit last week against the Trump administration seeking to compel the government to release reams of information about how it records deaths from three facilities owned and operated by the utility PacifiCorp: Dunlap Wind, Ekola Flats, and Seven Mile Hill. The group filed its lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, the national public records disclosure law, and accused the Fish and Wildlife Service of unlawfully withholding evidence related to whether the three wind farms were fully compliant with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Environmental Group That Wants to Stop Data Centers

A conversation with Public Citizen’s Deanna Noel.

Jael Holzman
12/12/2025
Deanna Noel.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Deanna Noel, climate campaigns director for the advocacy group Public Citizen. I reached out to Deanna because last week Public Citizen became one of the first major environmental groups I’ve seen call for localities and states to institute full-on moratoria against any future data center development. The exhortation was part of a broader guide for more progressive policymakers on data centers, but I found this proposal to be an especially radical one as some communities institute data center moratoria that also restrict renewable energy. I wanted to know, how do progressive political organizations talk about data center bans without inadvertently helping opponents of solar and wind projects?

The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.

GOP Lawmaker Asks FAA to Rescind Wind Farm Approval

And more on the week’s biggest fights around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
12/05/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Benton County, Washington – The Horse Heaven wind farm in Washington State could become the next Lava Ridge — if the Federal Aviation Administration wants to take up the cause.

  • On Monday, Dan Newhouse, Republican congressman of Washington, sent a letter to the FAA asking them to review previous approvals for Horse Heaven, claiming that the project’s development would significantly impede upon air traffic into the third largest airport in the state, which he said is located ten miles from the project site. To make this claim Newhouse relied entirely on the height of the turbines. He did not reference any specific study finding issues.
  • There’s a wee bit of irony here: Horse Heaven – a project proposed by Scout Clean Energy – first set up an agreement to avoid air navigation issues under the first Trump administration. Nevertheless, Newhouse asked the agency to revisit the determination. “There remains a great deal of concern about its impact on safe and reliable air operations,” he wrote. “I believe a rigorous re-examination of the prior determination of no hazard is essential to properly and accurately assess this project’s impact on the community.”
  • The “concern” Newhouse is referencing: a letter sent from residents in his district in eastern Washington whose fight against Horse Heaven I previously chronicled a full year ago for The Fight. In a letter to the FAA in September, which Newhouse endorsed, these residents wrote there were flaws under the first agreement for Horse Heaven that failed to take into account the full height of the turbines.
  • I was first to chronicle the risk of the FAA grounding wind project development at the beginning of the Trump administration. If this cause is taken up by the agency I do believe it will send chills down the spines of other project developers because, up until now, the agency has not been weaponized against the wind industry like the Interior Department or other vectors of the Transportation Department (the FAA is under their purview).
  • When asked for comment, FAA spokesman Steven Kulm told me: “We will respond to the Congressman directly.” Kulm did not respond to an additional request for comment on whether the agency agreed with the claims about Horse Heaven impacting air traffic.

2. Dukes County, Massachusetts – The Trump administration signaled this week it will rescind the approvals for the New England 1 offshore wind project.

