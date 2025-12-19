The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Spotlight

The 5 Fights to Watch in 2026

Spoiler: A lot of them are about data centers.

Jael Holzman
12/19/2025
Data centers and clean energy.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It’s now clear that 2026 will be big for American energy, but it’s going to be incredibly tense.

Over the past 365 days, we at The Fight have closely monitored numerous conflicts over siting and permitting for renewable energy and battery storage projects. As we’ve done so, the data center boom has come into full view, igniting a tinderbox of resentment over land use, local governance and, well, lots more. The future of the U.S. economy and the energy grid may well ride on the outcomes of the very same city council and board of commissioners meetings I’ve been reporting on every day. It’s a scary yet exciting prospect.

To bring us into the new year, I wanted to try something a little different. Readers ask me all the time for advice with questions like, What should I be thinking about right now? And, How do I get this community to support my project? Or my favorite: When will people finally just shut up and let us build things? To try and answer these questions and more, I wanted to give you the top five trends in energy development (and data centers) I’ll be watching next year.

1. The AI data center backlash is growing faster than you thought.

The best thing going for American renewable energy right now is the AI data center boom. But the backlash against developing these projects is spreading incredibly fast.

Do you remember last week when I told you about a national environmental group calling for data center moratoria across the country? On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders called for a nationwide halt to data center construction until regulations are put in place. The next day, the Working Families Party – a progressive third party that fields candidates all over the country for all levels of government – called for its candidates to run in opposition to new data center construction.

On the other end of the political spectrum, major figures in the American right wing have become AI skeptics critical of the nascent data center buildout, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. These figures are clearly following the signals amidst the noise; I have watched in recent months as anti-data center fervor has spread across Facebook, with local community pages and groups once focused on solar and wind projects pivoting instead to focus on data centers in development near them.

In other words, I predicted just one month ago, an anti-data center political movement is forming across the country and quickly gaining steam (ironically aided by the internet and algorithms powered by server farms).

2. More data centers = lots more transmission fights.

I often hear from the clean energy sector that the data center boom will be a boon for new projects. Renewable energy is the fastest to scale and construct, the thinking goes, and therefore will be the quickest, easiest, and most cost effective way to meet the projected spike in energy demand.

I’m not convinced yet that this line of thinking is correct. But I’m definitely sure that no matter the fuel type, we can expect a lot more transmission development, and nothing sparks a land use fight more easily than new wires.

Past is prologue here. One must look no further than the years-long fight over the Piedmont Reliability Project, a proposed line that would connect a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania to data centers in Virginia by crossing a large swathe of Maryland agricultural land. I’ve been covering it closely since we put the project in our inaugural list of the most at-risk projects, and the conflict is now a clear blueprint.

In Wisconsin, a billion-dollar transmission project is proving this thesis true. I highly recommend readers pay close attention to Port Washington, where the release of fresh transmission line routes for a massive new data center this week has aided an effort to recall the city’s mayor for supporting the project. And this isn’t even an interstate project like Piedmont.

3. The data center backlash is coming for renewable energy.

While I may not be sure of the renewable energy sector’s longer-term benefits from data center development, I’m far more confident that this Big Tech land use backlash is hitting projects right now.

The short-term issue for renewables developers is that opponents of data centers use arguments and tactics similar to those deployed by anti-solar and anti-wind advocates. Everyone fighting data centers is talking about ending development on farmland, avoiding changes to property values, stopping excess noise and water use, and halting irreparable changes to their ways of life.

Only one factor distinguishes data center fights from renewable energy fights: building the former potentially raises energy bills, while the latter will lower energy costs.

I do fear that as data center fights intensify nationwide, communities will not ban or hyper-regulate the server farms in particular, but rather will pass general bans that also block the energy projects that could potentially power them. Rural counties are already enacting moratoria on solar and wind in tandem with data centers – this is not new. But the problem will worsen as conflicts spread, and it will be incumbent upon the myriad environmentalists boosting data center opponents to not accidentally aid those fighting zero-carbon energy.

4. Trump will start slowly approving renewables.

This week, the Bureau of Land Management approved its first solar project in months: the Libra facility in Nevada. When this happened, I received a flood of enthusiastic and optimistic emails and texts from sources.

We do not yet know whether the Libra approval is a signal of a thaw inside the Trump administration. The Interior Department’s freeze on renewables permitting decisions continues mostly unabated, and I have seen nothing to indicate that more decisions like this are coming down the pike. What we do know is that ahead of a difficult midterm election, the Trump administration faces outsized pressure to do more to address “affordability,” Democrats plan to go after Republicans for effectively repealing the Inflation Reduction Act and halting permits for solar and wind projects, and there’s a grand bargain to be made in Congress over permitting reform that rides on an end to the permitting freeze.

I anticipate that ahead of the election and further permitting talks in Congress, the Trump administration will mildly ease its chokehold on solar and wind permits because that is the most logical option in front of them. I do not think this will change the circumstances for more than a small handful of projects sited on federal lands that were already deep in the permitting process when Trump took power.

5. Battery fire fears continue to spread after Moss Landing.

It’s impossible to conclude a conversation about next year’s project fights without ending on the theme that defined 2025: battery fire fears are ablaze, and they’ll only intensify as data centers demand excess energy storage capacity.

The January Moss Landing fire incident was a defining moment for an energy sector struggling to grapple with the effects of the Internet age. Despite bearing little resemblance to the litany of BESS proposals across the country, that one hunk of burning battery wreckage in California inspired countless communities nationwide to ban new battery storage outright.

There is no sign this trend will end any time soon. I expect data centers to only accelerate these concerns, as these facilities can also catch fire in ways that are challenging to address.

Yellow
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Hotspots

A Texas Data Center Dispute Turns Tawdry

Plus a resolution for Vineyard Wind and more of the week’s big renewables fights.

Jael Holzman
12/19/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Hopkins County, Texas – A Dallas-area data center fight pitting developer Vistra against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has exploded into a full-blown political controversy as the power company now argues the project’s developer had an improper romance with a city official for the host community.

  • For those who weren’t around for the first go, here’s the low-down: The Dallas ex-urb of Sulphur Springs is welcoming a data center project proposed by a relatively new firm, MSB Global. But the land – a former coal plant site – is held by Vistra, which acquired the property in a deal intended for remediating the site. After the city approved the project, Vistra refused to allow construction on the land, so Sulphur Springs sued, and in its bid to win the case, the city received support from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, whose office then opened an antitrust investigation into the power company’s land holdings.
  • Since we first reported this news, the lawsuit has escalated. Vistra’s attorneys have requested Sulphur Springs’ attorney be removed from the court proceedings because, according to screenshots of lengthy social media posts submitted to the court, the city itself has confirmed that the attorney dated a senior executive for MSB Global as recently as the winter of 2024.
  • In a letter dated December 10, posted online by activists fighting the data center, Vistra’s attorneys now argue the relationship is what led to the data center coming to the city in the first place, and that the attorney cannot argue on behalf of the city because they’ll be a fact witness who may need to provide testimony in the case: “These allegations make awareness of negotiations surrounding the deed and the City’s subsequent conduct post-transaction, including any purported ‘reliance’ on Vistra Parties’ actions and omissions, relevant.”
  • I have not heard back from MSB Global or Sulphur Springs about this case, but if I do, you’ll be hearing about it.

2. La Plata County, Colorado – This county has just voted to extend its moratorium on battery energy storage facilities over fire fears.

Keep reading... Show less
Yellow
Q&A

Are Renewables Really Benefiting From the Data Center Boom?

A catch-up with kWh Analytics’ Jason Kaminsky.

Jael Holzman
12/19/2025
Jason Kaminsky.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is a catch-up chat with Jason Kaminsky of kWh Analytics, an insurance firm that works with renewable energy developers. I reached out to Kaminsky ahead of the new year because as someone with an arms-length distance from development, I find he is able to speak more candidly about market dynamics and macro-level trends – as well as the fears many have in rural communities about energy project failures, like battery fires. Seeing as the theme this week felt like “data centers forever,” I also thought it would be good to get up to speed on what he’s most focused on in that space, too.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading... Show less
Yellow
Spotlight

A Lawsuit Over Eagle Deaths Could Ensnare More Wind Farms

Activists are suing for records on three projects in Wyoming.

Jael Holzman
12/12/2025
Donald Trump, an eagle, and wind turbines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Three wind projects in Wyoming are stuck in the middle of a widening legal battle between local wildlife conservation activists and the Trump administration over eagle death records.

The rural Wyoming bird advocacy group Albany County Conservancy filed a federal lawsuit last week against the Trump administration seeking to compel the government to release reams of information about how it records deaths from three facilities owned and operated by the utility PacifiCorp: Dunlap Wind, Ekola Flats, and Seven Mile Hill. The group filed its lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, the national public records disclosure law, and accused the Fish and Wildlife Service of unlawfully withholding evidence related to whether the three wind farms were fully compliant with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Keep reading... Show less
Yellow