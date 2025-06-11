Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Podcast

A New Grand Theory of Why Decarbonization Is So Hard

Rob and Jesse talk with Jessica Green, author of the forthcoming book, Existential Politics.

Robinson Meyer Jesse D. Jenkins
06/11/2025
Flooding.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Why has it been so hard for the world to make progress on climate change over the past 30 years? Maybe it’s because we’ve been thinking about the problem wrong. Academics and economists have often framed climate change as a free-rider or collective action problem, one in which countries must agree not to emit greenhouse gases and abuse the public commons. But maybe the better way to understand climate action is as a fight that generates winners and losers, defined primarily by who owns what.

On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Rob and Jesse talk with Jessica Green, a political science professor at the University of Toronto. She calls for “radical pragmatism” in climate action and an “asset revaluation”-focused view of the climate problem. Green is the author of the forthcoming book Existential Politics: Why Global Climate Institutions Are Failing and How to Fix Them. Shift Key is hosted by Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University, and Robinson Meyer, Heatmap’s executive editor.

Subscribe to “Shift Key” and find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also add the show’s RSS feed to your podcast app to follow us directly.

Here is an excerpt from our conversation:

Jesse Jenkins: So what are some of the strategies that you think policy makers can take if they adopt this sort of asset theory mindset?

Jessica Green: So there’s kind of two pieces to this. One is to recognize the many flaws in the status quo approach, which sidesteps all of these questions of asset revaluation. So I spend a lot of time explaining why managing tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere or [greenhouse gases] in the atmosphere is not a helpful approach.

There is a huge swath of the policy space — and I know this may upset some of your listeners that are dedicated to things like greening the supply chain and voluntary net zero commitments and public-private partnerships and improving the robustness of carbon offsets. And you know, I document extensively in the book why these things do not work. And so even though many of us think, Oh, well, we’re past that, this is everywhere in climate policy. Anywhere you see net zero — anywhere you see the word ‘net,’ you have some kind of offset, whether it’s a carbon offset, CCS. This is really everywhere in climate policy.

So I think that’s step one. And then step two is to really address both pieces of the equation of fossil and green asset owners. One is you have to build green asset owners, which is the thing you guys talk about so much in your podcast. How do we do industrial policy and create carrots to incentivize particularly these decarbonizable industries to flip?

But the other piece, which is the one that nobody wants to talk about, is how do we constrain the material and political power of the fossil fuel industry or fossil asset owners? And that is the big one. And so I try, in my own pragmatist way, to talk about the international institutions that are available to us to think about constraining them both in trade, but also in tax and investment law. And I think those are ways that we can think more productively about how to lessen this power asymmetry between fossil and green asset owners.

Also mentioned in this episode:

Asset Revaluation and the Existential Politics of Climate Change, by Jessica Green, Jeff Colgan, and Thomas Hale

Tax Policy Is Climate Policy by Jessica Green

Why Carbon Pricing Falls Short, by Jesse Jenkins

Jesse’s 2014 article on asset specificity and climate change

Jesse’s downshift; Rob’s downshift.

Music for Shift Key is by Adam Kromelow.

Robinson Meyer profile image

Robinson Meyer

Robinson is the founding executive editor of Heatmap. He was previously a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he covered climate change, energy, and technology.

Jesse D. Jenkins profile image

Jesse D. Jenkins

Jesse D. Jenkins is an assistant professor and expert in energy systems engineering and policy at Princeton University where he leads the REPEAT Project, which provides regular, timely environmental and economic evaluation of federal energy and climate policies as they’re proposed and enacted.

You’re out of free articles.

Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Economy

Trump Has an Electricity Price Problem

Look more closely at today’s inflation figures and you’ll see it.

Matthew Zeitlin
06/11/2025
Electricity.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Inflation is slowing, but electricity bills are rising. While the below-expectations inflation figure reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday morning — the consumer price index rose by just 0.1% in May, and 2.4% on the year — has been eagerly claimed by the Trump administration as a victory over inflation, a looming increase in electricity costs could complicate that story.

Consumer electricity prices rose 0.9% in May, and are up 4.5% in the past year. And it’s quite likely price increases will accelerate through the summer, thanks to America’s largest electricity market, PJM Interconnection. Significant hikes are expected or are already happening in many PJM states, including Maryland,New Jersey,Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio with some utilities having said they would raise rates as soon as this month.

Keep reading...Show less
Spotlight

Trump’s Onshore Wind Pause Is Still On

Six months in, federal agencies are still refusing to grant crucial permits to wind developers.

Jael Holzman
06/11/2025
Donald Trump and a wind turbine.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Federal agencies are still refusing to process permit applications for onshore wind energy facilities nearly six months into the Trump administration, putting billions in energy infrastructure investments at risk.

On Trump’s first day in office, he issued two executive orders threatening the wind energy industry – one halting solar and wind approvals for 60 days and another commanding agencies to “not issue new or renewed approvals, rights of way, permits, leases or loans” for all wind projects until the completion of a new governmental review of the entire industry. As we were first to report, the solar pause was lifted in March and multiple solar projects have since been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. In addition, I learned in March that at least some transmission for wind farms sited on private lands may have a shot at getting federal permits, so it was unclear if some arms of the government might let wind projects proceed.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Climate

AM Briefing: EPA Reportedly to Roll Back Power Plant Emission Regulations Today

On power plant emissions, Fervo, and a UK nuclear plant

Jeva Lange
06/11/2025
EPA Will Reportedly Roll Back Power Plant Emission Regulations Today
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: A week into Atlantic hurricane season, development in the basin looks “unfavorable through JuneCanadian wildfires have already burned more land than the annual average, at over 3.1 million hectares so farRescue efforts resumed Wednesday in the search for a school bus swept away by flash floods in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

THE TOP FIVE

1. EPA to weaken Biden-era power plant pollution regulations today

EPA

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow