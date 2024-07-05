Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Where Hurricane Beryl is Headed Next

On weekend weather, the U.K.’s election, and China EV tariffs

Jessica Hullinger
07/05/2024
Where Hurricane Beryl is Headed Next

Current conditions: Rain storms prompted China to evacuate 240,000 in the east • A heat wave is breaking records in Moscow • Beachgoers along the Gulf of Mexico are cautioned to beware dangerous rip currents this weekend.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Fires rage in California as ‘very dangerous’ heat wave hits western states

More than 100 million people in the United States remain under heat alerts. A dangerous heat wave is baking the West, with temperatures expected to peak today and tomorrow. In some desert areas, temperatures could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s not your typical heat wave,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous heat wave, this is a high-end heat wave. Very dangerous.” The heat, combined with high winds and dry conditions, have increased the risk of wildfires across California, where firefighters are already battling blazes. The Thompson Fire in Northern California scorched 3,700 acres and forced nearly 30,000 people to evacuate. “Oppressive” heat and humidity will also plague the Southeast today and tomorrow.

The Thompson Fire burns in Butte County. CAL FIRE

2. Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Beryl is lashing Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula after devastating Jamaica. The system, which is currently a category 2 storm, has wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and is expected to bring a lot of rain and dangerous storm surge. Parts of southern Texas could feel the storm’s effects this weekend. At least 11 people have died in the hurricane and many buildings across several Caribbean islands remain without power.

3. Labour Party wins UK general election

The Labour Party won a landslide victory in the U.K.’s general election, which means that Keir Starmer is the new prime minister and 14 years of Conservative rule have come to an end. Starmer has vowed to transform the U.K. into a “clean energy superpower.” Here are some of his environmental pledges:

  • Establish a publicly owned clean energy firm.
  • Fully decarbonize the power sector by 2030.
  • Double onshore wind, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind by 2030.
  • Upgrade the grid and speed up clean energy projects.
  • Deny new licenses for exploring new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.
  • Ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars by 2030 and increase charging access for EVs.

The Green party saw its best election results ever, and quadrupled its representation in government.

4. EU raises tariffs on Chinese EVs

The European Union confirmed yesterday it will impose new tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese EV imports. When added to the existing duty of 10%, the tax could be nearly 50%. The move is intended to protect EU car manufacturers from an influx of cheap EVs but could also increase EV prices across the bloc because, while “Chinese EVs are a relatively rare sight on U.S. roads,” they're quite common in the EU, the BBC noted.

    • 5. Germany makes balcony solar power a legal right

    Germany passed reforms that will guarantee people living in apartments have the right to install solar systems on their balconies. The new rule means landlords or other authorities will not be able to block the installations except for in exceptional circumstances. “The right to harvest solar power is thus legally enshrined,” Carsten Körnig, the head of the BSW solar power association, said in a statement. “This is tangible climate protection and is likely ot further increase acceptance of the energy transition.” More than half of Germany’s population lives in rented housing, Reutersreported, and demand for balcony solar-power systems soared in 2023.

    THE KICKER

    Scientists discovered three plant species in South America that are closely related to the tree that produces cocoa beans. The discovery could help researchers produce climate-resistant cacao trees, and protect chocolate production.

    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

    Climate

    The Biochar King of Minneapolis

    Jim Doten will soon rule over one of the first municipally owned carbon removal programs.

    07/05/2024
    Minneapolis.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Minneapolis may be the only city in the country with a carbon sequestration program manager on staff. Now, Jim Doten — who holds that title — is about to realize his dream of starting up one of the first municipally owned and operated carbon removal projects.

    The Minnesota metropolis has just purchased its very own biomass pyrolyzer, a machine that heats up tree clippings in a low-oxygen environment and turns them into a form of charcoal called biochar. As the wood grew, it sucked carbon out of the air during photosynthesis; as biochar, that carbon becomes stable for hundreds of years, if not longer.

    AM Briefing: EV Sales in Focus

    On car trends, Cali’s power outages, and Google’s emissions

    07/03/2024
    What to Make of Q2 EV Sales
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Current conditions: Hurricane Beryl could bring up to 9 feet of storm surge to Jamaica • Northeastern India, already flooded, is expecting more rain • Last month beat June 2023 as the hottest June ever recorded.

    THE TOP FIVE

    1. Car companies see EV growth in Q2 sales reports

    Many automakers are reporting Q2 U.S. sales and deliveries this week. Let’s take a look at how the EV numbers are shaping up:

    FERC Is Already Split Over the End of Chevron

    America’s energy regulators are hashing it out in the comments.

    07/03/2024
    Tangled power lines.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    As decades of administrative law were being rendered irrelevant last week by a landmark Supreme Court decision denying regulators deference in their interpretations of ambiguous legal statues, one such regulator, Mark Christie, already had some ideas about what do with this new development.

    Christie, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s sole Republican member, had taken issue with FERC Order No. 1920, which was unveiled in May and established a new set of rules requiring transmission planners to be more proactive in assessing their future needs and how to pay for them. The order was decided in a 2-1 vote along partisan lines and was largely hailed by environmental and climate groups, who saw it as a way to encourage building out the transmission necessary to bring more wind and solar onto the grid.

