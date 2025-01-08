Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

11 Photos From a California on Fire

January is not supposed to be fire season.

Jacob Lambert
01/08/2025
The Palisades Fire.
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The Palisades, Hurst, and Eaton fires now spreading across Los Angeles are yet another reminder that our rapidly changing climate now acts in unprecedented ways, with hurricane-force winds, longstanding drought, and a host of other factors contributing to blazes that have so far caused two deaths, the evacuation of thousands, and mounting property damage. The following images are at once shockingly new — it is, after all, January in Los Angeles — and numbingly familiar.

Smoke from the Palisades Fire billow over the Los Angeles skyline Tuesday.Smoke from the Palisades Fire billow over the Los Angeles skyline Tuesday.Eric Thayer/Getty Images


The Palisades Fire burns near homes amid a powerful windstorm.The Palisades Fire burns near homes amid a powerful windstorm.Mario Tama/Getty Images


An onlooker takes photos as the Palisades Fire burns.An onlooker takes photos as the Palisades Fire burns.Mario Tama/Getty Images


Traffic backs up on Sunset Boulevard as people attempt to evacuate from the Palisades Fire Tuesday.Traffic backs up on Sunset Boulevard as people attempt to evacuate from the Palisades Fire Tuesday.Apu Gomes/Getty Images


Police officers help people evacuate along Sunset Boulevard.Police officers help people evacuate along Sunset Boulevard.Apu Gomes/Getty Images


A firefighting aircraft drops a fire retardant on the Palisades Fire Tuesday.A firefighting aircraft drops a fire retardant on the Palisades Fire Tuesday.Mario Tama/Getty Images


Houses burn in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday night.Houses burn in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday night.Eric Thayer/Getty Images


Roughly 50 miles to the northeast, the Eaton Fire burns in Sierra Madre.Roughly 50 miles to the northeast, the Eaton Fire burns in Sierra Madre.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Wind bends palm trees as the Eaton Fire moves through Altadena.Wind bends palm trees as the Eaton Fire moves through Altadena.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Flames attack the fireplace of a home in Pacific Palisades Tuesday night.Flames attack the fireplace of a home in Pacific Palisades Tuesday night.Eric Thayer/Getty Images


Sparks fly from the wheel of a burned school bus as the Eaton Fire moves through Altadena on Wednesday morning.Sparks fly from the wheel of a burned school bus as the Eaton Fire moves through Altadena on Wednesday morning.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sparks

An Insurance Startup Faces a Major Test in Los Angeles

Kettle offers parametric insurance and says that it can cover just about any home — as long as the owner can afford the premium.

Katie Brigham
01/09/2025
Los Angeles fire destruction.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Los Angeles is on fire, and it’s possible that much of the city could burn to the ground. This would be a disaster for California’s already wobbly home insurance market and the residents who rely on it. Kettle Insurance, a fintech startup focused on wildfire insurance for Californians, thinks that it can offer a better solution.

The company, founded in 2020, has thousands of customers across California, and L.A. County is its largest market. These huge fires will, in some sense, “be a good test, not just for the industry, but for the Kettle model,” Brian Espie, the company’s chief underwriting officer, told me. What it’s offering is known as “parametric” insurance and reinsurance (essentially insurance for the insurers themselves.) While traditional insurance claims can take years to fully resolve — as some victims of the devastating 2018 Camp Fire know all too well — Kettle gives policyholders 60 days to submit a notice of loss, after which the company has 15 days to validate the claim and issue payment. There is no deductible.

Climate

Could Los Angeles Burn to the Ground?

Not no.

Jeva Lange
01/09/2025
Chicago and Los Angeles fires.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Everyone knows the story of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, the one that allegedly knocked over a lantern in 1871 and burned down 2,100 acres of downtown Chicago. While the wildfires raging in Los Angeles County have already far exceeded that legendary bovine’s total attributed damage — at the time of this writing, on Thursday morning, five fires have burned more than 27,000 acres — the losses had centralized, at least initially, in the secluded neighborhoods and idyllic suburbs in the hills above the city.

On Wednesday, that started to change. Evacuation maps have since extended into the gridded streets of downtown Santa Monica and Pasadena, and a new fire has started north of Beverly Hills, moving quickly toward an internationally recognizable street: Hollywood Boulevard. The two biggest fires, Palisades and Eaton, remain 0% contained, and high winds have stymied firefighting efforts, all leading to an exceedingly grim question: Exactly how much of Los Angeles could burn. Could all of it?

Climate

AM Briefing: America’s 2024 Emissions

On greenhouse gases, LA’s fires, and the growing costs of natural disasters

Jessica Hullinger
01/09/2025
What Happened to America’s Emissions in 2024?
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Winter storm Cora is expected to disrupt more than 5,000 U.S. flights • Britain’s grid operator is asking power plants for more electricity as temperatures plummet • Parts of Australia could reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the coming days because the monsoon, which usually appears sometime in December, has yet to show up.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Los Angeles fires rage on

The fire emergency in Los Angeles continues this morning, with at least five blazes raging in different parts of the nation’s second most-populated city. The largest, known as the Palisades fire, has charred more than 17,000 acres near Malibu and is now the most destructive fire in the county’s history. The Eaton fire near Altadena and Pasadena has grown to 10,600 acres. Both are 0% contained. Another fire ignited in Hollywood but is reportedly being contained. At least five people have died, more than 2,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged, 130,000 people are under evacuation warnings, and more than 300,000 customers are without power. Wind speeds have come down from the 100 mph gusts reported yesterday, but “high winds and low relative humidity will continue critical fire weather conditions in southern California through Friday,” the National Weather Service said.

