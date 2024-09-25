The Fight

Battery Fears Hit Nebraska and New York

And more of the week’s biggest conflicts around renewable energy development.

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
1. Cass County, Nebraska — Local permits for a 260+ megawatt NextEra solar project have been stalled for at least two months, we can exclusively report.

  • The Cass County Planning Commission held a special meeting Monday on NextEra’s application for the project. Meeting minutes aren’t public yet and a record of the gathering may not be public until at least next week, but staff in the county zoning office confirmed with me on the phone that commissioners tabled the application for 60 days.
  • Why was it tabled? According to one anti-NextEra attendee’s post to Facebook, it was NextEra’s desire to add battery storage to the project. “Voters and commission members jumped all over him about [how] unsafe these lithium ion batteries are and, if they catch on fire, how they are nearly impossible to extinguish,” wrote Dave Begley of Omaha, Nebraska. “The Commission tabled the application over concerns about batteries.”
  • Cass County has restricted solar development before, passing an ordinance in 2023 with property distance requirements. A NextEra project developer told Energy News Network last year 40%-50% of the acreage it has leased for the project would be for setbacks from roads, drainage, and trees.
  • This upper-middle class, white, and conservative community outside of Omaha is also predicted to be a relatively difficult place to build a renewable energy project, based on Heatmap Pro’s modeling of polling, demographic, and economic data. Strong opposition to battery storage, in particular, was likely:

    • Batteries.Battery opinion modeling in Cass County, Nebraska.Heatmap Pro Screenshot

  • NextEra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2. Westchester County, N.Y. — Speaking of battery blues, a New York state senate race has become imbued with the politics surrounding energy storage, demonstrating how politicians are trying to take advantage of fire fears.

  • Gina Arena, a Republican running for a state senate seat in the Hudson Valley, on Monday published an open letter calling for East Point Energy to abandon its plans for a large lithium battery plant in the district.
  • “If the lithium battery farm were to be built, it would constitute an extraordinary danger to thousands of nearby residents who would have to shelter in place for days in the event of a fire,” she wrote.
  • This is part of a growing trend I’m observing in local and state politicians leveraging adverse reactions to renewables projects for their own gain. Such is the case for the California battery project we covered in our first edition of The Fight, and the Oak Run agri-voltaic project we featured last week.
  • Whether these campaigns succeed depends on many factors including political party and region. But these gambits can be influential.
  • Case in point: The example of Nick Newport, a local pizza shop owner who E&E News reported this week recently won a GOP primary for a Georgia county board of commissioners seat in part on opposition to water access for a Hyundai EV plant.

3. Georgetown County, S.C. — Sunrise Renewables is reportedly delaying a request for zoning approval to build two solar farms in the county amidst blossoming local opposition to development.

  • The solar farms were supposed to receive a public hearing in the Georgetown County planning commission last week but it was postponed after the county commission got “scores of letters and emails” against development, according to the Coastal Observer, a local paper in South Carolina.
  • The investment firm behind Sunrise Renewables is Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which also owns 50% of the Vineyard offshore wind project.

4. Carroll County, Maryland — Carroll County Commissioners are poised today to oppose a solar farm in the town of Sykesville before the state Public Service Commission on the grounds it conflicts with a county ban on farmland development.

  • “The board maintains its position of protecting owner property rights, local control, land use and permitting authority and the importance of renewable energy while preserving the county’s rich agricultural farmland,” the commissioners said in a press release ahead of the PSC meeting.

5. Stark County, Ohio — The Ohio Power Siting Board last week held two days of testimony-laden hearings in its case over Stark Solar, a 150-megawatt solar farm with battery storage being developed by a subsidiary of Samsung.

Here’s what else I’m watching…

  • In Iowa, Adams County is preparing to update its ordinance against wind projects.
  • In Maine, the town of Trenton has extended a solar moratorium for 180 days.
  • In New York, the town of Somerset has extended its moratorium on battery storage and the town of Duanesburg is extending its anti-battery and wind ordinance.
  • In Virginia, Halifax County is apparently slow in processing solar project applications despite lifting its moratorium.
Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

The Grudge Match Over Maine’s Plans for Offshore Wind

Conservationists won the last round, but this time the stakes involve new renewables technology.

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
Maine map.
Maine Department of Transportation / Heatmap

The future of floating offshore wind in America rests on a feud between YIMBY state officials and a government whistleblower over a bucolic island off the coast of Maine. I have no clue who will win.

Floating offshore wind is Maine’s best bet for wind power in deeper stretches of ocean, far away from beach views, coastal properties, and valuable fishing grounds. The tech — which other countries have tried to deploy but is still unproven at large commercial scale — offers a hypothetical panacea for the sorts of conflicts that often stymie offshore wind, and other states are looking to it as a solution for these thorny issues, including California.

Mineral Mania

The week’s biggest news in renewable energy policy.

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
Mineral mining.
Getty Images / Chris Briggs / Heatmap

1. Global minerals mania – The U.S. government and allies this week announced the Minerals Security Partnership Finance Network, a global minerals investment operation focused on battery metals and other resources key to the energy transition.

  • Along with the announcement came the disclosure of specific U.S. financing decisions – $600 million to Australian Strategic Materials for a rare earths project in New South Wales; $20 million to Electra Ontario Cobalt, a Canadian company, for a cobalt refinery; $50 million to ESS Inc. for iron flow battery assembly lines at its Oregon plant; and $3.6 million to Pensana Rare Earths for researching the expansion of a rare earths mine in Angola.
  • This represents a new norm where U.S. dollars can go to mining overseas. I’ve covered mining my whole career and can safely say the U.S. has never organized this hard to counter China’s outsized influence in global minerals markets through direct investments.
  • What else does this mean? Companies that rely on raw materials abroad are probably thinking internally about whether their resources could qualify for federal money one day, too.

2. Mining at home – Meanwhile, the Energy Department on Friday announced $3 billion (!) for 25 battery minerals and manufacturing projects in the United States.

Do Community Benefit Agreements Actually Work?

A conversation with Matilda Krieder of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Jael Holzman
09/25/2024
Do Community Benefit Agreements Actually Work?

This week I spoke with Matilda Krieder, a researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, about a database she and her colleagues released this week showing how onshore and offshore wind developers use community benefit agreements – a form of compact aimed at improving local benefits from projects. We talked about whether communities really see the agreements as helpful or if there’s a better way.

The following is an abridged version of our conversation edited for clarity and space:

