Politics

Trump’s False Climate Claims

On water stress, private jets, and the campaign’s home stretch.

Jeva Lange
10/28/2024
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions:More than 100 people are dead in the Philippines following flooding and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Trami • A low-pressure area in the southwest Caribbean could develop into Hurricane Patty as the storm season enters its final month • New York City’s rainless streak extends Monday as the Yankees-Dodgers World Series heads to the Bronx.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump reups false claims about energy and climate

Former President Donald Trump spent the weekend blasting everything from hydrogen to electric vehicle charging to the Federal Emergency Management Agency while making his final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day. Speaking in a Detroit suburb on Saturday, Trump repeated his common refrain about hydrogen-powered cars, telling supporters, “There will be no hydrogen. They tend to blow up, and once they blow up, you are not recognizable anymore.” Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Trump also alleged that California has “brownouts every weekend” due to the electricity demands of electric vehicles; misleadingly said he’d be able to “instantly” restart construction on a liquefied natural gas facility in Louisiana upon becoming president; and called the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act “so bad” because “we put up billions of dollars for rich companies.” Trump also spoke on Sunday from New York City’s Madison Square Garden alongside Elon Musk, where he incorrectly claimed that FEMA “[hasn’t] even responded in North Carolina.”

hadn’t expected Hurricane Oscar to develop into a hurricane at all, let alone in just 12 hours. But it did. The Category 1 storm made landfall in Cuba on Sunday, hours after passing over the Bahamas, bringing intense rain and strong winds. Up to a foot of rainfall was expected. Oscar struck while Cuba was struggling to recover from a large blackout that has left millions without power for four days. A second system, Tropical Storm Nadine, made landfall in Belize on Saturday with 60 mph winds and then quickly weakened. Both Oscar and Nadine developed in the Atlantic on the same day.

2. Study: Gas stoves shorten lives by an average of 2 years

Pollutants from gas stoves shorten people’s lives by an average of two years, according to a new study by scientists at Jaume I University in Spain. The research, which looked at households in the U.K. and EU, attributed 40,000 deaths per year in Europe to gas stoves, which leak pollutants linked to heart and lung diseases. “Way back in 1978, we first learned that NO2 pollution is many times greater in kitchens using gas than electric cookers,” lead author Juana María Delgado-Saborit told The Guardian. “But only now are we able to put a number on the amount of lives being cut short.”

A separate study in May estimated that 19,000 U.S. adults die annually due to pollution linked to their gas stoves. While awareness of the dangers of gas stoves is still growing, efforts in the U.S. to transition to safer and cleaner cooktops include measures on local ballots as well as the New York Power Authority and NYC Housing Authority’s Induction Stove Challenge. Heatmap exclusively reported on Friday that the judges selected Copper, which will provide 10,000 induction stove units to help transition the city’s public housing away from gas stoves.

3. Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. is currently experiencing drought-related ‘water stress’

Almost two-thirds of the United States is currently experiencing “some level of water stress related to drought,” according to a newly updated Drought Aware map from Esri. Using data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the USDA, the National Water Model, and other government agencies, the new maps can show users weekly national drought conditions ranging from 2000 to 2024. According to the maps, roughly 4% of the country is currently experiencing “exceptional drought” — which describes “widespread crop/pasture losses” and “shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells [creating] water emergencies” — including parts of Montana, Texas, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Drought mapEsri

4. Citing carbon inequality, new Oxfam report calls for ban on private jets, superyachts

Ahead of COP29, the Britain-based poverty nonprofit Oxfam is encouraging world leaders to “ban or punitively tax carbon-intensive luxury consumption — starting with private jets and superyachts.” The demand accompanies a new Oxfam study linking the emissions from the “luxury toys” of the wealthiest 1% of Europeans to climate impacts that disproportionately affect low- and lower-middle-income nations. “One of the key findings for us is that superyachts are by far the most polluting toy that a billionaire can own, except perhaps for a rocket ship,” one of the authors, Alex Maitland, told The Guardian. According to Oxfam, the average annual carbon footprint of billionaire-owned superyachts is over 6,000 tons — “more than three times the emissions of the billionaires’ private jets,” or the equivalent of 860 years of emissions for the average person in the world.

5. Wildfires, industrial activities drove CO2 level to new record in 2023

Globally averaged surface CO2 reached 420.0 parts per million in 2023, a new record, the World Meteorological Organization reported Monday. WMO’s bulletin, which is published annually, stressed that CO2 had risen 42.9 ppm, or 11.4%, over the past two decades. The 2023 increase was higher than in 2022, which the researchers attributed to fire emissions, reduced plant carbon uptake due to extreme heat stress, and industrial activities. “These are more than just statistics,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement. “Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet.”

THE KICKER

The Dutch design studio What If Lab makes tiny homes inside decommissioned wind turbine nacelles. Renew Economy described the abodes, which debuted during Dutch Design Week, as having a “cozy cottage feel” and smart amenities like “a heat pump, solar panels, and a solar water heater.”

Inside a What If Lab dwellingWhat If Lab

Yellow
Jeva Lange profile image

Jeva Lange

Jeva is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Her writing has also appeared in The Week, where she formerly served as executive editor and culture critic, as well as in The New York Daily News, Vice, and Gothamist, among others. Jeva lives in New York City.

Sparks

Exclusive: New York’s $32 Million Induction Stove Contest Has a Winner

Berkeley-based Copper was selected to supply 10,000 stoves to the New York City Housing Authority.

Emily Pontecorvo
10/25/2024
A Copper stove.
Heatmap Illustration/Copper

Last year, New York City went shopping for 10,000 induction stoves so it could ditch gas in its public housing. Now it's ready to make a purchase.

The New York Power Authority and NYC Housing Authority have selected Copper, a Berkeley, California-based startup that was formerly known as Channing Street Copper Company, as the winner of their Induction Stove Challenge, Heatmap has learned. The agencies are planning to award the company a $32 million, seven-year contract to design, prototype, test, and install its stoves in apartments throughout the city.

Politics

America’s Climate Future Will Be Decided in Arizona

From the national to the state to the local level, the state is about to hold some of the country’s most crucial elections.

Jeva Lange
10/25/2024
The Arizona flag and clean energy.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

In 2022, the Arizona Republic published a sentence many Democrats had dreamed of reading for decades: “Arizona,” the paper announced, “is a blue state.”

At the time, it felt true. In 2020, Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State — only the second time a Democrat had done so since Arizona broke for Harry Truman in 1952 — and Democrat Mark Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election to fill the late John McCain’s Senate seat, a victory that helped the Inflation Reduction Act get over the finish line. The 2022 midterm elections confirmed that the Democrats’ wins in the state hadn’t just been a one-time occurrence: Kelly successfully defended his seat, securing a full term; Katie Hobbs won the governorship; and Adrian Fontes beat a January 6 participant to become the secretary of state, Democrats all.

Electric Vehicles

Tesla’s Cheap EV Switcheroo

Elon Musk was never going to build the Model 2.

Andrew Moseman
10/25/2024
Elon Musk as Lucy.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Tesla got to thump its chest this week. In a Wednesday earnings call with investors, CEO Elon Musk and company shared better-than-expected sales and financial numbers for the third quarter of 2024. That good news caused the electric vehicle-maker’s stock to rebound following what had been a disappointing sales year so far, with the slump compounded by a tepid reaction to the “We, Robot” event earlier in October, when Tesla debuted its autonomous Cybercab.

A few important factors underlie Tesla’s big rebound: Manufacturing costs fell, the refreshed Model 3 is doing well, and the Cybertruck has begun to sell in big enough numbers to help the company’s bottom line. Then there was this line from Musk’s presentation: “Preparations remain underway for our offering of new vehicles – including more affordable models – which we will begin launching in the first half of 2025.”

